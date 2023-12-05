Photo:
Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

Experience world-class performances of classics like The Nutcracker and the Mouse King—a truly exquisite way to celebrate the holidays in Tokyo.

During the holiday season, Tokyo comes alive with festive illuminations, Christmas markets and concert halls filled with music, ballet, puppet theater and more. Experience world-class performances of timeless classics like The Nutcracker and the Mouse King—a truly exquisite way to celebrate the holidays in Tokyo.

1. Disney On Classic: A Magical Night

This Disney concert is for kids at heart. The magic of Disney comes to life on stage with music from beloved animated films. This year is a special celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, featuring the enchanting world of Beauty and the Beast. The Christmas special adds festive tunes to the repertoire, including favorites like “What is Christmas?” from The Nightmare Before Christmas and “Christmas Wishes” from DisneySea.

Venue:

Dec. 9–24, 2023
Ticket Price: ¥2,000 – ¥13,000
Recommended Dress Code:  Semi-casual

2. Broadway Christmas Wonderland

Get ready for a two-hour-long musical with Broadway Christmas Wonderland. Reminiscent of Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular in New York, this show features award-winning figure skaters, dancers and vocalists in dazzling costumes, not to mention Santa Claus. This Christmas show has been performed annually since 2016 at the Tokyu Theater Orb in Shibuya. Let the dance and song of Broadway fill you with holiday cheer!

Dec.16–25, 2023
2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥9,000 seat charge or ¥24,000 with dinner course.
Nearest station:  Shibuya station
Recommended Dress Code:  Semi-casual

3. The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Dancing snowflakes, sugar plum fairies and an epic battle against a giant menacing mouse—nothing fills you with holiday spirit quite like The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Discover the beauty of classical dance and music with performances by the National Ballet of Japan and a rare costume exhibition at the New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT).

1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥1,650 – ¥14,850
Dec. 22 to Jan. 8, 2024 
Nearest station: Hatsudai station
Recommended Dress Code: Semi-formal

4. Blue Note Christmas Jazz Concert

A tango trio with an accordion player…creates Christmas jazz? Richard Galliano, a world-renowned accordionist, headlines Blue Note Tokyo on Christmas Eve with his masterful melodies and musical sensibilities fusing tango, jazz and the holiday spirit. The jazz club transforms into a festive ambiance, inviting you to escape from the ordinary with live music and a special dinner with snow crab and beef filet.

Dec. 22–25, 2023
6-3-16 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥9,000 seat charge or ¥24,000 with dinner course.
Nearest station: Omotesando station
Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal

5. Puppet Theater Puku Christmas Performance

Celebrate the new year with Puk Puppet Theater’s 48th performance of “12の月のたき火,” or “Bonfire of the 12 Moons.” This show tells the story of Marusha, a girl encountering moon spirits on a snowy New Year’s Eve. Since 1971, this theater has crafted simple yet beautiful puppets, stage props and scenery for delightful family-friendly entertainment.

Dec. 23 to Jan. 8, 2024
2-12-3 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥3,300
Nearest station: Shinjuku station
Recommended Dress Code: Casual

6. Candlelight Christmas Concert

The Candlelight Concert series has been reimagining the classical music experience, transforming historic venues into multi-sensory halls of music and light. The Kumiko Nagai Quartet, accompanied by ballet dancers from the Tokyo International Ballet Company, will captivate you with pieces like “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty” amidst the warm glow of a thousand candles.

December 24, 2023
1-4-1 Nihonbashimuromachi, Chuo City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥4,000 – ¥7,800
Nearest station: Mitsukoshimae station
Recommended Dress Code: Casual

7. Christmas Concert with Tokyo Sinfonia

Rejoice this holiday season with Christmas concerts by The Tokyo Sinfonia Orchestra. Led by Maestro Ryker, this rich-sounding string ensemble presents magnificent pieces, including Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” and Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen” at elegant venues like Yokohama Minato Mirai Hall or The Peninsula Tokyo, where a four-course menu will complement your musical experience.

Dec. 24, 2023
1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: Starting at ¥28,000 for lunch and ¥32,000 for dinner.
Nearest station:  Hibiya station
Recommended Dress Code: Formal
Dec. 25, 2023
2-3-6 Minatomirai, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map
Ticket Price: ¥4,000 – ¥6,500
Nearest station: Minatomirai station
Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal

8. Billboard Classics X Snoopy: Magical Christmas Night

Families and children of all ages are welcomed into the world of Peanuts. Enjoy a sweet and joyful performance of Snoopy’s Magical Christmas Night under a big, bright Xmas tree. Directed by Yu Shirota, this show features an orchestra and jazz piano trio performing songs from the Peanuts animated series and other holiday tunes. Look forward to a special guest appearance from, you guessed it, Snoopy!

Dec. 24, 2023
1-7-57 Taishido, Setagaya City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥5,000 – ¥21,000
Nearest station: Sangenjaya station
Recommended Dress Code:  Casual/Semi-casual 

9. Suntory Hall Christmas Concert

Suntory Hall presents a Christmas concert featuring the New Japan Philharmonic, renowned for their soundtrack productions from Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Led by conductor Naoto Otomo, this orchestra will enchant audiences with classics such as Ravel’s “Ma mère l’oye,” and “The Nutcracker Suite” by Tchaikovsky.

Dec. 25, 2023
1-13-1 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥4,800 – ¥6,800
Nearest station: Roppongi-itchome station
Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal

10. Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year Concert 2024

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 New Year Concert, led by conductor Keiko Mitsuhashi, features talented koto player LEO and 14-year-old trumpet virtuoso Hayato Kodama. Experience J. Strauss II’s Overture to Die Fledermaus and Miyagi and Ikebe’s “春の海,” “Sea of Spring.” With the “Lucky Bag Program,” audience members can choose exciting pieces for performance, such as film scores from Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Jan. 2 and 3, 2024 
2−24−1, Dogenzaka,Shibuya City, Tokyo - Map
Ticket Price: ¥3,500 – ¥6,600
Nearest station: Shibuya station
Recommended Dress Code: Semi-casual/Semi-formal
Don’t miss out on the music of the holiday season—grab a ticket before they’re all sold out and enjoy a magical performance in the city!

