Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

Looking for delicious Christmas cakes and stollen outside of Tokyo? Our list below includes ten boutique holiday sweets from around the country!

December is here and Japan is in full holiday swing. Illuminations are starting to light up the night sky in Tokyo and other major cities. Add in KFC and you’ll find that Japan has lots of fun ways to celebrate the holidays. One big way that Japan celebrates Christmas is with sweets. Christmas cakes have a long history in Japan and stollen and Christmas-themed tarts have been gaining popularity. Keep reading for our sweeping overview of the best Christmas cake and stollen in Japan, excluding Tokyo

Osaka

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Hotel W OsakaSponge cake with strawberry, guava and passion fruit cream covered in whipped cream6,800-7,800
GOKAN Pâtisserie de Samourai Buttercream throwback cake with rich praline cream 4,860
Hotel Granvia OsakaLuxury cake featuring pistachio mousse, chocolate mousse and raspberry jam30,000
Patissier Tsuruhara White chocolate mousse featuring mango jelly 3,500
Hotel Agora Osaka Moriguchi More than 35 Amaou strawberries adorn this sponge cake filled with whipped cream8,200
Hannoc Cake Cafe Tree stump-shaped chocolate mousse cake with raspberry and vanilla  6,200
Pâtisserie CrochetStrawberry Tart with almonds and custard cream4,104-8,640
Swiss Hotel Nankai OsakaSponge cake containing strawberries, fresh Hokkaido cream and chocolate wrapped in a Christmas present motif6,500
Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel Sponge cake covered in strawberries and cream5,500-7,500
Charpentier Matsui Strawberry tart topped with cream 4,800-6,800

Kobe

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Nuts Lab Strawberry and pistachio shortcake 4,000
Délicatesse a la maison Chestnut and almond buche de noël 4,752
Pâtisserie Tooth Tooth Berry chocolate mousse and raspberry cake 4,860
Pâtisserie Chez KobeCaramel and French chocolate mousse cake6,804
Pâtisserie Grégory Collet Signature cheesecake with berries6,264
Pique-ViteRich belgian chocolate and cream bûche de noël4,000
Motomachi CakeSponge cake topped with meringue 4,500
Makostandard Fruits and walnuts soaked in rum stollen3,300
Il fait jour White chocolate mousse cake filled with berry jam4,320
Pâtisserie la vie douceChestnuts and hazelnut cream cake 4,860

Nagoya 

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Chez ShibataLayered chocolate mousse cake with pecans 5,616
Pâtisserie PashMixed berry and vanilla mousse cake5,500
Pâtisserie MillegrueRustique chocolate cake topped with cream4,900
Café TanakaSponge cake made with Hokkaido cream, berries and peaches4,500-7,000
Gâteaux de la mère sourianteWhite chocolate and strawberry mousse cakeContact the store
Pâtisserie AvalonTwo layers of sponge cake filled with cream and strawberries6,580
Pâtisserie Anglaise FeuilleKirsch-marinated cranberry and dried fruits stollen4,600
Pâtisserie Mulberry Stollen with dried fruits and nuts dipped in homemade liqueur syrup 2,000
Pâtisserie Mont Bois Tart topped with Shine Muscat grapes and almond cream5,800-7,200
Pâtisserie L’Oasis Chestnut and chocolate mousse cake 4,000

Fukuoka

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Pâtisserie au fil du jourChocolate caramel cake 6,696
Chocolate ShopFive-layered chocolate cake4,320
Pâtisserie JacquesMarinated pears and dried fruits in brandy cake3,500
French Confectionery 16th Arrondissement Seven types of dried fruit stollen7,560
Pâtisserie Georges MarceauThree-layered cheese and mousse tart3,600
Pâtisserie Française Bleu FoncéStrawberry cake2,116-4,581
La Fée BleueSpecial shortcake with rich Hokkaido creamContact the store 
Pâtisserie Gin no SpoonPistachio rich cream and raspberry mousse cake4,000
Pâtisserie YoshikaFresh cream and strawberry cake3,500-4,500
Rond-PointStrawberry rich tart4,200

Hokkaido

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Hakodate Pastry Snaffle’sMille crepe cake with fruit and fresh cream5,940
Pâtisserie Frances FarmThree types of Hokkaido cream and strawberry cake 7,800
Pâtisserie Dents des LionsChocolate mousse and pistachio cream cake 4,700
Sapporo Grand HotelMille-Feuille cake layered with light cream and strawberries 8,000
Pâtisserie FurutaCream puff cake featuring fresh cream, custard and bavarois cream6,000
Café de RomanChocolate mont-blanc cake shaped like a tree5,400
Pâtisserie c’est bo et bonWhite truffle and chocolate cake10,800
Yuhia SweetreeCassis mousse, red bean paste and matcha sponge cake5,184
L’air du tempsMango and passion fruit mousse and organic chocolate cake 5,940
Pâtisserie JeunesseStrawberries, strawberry jelly and white chocolate mousse cake 5,980

Hiroshima

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Sho & CakeMoist and rich chocolate souffle cake 3,800-4,600
Hilton Hiroshima Strawberry shortcake topped with dried oranges3,600-5,500
Pâtisserie K.SaveurPrincess-shaped dome cake with cream and strawberries3,969
Pâtisserie Anniversary Pistachio and raspberry mousse cake 4,500
La Pâtisserie Printemps Hakushima Mousse bouche de noel made with matcha and vanilla cream  3,500
Gateaux Ai Clair Fluffy strawberry shortcake with plenty of strawberry and chocolate cream 4,900
Matilda Pear jelly center surrounded by chestnut and pear cream and cocoa flavored biscuits 4,590
Pâtisserie Veritable Rich French Chantilly Cream meets strawberry shortcake 4,300-5,300
Cookie Ya SallyRare cheesecake with graham cracker base and blueberry jelly filling 3,564-8,100
Konditorei-Bayern Pair of raspberry and chocolate mousse cakes shaped as gift boxes2,160

Sendai

Shop (website link)Highlight (product link)Price (¥)
Mythique Pâtisserie Chocolate sponge cake featuring strawberry mousse 4,320-4,850
Pâtisserie Soin Rare cheesecake with strawberries 4,428
Fraise A cocoa, blackberry jelly and chestnut cream roll cake with a Santa’s workshop motif 3,800
Murata Pistachio creme brulee under a chocolate cake exterior 5,800
Cake & Cafe Grun Stollen packed with dried raspberries and strawberries 2,800
Gin No Ribon Domed strawberry sponge cake with a strawberry cream filling 5,074-7,474
Kazunori Ikeda Stollen packed with figs, citrus, dried fruits and nuts 3,900
Douce TentationWreath-shaped chocolate mousse cake with strawberry jelly and berry custard 6,000
Mame IchiJapanese-western fusion cake with rice cake and white chocolate 5,400
Gateaux Aramaki Fluffy strawberry cake covered in chocolate whipped cream 3,996

Where do you buy your Christmas cake and stollen in Japan? We’d love to hear your suggestions below!

