Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

Visit the Capcom Creation exhibition in Niigata featuring Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Monster Hunter and more.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 3, 2026 6 min read

While on a trip to Niigata, I was lucky enough to have it coincide with “Capcom Creation: Moving Hearts Across the Globe,” a Capcom exhibition in Niigata at the Bandaijima Art Museum. As a massive Resident Evil fan, I felt obligated to check it out. I’ve been to gaming exhibitions before. Most of them feel like a letdown; some concept art, a few behind-the-scenes sketches, maybe a cardboard cutout or two. You walk out wondering why you paid for it.

This one is different.

Niigata isn’t usually the first place people associate with anime or game culture, but it has deeper roots than you might expect. The prefecture is the hometown of Inuyasha creator Rumiko Takahashi and has several small studios that support the industry through outsourced work like in-between animation, coloring and background art for larger Tokyo productions, along with schools that train new artists. It’s also home to the Niigata Manga and Anime Information Center.

So a gaming exhibition like this feels less out of place—and more like part of a broader creative presence in the city. If you don’t think games are art, this is the kind of exhibit that will change your mind.

Capcom Has Always Been Here

The moment you step in, it’s clear Capcom didn’t phone this in.

A massive screen dominates the entrance, cycling through characters across the company’s entire history—from Ghosts ‘n Goblins to Monster Hunter, all rendered in crisp, stylized visuals. Then come my nostalgic heavy hitters: Jill, Chris and my boyfriend Leon. Even Regina from freaking Dino Crisis makes an appearance. Capcom, for the love of god, please remake Dino Crisis before I die.

It immediately sets the tone. This is a full-on celebration.

If Smaug Were a Gamer

Is this also your childhood?

From there, the exhibit opens into what feels like a treasure vault of gaming history.

Walls are packed with original artwork, old game boxes, discs and cartridges across decades of Capcom titles—Rockman (Mega Man), Resident Evil (Biohazard), Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, Street Fighter, Final Fight and more. Even Mega Man’s famously goofy early artwork is on display, and it’s still impossible to tell if it was intentional.

There’s also plenty of representation from cult favorites. Amaterasu from Okami appears in full artistic glory, alongside Darkstalkers’ Morrigan, who probably introduced an entire generation to “hot goth vampire” aesthetics, whether they were ready or not. Dante from Devil May Cry shows up looking exactly as cool as you remember.

More than anything, the room drives home just how much Capcom has shaped gaming—not just through characters and worlds, but through the evolution of the medium itself.

Tech Behind the Games

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What really elevates the exhibit is the amount of space dedicated to game development. At least half of the exhibition focuses on technology—how games actually work, and how they’ve changed.

One of the standout displays compares Ryu’s original “hadoken” to modern versions. The input hasn’t changed, but everything else has—animation, weight, sound design. Seeing them side by side makes you realize how much detail goes into something players often take for granted.

One section of the exhibition focuses on sound, tracing Capcom’s evolution from early 8-bit and 16-bit audio to modern, fully immersive design. It starts with the simple, looping tones of early arcade-era games before moving into richer, layered soundtracks, eventually landing in a space where gunfire echoes around you and objects crash with full surround impact. You don’t think about these things until they are exploding around you.

Pixel art gets its own spotlight, too, especially for Mega Man. The exhibit breaks down how limited hardware shaped design decisions and how those constraints turned into a recognizable visual identity. Developers packed a lot of details into minimal spaces.

Interactive Exhibits

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There are also exhibits showing off motion capture and face tracking. Like face- and body-tracking tech that lets you map yourself onto characters like Chris Redfield and act out classic Resident Evil lines. My facorirtes like:

“I hope this isn’t Chris’s blood!”

“You were almost a Jill sandwich!”

And it’s just dumb fun in the best way. Above, I bust a move as Mega Man.

Street Fighter gets a particularly strong section, not just showing graphical evolution but also exploring each character’s fighting style and country of origin. There’s even a full 3D projection of Chun-Li that lands somewhere between impressive and slightly uncanny.

And yes—there are still physical set pieces. A lifelike train from Final Fight and a courtroom setup from Ace Attorney give the exhibit a bit of playful immersion for your Instagram or TikTok.

The Gift Shop (You Will Spend Money)

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At the end, there’s a small gift shop, but you will probably lose a bit of money there. I walked out with Resident Evil stickers and Capcom-themed cookies that taste exactly like normal cookies but look way too good to eat. Standard museum trap, but Capcom fans will love it.

When, Where and How Much

Niigata City and Toki Messe.

The exhibition is held at the Bandaijima Art Museum, located on the upper floors of Toki Messe, a waterfront complex in Niigata City. Here is a Google Maps link.

The easiest route from Tokyo is the Joetsu Shinkansen from Tokyo Station to Niigata Station, which takes about 2 hours. From there, it’s about a 15-minute bus ride or a 20-minute walk to Toki Messe.

From Osaka, the journey takes roughly five hours. The most straightforward route is via the Tokaido Shinkansen to Tokyo, then transferring to the Joetsu Shinkansen to Niigata. Flights from Kansai to Niigata are also available and can be faster depending on connections.

Tickets:

Free: Junior high school students and younger, and visitors with disabilities

Adults: ¥1,800 (same-day) / ¥1,600 (advance)

University / High school students: ¥1,500 (same-day) / ¥1,300 (advance)

Displays are available in both Japanese and English.

The exhibition previously ran in Tokyo and Osaka and is scheduled to move on to Shiga after its Niigata run, making this a limited-time stop in the region.

Final Thoughts

Don’t mess with us.

If you’re a Capcom fan—even casually—this is one of the rare gaming exhibits that actually delivers. And with the latest Resident Evil title, Requiem, continuing the series’ momentum, it’s a good time to revisit how those games came to be.

Even if you’re not, Niigata makes it easy to justify the trip. It’s one of Japan’s best sake regions, so you can spend the morning at the exhibit and the afternoon getting smashed on a brewery tour and call it a cultural experience.

Most gaming exhibits lean too hard on nostalgia and don’t offer much beyond it. This one does both. It celebrates the past, but it also shows how these games were built, how they evolved and why they still matter.

Have you checked out Capcom Creation: Moving Hearts Across the Globe, or would you visit Niigata for it? Let us know in the comments.