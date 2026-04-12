Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

Looking for cheap gyms in Tokyo? From ¥300 public gyms to budget 24h chains, here are 10 affordable options to fit any lifestyle.

By Elizabeth Sok Apr 13, 2026 5 min read

Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or just after your annual physical, lots of people decide at some point to get in better shape. If the great outdoors is your thing, you can always check out one of Japan’s national cycling courses or these popular Tokyo running routes.

Sometimes, though, you just want a place with a set of weights or some weekly classes. As with many other parts of Japan’s consumer landscape, from stationery to instant ramen, there are a lot of options out there. But not every gym will work for everyone. Some are better for the full-time worker with little time to spare, while others suit people seeking fitness and aerobics classes. To help you navigate Japan’s most popular gym options, we’ve prepared a list to get you started on your journey to healthier living.

With four brands under the Joyfit label, including Joyfit (including lessons), Joyfit 24 (open 24 hours), Joyfit Yoga and Joyfit +, there are gym options to suit many lifestyles. The memberships are also customizable at an extra cost, so you can add options like personal training. Even without a membership, you can pop in for a 30-minute workout for about ¥1,000 with their Enjoy Time pass.

Monthly cost : ~¥6,000 (but can be considerably less during campaign times)

: ~¥6,000 (but can be considerably less during campaign times) Sign-up fee: Typically ¥2,000–¥5,000 (often waived during campaigns)



Open 24 hours a day, Anytime Fitness has machines and free weights available for all levels with staff to guide you on machine use and proper form. Depending on the branch, you can also consult with personal trainers. As an added perk, Anytime Fitness has over 1,200 branches in Japan and over 5,500 worldwide that you can access with a single membership.

Monthly cost : ~¥8,000

: ~¥8,000 Sign-up fee: ~¥5,500 (security key fee)

Choco Zap is a cheap, unmanned 24-hour gym growing in popularity. Services vary by location and may include weight training machines, beauty goods (like nail lamps and hair removal devices), pilates machines, laundry and more.

Everything is set up and monitored via their app, where you can watch instructional videos on how to use the machines. You can also work out using your everyday clothes and whatever shoes you want.

Monthly cost : ~¥3,000

: ~¥3,000 Sign-up fee: ¥0 (no joining fee)

NAS is pricier than some of the other options on this list, but you can get a lot out of your monthly membership. NAS gyms are equipped with modern machines and offer a variety of programs, including Zumba, boxing, yoga and martial arts-based workouts.

Most locations have heated pools and relaxation areas, such as hot baths, saunas and steam rooms for recovery. Some locations offer golf simulation ranges, indoor tennis courts and hot yoga studios, along with dance and other sports lessons for children.

Monthly cost : ~¥12,000

: ~¥12,000 Sign-up fee: ~¥5,000–¥10,000

Sports Club and Sauna Spa Renaissance is one of Japan’s largest fitness clubs, first established in 1979. This club is popular with women and families because it combines training machines and studio classes with spa and relaxation amenities, such as hot baths and saunas. Many branches nationwide offer swimming, tennis, and golf schools, catering to both children and adults.

Cost : ~¥13,000 (with cheaper options for young adults, older adults and families)

: ~¥13,000 (with cheaper options for young adults, older adults and families) Sign-up fee: ~¥5,000–¥10,000

Central Wellness Club is a comprehensive sports club chain that offers a holistic approach to fitness, with classes and memberships for everyone from children to older adults. These clubs feature a wide array of facilities, including gyms open 24 hours a day, swimming pools, studios for group lessons, golf ranges and spa areas with saunas and jacuzzis.

Cost : ~¥10,000 (with extra fees required for towel rental, etc.)

: ~¥10,000 (with extra fees required for towel rental, etc.) Sign-up fee: ~¥3,000–¥7,000

Fit Place 24 is a low-cost fitness gym chain open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Although the price is reasonable, you can access any of the roughly 200 gyms across the country. It’s popular for its extensive weight-training equipment and is suitable for both beginners and experienced users. Signing up is quick and easy via Line and their app allows you to check if the machines are busy before heading in.

Monthly cost : ~¥2,980

: ~¥2,980 Sign-up fee: ~¥0–¥5,000

Fit365 is a low-cost fitness gym with a large selection of cardio machines, strength training equipment and free weights. For women who want privacy, there are ladies-only workout areas directly connected to the changing rooms.

For families looking for affordable access to machines and weights, the price is right: up to four family members can work out for free with one membership.

Monthly cost : ~¥2,980 (for up to four family members)

: ~¥2,980 (for up to four family members) Sign-up fee: ~¥2,000–¥5,000

24Gym is an affordable fitness gym offering unlimited access, 365 days a year. It operates mainly in the Tokyo area and since gym shoes are not required, it’s easy for beginners to use, especially on the way home from work. There are numerous free weight and running machines available. Also, since a security key is required to enter, women can use the facilities with peace of mind.

Monthly cost : ~¥3,000

: ~¥3,000 Sign-up fee: ¥0–¥3,000

Community Centers (Public Gyms)

Community centers in Japan often include basic fitness facilities that are open to the public for a small fee. These government-run gyms are typically located inside local sports centers (体育館) and offer a mix of weight machines, cardio equipment and sometimes free weights. While they may not be as modern as private gyms, they’re a reliable and extremely affordable option for regular workouts without a contract.

Since these gyms are operated by local wards or cities, the quality and equipment can vary by location. However, many are well-maintained and rarely overcrowded compared to commercial gyms. You simply pay per visit, making them ideal for anyone who doesn’t want a monthly membership.

Sign-up fee : ¥0

: ¥0 Cost per visit : ~¥300–¥800

: ~¥300–¥800 How to find: Search “[your area] 区営ジム” or “[your area] 市営体育館” on Google

Where is your go-to cheap gym to work out? Let us know in the comments below!