Cat Stationmasters in Japan: Rural Rail’s Cutest Savior

Meet a real cat stationmaster in Japan. Rural rail lines offer unique animal encounters that help the local economy.

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 3, 2026 7 min read

If you happen to travel around rural Japan by rail, there’s a chance you’ll encounter a cat stationmaster. Japan has a few remarkable local train lines where a friendly feline will see your train out in the morning or greet you as you pass through the ticket gate.

Japan’s aging population directly led to the emergence of the cat stationmaster, driven by economic challenges in rural areas as young people move to larger cities for school and work. However, kawaii (cute) culture influences everything in the country, from advertising and politics to tourism. Therefore, a marriage between cute cats and regional revitalization quickly materialized.

The country sometimes has a shaky track record regarding animal welfare. Fortunately, local residents and station staff care for these feline workers exceptionally well. Today, we highlight three cats who climbed to the top of the train station hierarchy.

Tama: The Cat Stationmaster Who Started It All

Yes. The station has cat ears.

Tama was the first stationmaster at Kishi station. She also popularized the idea of animal stationmasters across the country.

A Rural Station and Its Cats in Crisis

Kishi Station opened in rural Wakayama Prefecture in the summer of 1933 as the final stop of the Kishigawa Line. The line served local commuters and acted as a gateway to several important Shinto shrines throughout the 20th century. By the early 2000s, passenger traffic dropped significantly. The historic platforms faced permanent closure if nothing changed.

Tama, a female calico born in April 1999, lived around Kishi station with her family. Local lore says her mother, Miko, gave birth to several kittens right at the station. Although these cats had no official owners, locals fed and watched over them. Commuters quickly grew to love the feline group.

In 2006, Wakayama Electric Railway bought the Kishigawa Line to keep the route open. A massive review of the station followed, and the new plans required the demolition of nearby properties. This redevelopment would force the cats out of their home.

A concerned local shop owner stepped in and approached the railway president, Mitsunobu Kojima. The shop owner asked if the cats could live inside Kishi Station instead.

Kishi Station’s First Stationmaster

He took his job very seriously.

Kojima usually preferred dogs, but he saw a special determination in Tama’s eyes. The president agreed to keep Tama, Miko and a young cat named Chibi. Even better, he officially appointed Tama as stationmaster on January 5, 2007. Miko and Chibi became her assistants.

Tama wore a custom-made uniform, hat and gold badge to work. She ran the unmanned station dutifully. The media and internet sources spread her story, and she quickly attracted visitors from across the country. During her first year, the area gained an estimated ¥1.1 billion from tourist spending. The little calico successfully saved the station and the entire Kishigawa Line.

Sadly, Tama passed away from heart failure on June 22, 2015, at the age of 16. Her death brought a massive wave of tributes. The railway held an official Shinto ceremony and enshrined Tama’s spirit right on the Kishi station platform. Today, a pair of bronze statues flank her shrine. From there, the deified Tama watches over passengers.

In 2017, Google honored her with a Doodle. And her legacy also lives on through the Tama Stationmaster Fund, which awards ¥10 million annually to people who show extraordinary kindness to animals.

How to get there: Take the Kishigawa Line directly from Wakayama Station to Kishi Station (about 30 minutes).

Yontama: Kishi Station’s Third Stationmaster

Nitama took over the job in 2015 and ran Kishi Station for ten years before passing away at the end of 2025. On January 7, 2026, Yontama officially became Kishi’s third stationmaster.

Yes, “yon” means “four” because Yontama was the fourth cat hired by the railway company. However, because she spent years working at a different station before transferring, she is only the third feline to actually hold the crown at Kishi Station.

The railway’s third cat was named Sun-tama-tama, but she took a role managing a sister tramway line in Okayama rather than working at Kishi Station. This arrangement left the third position at Kishi vacant until Yontama transferred over to claim the crown. To honor the legacy while recognizing she was the fourth cat hired by the company, they named her Yontama.

Nitama making the rounds (RIP)

Yontama was born in Wakayama City in April 2016. Her mother was nearly blind, and an anonymous person abandoned the kittens outside a house.

The homeowner was mourning the recent death of her dog and did not want to raise a new kitten. Through mutual friends, the woman introduced Yontama to President Kojima. The company interviewed the kitten, and she joined the railway as an apprentice before she turned a year old.

Yontama started her career at Idakiso Station in 2018. She transferred to Kishi station earlier this year. Throughout her career, she has maintained a very friendly attitude with tourists and commuters alike. Working closely beside her is Gotama, a fellow calico who joined the railway in 2025.

Following a recent promotion, Gotama now serves as the official Stationmaster at Idakiso Station, greeting travelers and continuing the railway’s unique feline legacy. Idakiso Station has served as a sort of apprenticeship for Kishi Station’s cat stationmasters.

How to get there: You can visit Yontama at Kishi Station, or view the training facilities at Idakiso Station along the Kishigawa Line.

Nakano-san: Japan’s Newest Cat Stationmasters

On October 14, 2025, a staff member arrived for the early shift at Choshi City’s Nakanocho Station and heard a faint meowing. They found a tiny, malnourished kitten hiding under a vending machine. The kitten could barely open her eyes.

The young cat feared humans and acted cautiously. The workers worried she might run into traffic, so they carefully coaxed her out and took her to a vet.

Nakano-san’s early life remains a mystery. However, her physical condition proved she had endured a brutal struggle. She survived her first four months during a punishing Chiba summer, which brought intense coastal heat and stifling humidity.

From Rescue to Railway Royalty

The station staff immediately took charge of her recovery. They managed her vet visits and brought her vaccinations up to date. The staff initially built a temporary shelter at the station, but a local resident eventually adopted her. She still lives with them today.

Her journey to stardom began when she met Katsunori Takemoto, President of the Choshi Electric Railway. Takemoto spent years trying to save the financially troubled train line from the effects of rural depopulation. Nakano-san’s rescue story spread fast. Local adults and children flooded Nakanocho station to wish her well. The staff also noted that they found her on Japan’s National Railway Day, making the match feel like destiny.

Nakano-san spends far more time at home than at work. The railway prioritizes her health above everything else. She only visits the station on weekends for about two hours a day. If she feels tired or unwilling to go, she simply takes the day off.

How to get there: Take the JR Sobu Main Line from Tokyo to Choshi Station, then switch to the historic Choshi Electric Railway to Nakanocho Station.

Japan’s Cat Stationmasters

Wakayama Electric Railway’s Tama Train on the Kishigawa Line.

While Tama, Yontama and Nakano-san receive the most attention, they represent a broader, wonderful tradition: the beloved cat stationmaster. Japan offers many more of these unique feline destinations.

Brothers Yamato and Chidori share the workload at Hiroshima Prefecture’s JR Shiwaguchi Station. Meanwhile, Sakura runs Fukushima’s Ashinomaki Onsen Station. Adopted and cared for by regional train stations, these cats help the local economy and bring joy to commuters and visitors.

What are your thoughts on Japan’s cat stationmasters? Have you visited in person? Share your thoughts in the comments below!