Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

Chillaxy is redefining relaxation in Japan's cannabidiol (CBD) industry.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 29, 2023 4 min read

Finding moments of peace and serenity isn’t easy—especially for someone living in the bustling metropolitan city of Tokyo. Chillaxy, a Japanese CBD brand, is here to make your days go a little smoother. Since its launch in 2020, Chillaxy has provided open-minded customers with quality cannabidiol (CBD) supplements legal in Japan based on its simple dedication to—you guessed it—chilling and relaxing.

Chillaxy offers broad-spectrum CBD, or cannabis plant compounds free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), to boost the “entourage effect”—various compounds in cannabis working together for beneficial effects. Whether you’re a seasoned user, casual enthusiast or just a newbie to the world of CBD, Chillaxy has something for everyone: from vapes and oils to infused coffee.

See for yourself on Twitter, Instagram or its official website.

A Method to Unwind

Photo: GaijinPot Chillaxy’s CBD vending machine and store in Harajuku.

Research shows CBD has been linked to numerous health benefits, from anxiety and pain relief to healthy sleep. Some people find that CBD can provide immediate respite from stressful situations. So it’s no wonder that Chillaxy is making waves among cannabidiol enthusiasts. Its logo features a sleepy owl with soft pink and navy blue tones to encapsulate the essence of the calming atmosphere of dusk—a reminder to unwind after a long day.

The CBD market has snowballed in Japan, arguably already oversaturated with hundreds of brands. But Chillaxy distinguishes itself by operating physical stores (even vending machines), in-house development and high-quality products. Chillaxy directly manages everything from importation to after-sales support and chat services.

While edibles and skin care products are available, Chillaxy specializes in vapes. They opt for natural ingredients from the United States to provide a realistic experience beyond just CBD. Rather than relying on artificial flavors, Chillaxy uses plant terpenes, the compounds in plants responsible for fragrance, taste and pigment. This choice ensures a diverse range of unique flavors, so whether you prefer the classic grassy scents or the fruity strains, there is something to suit every palate.

Try Before You Buy

Photo: Chillaxy Chillaxy has something for everyone.

Chillaxy’s independent stores are a testament to customer experience in an industry rapidly becoming big business. Due to Japan’s strict laws and social stigma, few brands will try opening their own shops. Chillaxy’s brick-and-mortar shops add an extra layer of trust and security. Certificates of ingredients are even posted on its online shop for full transparency.

Moreover, customers can try CBD products for free (excluding edibles), so visiting one of their stores is an opportunity to see whether CBD is right for you. Foreigners coming to Japan from countries with more lax laws and regulations on cannabis might particularly enjoy the Chillaxy CBD Shop ＆ Cafe in Yokohama for its CBD-infused cold brews and American-pressed coffee.

If you can’t journey to a Chillaxy store, Chillaxy products are available in CBD brand shops around Japan and online.

Chillaxy Stores in Japan

Photo: Chillaxy Chillaxy’s Harajuku shop.

There are three Chillaxy shops you can visit in Japan.

Chillaxy CBD Shop (Harajuku, Tokyo)

This CBD specialty store is in Tokyo’s youth culture and fashion district, Harajuku’s Takeshita Street. There are many CBD products from various brands on showcase. You’ll also find an official Chillaxy vending machine selling original Chillaxy CBD products— conveniently available 24/7 right outside the shop (cashless payments only). Another of Chillaxy’s vending machines can be found on Shibuya’s Dogenzaka Street, famous for its nightlife.

1-16-7 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (vending machines open 24/7) Shibuya’s CBD machine: Towa Dogenzaka Bldg., 2-27-2 Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo - Map

Chillaxy CBD Dispensary (Asakusa, Tokyo)

Photo: GaijinPot Chillaxy’s Asakusa branch.

Nestled near the iconic Kaminarimon Gate in Asakusa, the CBD dispensary is a tranquil retreat in a bustling tourist hotspot. Asakusa is known for its rich Japanese heritage and offers a variety of cultural experiences. The Chillaxy CBD Dispensary is a cozy hideaway where you can relax and enjoy various CBD products. It’s a chance to take a break from sightseeing and explore CBD vapes, oils and more.

2-19-6 Kaminarimon, Taito, Tokyo - Map Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chillaxy CBD Shop ＆ Cafe (Yokohama, Kanagawa)

Photo: GaijinPot Relax and enjoy the atmosphere with CBD-infused coffees.

In Yokohama’s vibrant Isezaki-cho shopping mall, Chillaxy’s flagship store offers original CBD-infused cold brews and American-pressed coffee. You can even ask for an extra shot of CBD to really take it easy. Coffee beans are also available for purchase to take the experience home. The stylish cafe allows customers to browse CBD products and chat with knowledgeable staff in a mellow setting.

4-114 Isezakicho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.