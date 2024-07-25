10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

Need a place to crash? Here's 10 cheap options for your next stay in Japan.

By Whitney Hubbell Jul 26, 2024 7 min read

Japan has become a popular travel destination in the past year, with tourists from all over the world flocking to Tokyo and Kyoto. The weak yen has had a major effect on the number of tourists, as travel in Japan has become much more affordable for people lucky enough to earn salaries in stronger currencies. Those travel expenses still add up, though, and accommodation often takes up the biggest chunk of your budget when traveling. Whether you’re backpacking or simply trying to travel Japan on a budget, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 cheap accommodation options for your next trip to Japan.

1. Capsule Hotels

Photo: iStock/ Torsakarin Squeeze in.

Price: ¥3,000-¥9,000 per night

A unique option in Japan, capsule hotels are a well-known budget accommodation. Often lauded for their minimalist and futuristic designs, staying at a capsule hotel is a bit like staying at a hostel but with more privacy and a more business-like atmosphere. In your capsule, along with your bed you’ll most likely have a TV, radio, alarm clock and a reading light. Each capsule also includes either curtains or pull-down doors that you can close for privacy. The baths are communal, but otherwise, like many traditional hotels, they offer laundry services, communal areas and often restaurants and internet kiosks.

2. Budget Hotels

Photo: PIXTA/ hamahiro The bare necessities.

Price: ¥2,500-¥12,000 per night

Often referred to as “business hotels” because of who they cater to, budget hotels are a step above capsule hotels since guests have private rooms, though rather small ones. These options are still good value for your money and because they are aimed at businessmen, budget hotels are typically found near major train stations. Whether the bathrooms are private or communal depends on the hotel, but the room itself will have a bed, a TV, a fridge and a kettle, and sometimes the hotel offers free breakfast.

3. Hostels

Photo: iStock/ Torsakarin A refuge for young and budget travelers.

Price: ¥2,000-¥6,000 per night

Hostels are the traditional refuge of young travelers and are always a good choice for backpackers and budget travelers. Hostels can be found all over Japan and they tend to be clean, well-staffed and quiet. Though Japan’s hostel community tends to be less social than in many other parts of the world, most hostels offer opportunities and spaces to mingle with other hostel guests and retain a friendly and cozy atmosphere. The typical dormitory-style rooms are the most commonly found, but some hostels also offer traditional Japanese-style rooms with tatami floors and futons.

4. Love Hotels

Photo: PIXTA/ crosscircle Good for one night.

Price: ¥4,000-¥15,000 per stay

We all know love hotels were not designed with sleep-deprived travelers in mind. Yet it’s a pretty open secret that staying at a love hotel can cost less than staying at a traditional hotel. However, this depends on how long you stay and the time you check-in. Otherwise, the cost is comparable to staying at a budget hotel or an inexpensive traditional hotel. Checking in at off-peak times, typically between 6 A.M. and 6 P.M., will cost about half as much as a typical evening check-in (typical for love hotels, that is). Love hotels also have an option to take a short rest during the day. Finding them is usually pretty easy. If you see an extravagantly European-style building that looks a bit out of place, it’s probably a love hotel.

5. Manga Cafes

Photo: PIXTA/ Graphs Unfortunately, the manga library is typically all Japanese.

Price: ¥800-¥2,500 per night (5 to 8 hours)

Another unique option in Japan are manga cafes, or “manga kissa” (漫画喫茶) as they are known in Japanese, which can show you what it would be like to spend the night in a library. A manga kissa is basically a small internet cafe with a manga library, and because they are open 24 hours and offer showers and free drinks, they can serve budget travel-hackers as a one-night accommodation.

Guests are given private booths that include either a comfy chair or futon, along with a desk and computer. A 5-8-hour stay typically costs about ¥1,500 to ¥2,500 per night, with weekends costing more. Unfortunately, the manga library is typically all Japanese, but anyone can use the internet and crash for the night.

6. Camping

Photo: iStock/ petesphotography You can find campsites in cities like Tokyo, too.

Price: Free-¥8,000 per night

You have probably already decided if your accommodation in Japan will include camping. If you love camping, Japan is an amazing place for you, as it has a range of beautiful landscapes and the campsites tend to have very good facilities. There are thousands of campsites all over Japan where you can stay for a very cheap price. Some campsites are even free, but campsites with substantial facilities will charge a fee either per person or per tent. Campsites can be public or private, and you can find campsites in cities like Tokyo, too! But be aware that you can’t just sleep anywhere in Japan; wilderness camping and sleeping outside are generally not allowed and may result in a conversation with the police, so you should only camp at designated camping sites.

7. Overnight Buses

Photo: PIXTA/ MeeRok Highway buses are a cheaper alternative to trains for long-distance travel.

Price: ¥ 2,500-¥11,000 one way (one night)

How about killing two birds with one stone and combining your accommodation with your transportation? This is a real possibility if you’re traveling a long distance, say from Tokyo to Osaka. Highway buses are a cheaper alternative to trains for long-distance travel, and many long-distance routes have buses that travel overnight. Traveling on a night bus eliminates the need to find accommodation, so you can get on the bus, sleep and wake up at your next destination. Overnight routes typically require advance seat reservations, and it is also often cheaper to book a few weeks ahead of time.

8. Homestays

Photo: PIXTA/ Ushico Experience the Japanese lifestyle in the short term.

Price: ¥2,500 per night to about ¥50,000 per month

Homestays are a wonderful way to experience the Japanese lifestyle in the short term and visit Japan without putting a strain on your budget. A few websites are devoted to matching travelers with households looking to host. Some are looking to host long-term stays, while others host per night. Although homestays are often considered options that cater exclusively to students and young people, age is only a limit if you make it so. If you are interested in doing a homestay, you’ll find that many hosts are happy to welcome you, regardless of age.

9. WWOOF Volunteering

Photo: iStock/ PamelaJoeMcFarlane Many hosts are organic farmers and will take the volunteers to sightseeing spots and cultural events.

Price: ¥5,500 for a one-year membership

Less an accommodation, more of an experience. WWOOF stands for “World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms” and is a volunteer exchange program. You work at a family’s farm or business for up to 6 hours a day and up to six days a week, varying by host and are provided with accommodation and food. Many hosts are organic farmers and will take the volunteers to sightseeing spots, parties and cultural events, offering a way to travel a bit off the beaten path and immerse yourself in the local culture. Though WWOOF is not exclusive to Japan, it’s a great way to stay in Japan cheaply for an extended period.

10. 24-hour Restaurants and Cafes

Photo: iStock/ kuremo Sleeping in public is actually quite common in Japan.

Do you have any anxieties about taking naps in public? Sleeping in public is actually quite common in Japan, particularly on trains and at 24-hour cafes and restaurants. These kinds of establishments do not technically offer accommodation, but they nonetheless serve as common napping spots. But be aware that this behavior can get you kicked out of a cafe or restaurant, and it is actually common practice in Japan to ask someone to leave if they’ve been there for a long time and people are waiting. If you buy a drink or snack and remain in an upright position while you nap, you should be able to get some sleep. Just don’t treat it like a full accommodation and overstay your welcome.

There are a few other options for cheap accommodation in Japan on websites catering to travelers worldwide. Some backpackers still have luck finding accommodation in Japan on Airbnb and Couchsurfing, and other sites like Workaway have volunteer and house-sitting opportunities for budget travelers in Japan, too.

What is your favorite kind of accommodation in Japan? Are there any other budget options you can think of? Let us know in the comments!

This article was originally written by Lynda Deaver in 2015 and updated by Whitney Hubbell in 2024.