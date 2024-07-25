10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

Japan has become a popular travel destination in the past year, with tourists from all over the world flocking to Tokyo and Kyoto. The weak yen has had a major effect on the number of tourists, as travel in Japan has become much more affordable for people lucky enough to earn salaries in stronger currencies. Those travel expenses still add up, though, and accommodation often takes up the biggest chunk of your budget when traveling. Whether you’re backpacking or simply trying to travel Japan on a budget, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 cheap accommodation options for your next trip to Japan.
1. Capsule Hotels
Price: ¥3,000-¥9,000 per night
A unique option in Japan, capsule hotels are a well-known budget accommodation. Often lauded for their minimalist and futuristic designs, staying at a capsule hotel is a bit like staying at a hostel but with more privacy and a more business-like atmosphere. In your capsule, along with your bed you’ll most likely have a TV, radio, alarm clock and a reading light. Each capsule also includes either curtains or pull-down doors that you can close for privacy. The baths are communal, but otherwise, like many traditional hotels, they offer laundry services, communal areas and often restaurants and internet kiosks.
2. Budget Hotels
Price: ¥2,500-¥12,000 per night
Often referred to as “business hotels” because of who they cater to, budget hotels are a step above capsule hotels since guests have private rooms, though rather small ones. These options are still good value for your money and because they are aimed at businessmen, budget hotels are typically found near major train stations. Whether the bathrooms are private or communal depends on the hotel, but the room itself will have a bed, a TV, a fridge and a kettle, and sometimes the hotel offers free breakfast.
3. Hostels
Price: ¥2,000-¥6,000 per night
Hostels are the traditional refuge of young travelers and are always a good choice for backpackers and budget travelers. Hostels can be found all over Japan and they tend to be clean, well-staffed and quiet. Though Japan’s hostel community tends to be less social than in many other parts of the world, most hostels offer opportunities and spaces to mingle with other hostel guests and retain a friendly and cozy atmosphere. The typical dormitory-style rooms are the most commonly found, but some hostels also offer traditional Japanese-style rooms with tatami floors and futons.
4. Love Hotels
Price: ¥4,000-¥15,000 per stay
We all know love hotels were not designed with sleep-deprived travelers in mind. Yet it’s a pretty open secret that staying at a love hotel can cost less than staying at a traditional hotel. However, this depends on how long you stay and the time you check-in. Otherwise, the cost is comparable to staying at a budget hotel or an inexpensive traditional hotel. Checking in at off-peak times, typically between 6 A.M. and 6 P.M., will cost about half as much as a typical evening check-in (typical for love hotels, that is). Love hotels also have an option to take a short rest during the day. Finding them is usually pretty easy. If you see an extravagantly European-style building that looks a bit out of place, it’s probably a love hotel.
5. Manga Cafes
Price: ¥800-¥2,500 per night (5 to 8 hours)
Another unique option in Japan are manga cafes, or “manga kissa” (漫画喫茶) as they are known in Japanese, which can show you what it would be like to spend the night in a library. A manga kissa is basically a small internet cafe with a manga library, and because they are open 24 hours and offer showers and free drinks, they can serve budget travel-hackers as a one-night accommodation.
Guests are given private booths that include either a comfy chair or futon, along with a desk and computer. A 5-8-hour stay typically costs about ¥1,500 to ¥2,500 per night, with weekends costing more. Unfortunately, the manga library is typically all Japanese, but anyone can use the internet and crash for the night.
6. Camping
Price: Free-¥8,000 per night
You have probably already decided if your accommodation in Japan will include camping. If you love camping, Japan is an amazing place for you, as it has a range of beautiful landscapes and the campsites tend to have very good facilities. There are thousands of campsites all over Japan where you can stay for a very cheap price. Some campsites are even free, but campsites with substantial facilities will charge a fee either per person or per tent. Campsites can be public or private, and you can find campsites in cities like Tokyo, too! But be aware that you can’t just sleep anywhere in Japan; wilderness camping and sleeping outside are generally not allowed and may result in a conversation with the police, so you should only camp at designated camping sites.
7. Overnight Buses
Price: ¥ 2,500-¥11,000 one way (one night)
How about killing two birds with one stone and combining your accommodation with your transportation? This is a real possibility if you’re traveling a long distance, say from Tokyo to Osaka. Highway buses are a cheaper alternative to trains for long-distance travel, and many long-distance routes have buses that travel overnight. Traveling on a night bus eliminates the need to find accommodation, so you can get on the bus, sleep and wake up at your next destination. Overnight routes typically require advance seat reservations, and it is also often cheaper to book a few weeks ahead of time.
Japanese Overnight Buses
8. Homestays
Price: ¥2,500 per night to about ¥50,000 per month
Homestays are a wonderful way to experience the Japanese lifestyle in the short term and visit Japan without putting a strain on your budget. A few websites are devoted to matching travelers with households looking to host. Some are looking to host long-term stays, while others host per night. Although homestays are often considered options that cater exclusively to students and young people, age is only a limit if you make it so. If you are interested in doing a homestay, you’ll find that many hosts are happy to welcome you, regardless of age.
Homestay Opportunities
9. WWOOF Volunteering
Price: ¥5,500 for a one-year membership
Less an accommodation, more of an experience. WWOOF stands for “World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms” and is a volunteer exchange program. You work at a family’s farm or business for up to 6 hours a day and up to six days a week, varying by host and are provided with accommodation and food. Many hosts are organic farmers and will take the volunteers to sightseeing spots, parties and cultural events, offering a way to travel a bit off the beaten path and immerse yourself in the local culture. Though WWOOF is not exclusive to Japan, it’s a great way to stay in Japan cheaply for an extended period.
10. 24-hour Restaurants and Cafes
Do you have any anxieties about taking naps in public? Sleeping in public is actually quite common in Japan, particularly on trains and at 24-hour cafes and restaurants. These kinds of establishments do not technically offer accommodation, but they nonetheless serve as common napping spots. But be aware that this behavior can get you kicked out of a cafe or restaurant, and it is actually common practice in Japan to ask someone to leave if they’ve been there for a long time and people are waiting. If you buy a drink or snack and remain in an upright position while you nap, you should be able to get some sleep. Just don’t treat it like a full accommodation and overstay your welcome.
There are a few other options for cheap accommodation in Japan on websites catering to travelers worldwide. Some backpackers still have luck finding accommodation in Japan on Airbnb and Couchsurfing, and other sites like Workaway have volunteer and house-sitting opportunities for budget travelers in Japan, too.
What is your favorite kind of accommodation in Japan? Are there any other budget options you can think of? Let us know in the comments!
This article was originally written by Lynda Deaver in 2015 and updated by Whitney Hubbell in 2024.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
In Tokyo, there is an awesome, modern hostel called “GRIDS” It’s located in Nihombashi East. Super nice, helpful people who speak English. Price is super cheap $22 USD per night (2,200 JPY )
Very informative article and I enjoyed reading itarchitect designed villas at trichur
What you said about having to do extra work at a hostel for a discount or what ever is FALSE! They never ask you to do anything and are in fact very kind and helpful. You just pay for your stay and that’s that.
Its true, although the host will probably be a part of workaway or something comparable and won’t mind bending the rules for both parties best interest.
Could you please recommend me some dormentories in Japan. Thank you
Thanks for the excellent resource! There’s not an awful lot out there about camping in Japan, but maybe guides like the one from JNTO can help travelers take advantage of this fun and super cheap way of visiting Japan.
It’s been a long time since I commented last. “I’m not proud of this fact, but I can honestly say McDonald’s saved my life — or at least my sanity. Seriously, thank you, McDonald’s.” 面白い！！！
Seriously, though, it did! I was literally sitting on the sidewalk at the side of the station early morning with my huge suitcases and nowhere to go. Some people came up to ask if I was okay, which was nice but super embarrassing.
how about Karaoke?! Nice comfortable sofas and fits more than one person! Also sometimes have deals for night hours
Another very fine and classy choice! I haven’t slept in one personally but know of many who have. As readers are pointing out, there are too many to list for just *one* article 😉
How about Weekly Mansions?
Weekly mansions are another good option, particularly for semi-long stays. Finding some may take some Japanese language ability, but sometimes you can find them tucked among the normal hotels at hotel-booking sites in English.
My friends and I had a mostly easy housing arrangement through airbnb, but there were many of us to pool our money. Before I met up with them, I went to a Hostel called J-Hoppers, which was cheap and accommodating and a really good first time hostel experience.
I’m glad to hear about your good experiences! I’ve always wanted to try out AirBnB but haven’t found the opportunity yet.
neat article, I hate paying high prices for accommodations especially if it is only for a few hours to sleep I wish there is more options like this in North America
I agree with you! North America may have inexpensive overnight options in non-metropolitan areas, but I feel it is lacking in the hostel and short-stay options.
that helped a lot
As for the internet/comic book (manga) cafes. There are usually 2 overnight options, typically beginning at 21:00– 5 hours or 8 hours at a set price around 1,500- 2,000 yen ($12.00- $18 USD). Some charge extra for use of the shower, for a towel, and for a kit with soap and shampoo. Usually there is a seating option between a reclining chair and a “flat” bed, sort of like a thin (about 18 cm) plastic sofa– if you’re over 170 cm tall it might not be too cozy.There are many cubicles, like in an office, though people are quite quiet after 21:00. However, the cafe I stayed at didn’t turn the lights off then. I asked if they would and was told that the lights are turned off only in the smoking section! I found these cafes throughout the Tokyo area. I’m not a manga fan, but the use of the computer and free drinks is a plus, as I was stuck in Shibuya and couldn’t make it home that night. The cafes are good in a pinch, but, in my opinion, a hostel is a luxury in comparison.
Don’t forget “rabu hoteru,” love hotels. While typically for a couple’s love tryst, a traveler(s) might avail oneself of these when nothing else is available. On a solo trip, I ended up in one in Wakayama City when all the other reasonably priced hotels were fully booked. An overnight stay costs about 5,000- 7,000 yen (about $40-60 USD– 120 yen= $1.00), with short-term, 2-hour stays for about 2,000-3,000 yen. Love hotels often have a theme– the one I stayed in was called “Estancia,” the term for a cattle station in South America. Love hotels are not staffed to protect privacy– one pays for the room by feeding cash into a device like a vending machine. Language might be the biggest issue as the instructions are in Japanese, though I was fortunate that I speak and read Japanese. If you see cars parked in a garage that has a curtain-like barrier to hide the cars’ identities, you’ve probably found a love hotel. Not for prudes– don’t let the sex toys vending machine in the room dissuade you from saving some cash!
Thanks for the detailed info about love hotels! Going to one is definitely on my “must stay” list and they seem like they’d be a lot more fun than and comparable to if not cheaper than business hotels.
Especially if you go with someone 😉
And especially if they pay, haha ;P
Wow, thank you! What a great article. Will be super helpful for my next travels to Japan. 😀
My pleasure — I hope you have a fantastic (and thrifty!) next trip to Japan!
Thanks for that article, it ‘s really useful! For women, are they some capsule hostels? or is it rellay hard to find? ( I mean, is it possible to go to a city and hope for finding it or we have to plan it before to be sure?)
there is even a capsule hotel with double beds, the tokyo kiba hotel. the floors are mixed, so you can even go by yourself. there is a common bath for women and one for men and of course separated toilets.
Some capsule hotels do have “women only” floors. For example, here’s a relatively inexpensive one with a women’s floor in Ikebukuro that seems interesting to try: http://www.japanican.com/en/hotel/detail/4017A18/?ar=A27&pn=1&rn=1&prto=4000&pr=-4000
To be honest, for those who can’t speak/read a little Japanese, it may be difficult to find a capsule hotel without some Googling ahead of time, even in Tokyo. Also, outside cities, capsule hotels may be hard to come by.
For Americans unfamiliar with the yen,
just divide the price by 100 to get US dollars.
I’m wondering what the author does for a living
that she can afford to be in Japan for so long!
Does she speak the language?
(so many questions . . . so little time!) 😉
The tip on converting yen to dollars is some good info, thanks! Recently, the exchange rate has been a bit crazy, but that comes out to the dollar’s advantage.
As to how I can live in Japan so long, I sleep exclusively at stations. 😉 Actually, I do full-time office work and do speak the language. Hope that answers your questions! 🙂
Thanks for sharing your experience
some decent choices worth shopping via airbnb.. https://www.airbnb.com/s/Japan
I’ve even heard that there’s a room at Nakagin available on airbnb…or at least there was.
I had my eye on that room for a while and have wanted to try it out! I wonder if anyone has? It also looks like several rooms are for sale in Nakagin for around $50,000 (USD).