Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

During the holiday season, Tokyo comes alive with festive illuminations, Christmas markets and concert halls filled with music, ballet, puppet theater and more. Experience world-class performances of timeless classics like The Nutcracker and the Mouse King—a truly exquisite way to celebrate the holidays in Tokyo.

This Disney concert is for kids at heart. The magic of Disney comes to life on stage with music from beloved animated films. This year is a special celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, featuring the enchanting world of Beauty and the Beast. The Christmas special adds festive tunes to the repertoire, including favorites like “What is Christmas?” from The Nightmare Before Christmas and “Christmas Wishes” from DisneySea.

Venue:

Dec. 9–24, 2023 Ticket Price: ¥2,000 – ¥13,000 Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual www.harmonyjapan.com/doc2023

Get ready for a two-hour-long musical with Broadway Christmas Wonderland. Reminiscent of Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular in New York, this show features award-winning figure skaters, dancers and vocalists in dazzling costumes, not to mention Santa Claus. This Christmas show has been performed annually since 2016 at the Tokyu Theater Orb in Shibuya. Let the dance and song of Broadway fill you with holiday cheer!

Dec.16–25, 2023 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥9,000 seat charge or ¥24,000 with dinner course. Nearest station: Shibuya station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20231544.html

Dancing snowflakes, sugar plum fairies and an epic battle against a giant menacing mouse—nothing fills you with holiday spirit quite like The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Discover the beauty of classical dance and music with performances by the National Ballet of Japan and a rare costume exhibition at the New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT).

1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥1,650 – ¥14,850 Dec. 22 to Jan. 8, 2024 Nearest station: Hatsudai station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-formal theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20231544.html

A tango trio with an accordion player…creates Christmas jazz? Richard Galliano, a world-renowned accordionist, headlines Blue Note Tokyo on Christmas Eve with his masterful melodies and musical sensibilities fusing tango, jazz and the holiday spirit. The jazz club transforms into a festive ambiance, inviting you to escape from the ordinary with live music and a special dinner with snow crab and beef filet.

Dec. 22–25, 2023 6-3-16 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥9,000 seat charge or ¥24,000 with dinner course. Nearest station: Omotesando station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20231544.html

Celebrate the new year with Puk Puppet Theater’s 48th performance of “12の月のたき火,” or “Bonfire of the 12 Moons.” This show tells the story of Marusha, a girl encountering moon spirits on a snowy New Year’s Eve. Since 1971, this theater has crafted simple yet beautiful puppets, stage props and scenery for delightful family-friendly entertainment.

Dec. 23 to Jan. 8, 2024 2-12-3 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥3,300 Nearest station: Shinjuku station Recommended Dress Code: Casual puk.jp/12tsuki23

The Candlelight Concert series has been reimagining the classical music experience, transforming historic venues into multi-sensory halls of music and light. The Kumiko Nagai Quartet, accompanied by ballet dancers from the Tokyo International Ballet Company, will captivate you with pieces like “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty” amidst the warm glow of a thousand candles.

December 24, 2023 1-4-1 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥4,000 – ¥7,800 Nearest station: Mitsukoshimae station Recommended Dress Code: Casual feverup.com/m/143143/en

Rejoice this holiday season with Christmas concerts by The Tokyo Sinfonia Orchestra. Led by Maestro Ryker, this rich-sounding string ensemble presents magnificent pieces, including Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” and Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen” at elegant venues like Yokohama Minato Mirai Hall or The Peninsula Tokyo, where a four-course menu will complement your musical experience.

Dec. 24, 2023 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: Starting at ¥28,000 for lunch and ¥32,000 for dinner. Nearest station: Hibiya station Recommended Dress Code: Formal www.peninsula.com/en/tokyo/special-offers/festive/concert

Dec. 25, 2023 2-3-6 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Ticket Price: ¥4,000 – ¥6,500 Nearest station: Minatomirai station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal www.peninsula.com/en/tokyo/special-offers/festive/concert

Families and children of all ages are welcomed into the world of Peanuts. Enjoy a sweet and joyful performance of Snoopy’s Magical Christmas Night under a big, bright Xmas tree. Directed by Yu Shirota, this show features an orchestra and jazz piano trio performing songs from the Peanuts animated series and other holiday tunes. Look forward to a special guest appearance from, you guessed it, Snoopy!

Dec. 24, 2023 1-7-57 Taishido, Setagaya City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥5,000 – ¥21,000 Nearest station: Sangenjaya station Recommended Dress Code: Casual/Semi-casual billboard-cc.com/snoopy2023

Suntory Hall presents a Christmas concert featuring the New Japan Philharmonic, renowned for their soundtrack productions from Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Led by conductor Naoto Otomo, this orchestra will enchant audiences with classics such as Ravel’s “Ma mère l’oye,” and “The Nutcracker Suite” by Tchaikovsky.

Dec. 25, 2023 1-13-1 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥4,800 – ¥6,800 Nearest station: Roppongi-itchome station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal www.suntory.com/culture-sports/suntoryhall/article/detail/001285.html

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 New Year Concert, led by conductor Keiko Mitsuhashi, features talented koto player LEO and 14-year-old trumpet virtuoso Hayato Kodama. Experience J. Strauss II’s Overture to Die Fledermaus and Miyagi and Ikebe’s “春の海,” “Sea of Spring.” With the “Lucky Bag Program,” audience members can choose exciting pieces for performance, such as film scores from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Jan. 2 and 3, 2024 2−24−1, Dogenzaka,Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map Ticket Price: ¥3,500 – ¥6,600 Nearest station: Shibuya station Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal www.bunkamura.co.jp/orchard/lineup/nyc

