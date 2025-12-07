Do you have to spend Christmas in Japan alone? Discover fun activities, events and ways to enjoy the holiday alone (and maybe meet someone).

By Matthew Coslett Dec 8, 2025 4 min read

Spending Christmas in Japan single doesn’t have to feel lonely—Japan offers plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday on your own. Christmas is a holiday traditionally associated with family gatherings and cozy home dinners. In Japan, Christmas is essentially a second Valentine’s Day.

Walk through the streets in late December and you’ll see that couples struggling up are as much a part of the festivities as Christmas illuminations and convenience stores blasting Mariah Carey.

It used to be that singletons were pitied at Christmas and being kuribocchi (クリぼっち, Christmas singleton) was a badge of shame. But these days, singletons are increasingly becoming proud of their solo status, reclaiming kuribocchi from a sign of loneliness to a badge of independence.

‘Me’ Time

Don’t spend the holidays inside.

Traditionally, Christmas cakes in Japan are huge, elaborate, calorie-laden creations meant for family gatherings, but with the growing popularity of solo Christmas celebrations, companies have begun to cater specifically to individual indulgence and most patisseries will offer them.

Perhaps the most delicious example of the increasing acceptance of kuribocchi culture is the rise of Christmas cakes for one, known as ohitori-sama kurisumasu keki (お一人様クリスマスケーキ).

If you’d like a little more glamor with your indulgence, hotels have started adding Christmas experiences aimed at singles. Stream Hotel, for example, offers the Bocchi de Christmas Set, an afternoon tea experience crafted exclusively for solo visitors.

Similarly, many hotels with lounge-style cafes, such as the Port Pier Hotel in Kobe or the West Inn Hotel in Osaka, cater to singles. The relaxing atmosphere is perfect for enjoying some solo time and expect there to be other kuribocchi there.

Events and Entertainment

You can enjoy the markets on your own or perhaps make a friend.

One nice thing about spending Christmas in Japan when you’re single is that it’s a very “outside” holiday. Instead of staying home with family, many people go out to see illuminations, markets and other events. That means you can enjoy the Christmas mood in a crowd without anyone caring whether you’re alone or with a partner.

Some ideas include:

Concerts, shows and performances

Theme parks (Universal Studios Japan is even promoting solo visits with its “今日は自分で飾るんだ” / “Today I decorate myself” campaign)

Hotels and public spaces with Christmas events

Christmas markets

Fireworks displays

Illuminations

If you’d like to be more social, you can also look for special Christmas events for people who are alone. Search online for “クリぼっち会 (kuribocchi-kai)” or “クリぼっちさん集合 (kuribocchi shuugou).” These are friendly events where people can meet and have fun together, without any pressure to start a romantic relationship.

Cultural Immersion

Christmas in Japan is not a national holiday, meaning many people will be working on December 25. For singletons who get the day off, this is a chance to explore Japan with fewer crowds at museums, temples and other local attractions.

Wrap up warm and take a quiet stroll through a temple illuminated by winter lights or take time to enjoy an art exhibit.

If you fancy something a little more structured, companies like Club T offer tours specifically for singletons, but without any dating element. Otherwise, look for women-only or men-only tours, or those marked おひとりさま限定ツアー (ohitori-sama gentei tsua).

Giving Back

While most people are alone at Christmas by choice, others may be alone due to tragedy. Volunteering is a great way to spread some Christmas cheer by helping those who are alone.

Many organizations welcome extra hands during the holiday season, and spending a few hours helping others can provide a sense of fulfillment that commercial celebrations simply can’t match.

Whether it’s serving meals at a local shelter or assisting with a community event, volunteering is a way to connect with others and make the day feel special.

Embracing The Solo Holiday

Ultimately, the rise of kuribocchi-and-loving-it culture in Japan is a reminder that Christmas doesn’t have to conform to a single narrative. Whether you’re celebrating with a cake for one, enjoying a solo hotel tea set, attending a festive gathering for singletons, exploring cultural sites or volunteering, there are just as many ways to enjoy the holiday single as there are as a couple.

If you’re planning to be alone, consider it a chance to celebrate yourself and what an awesome person you are. Take in the lights, indulge in that cake, soak up some culture and perhaps even meet new friends along the way (or not). Solo Christmas is not only okay, but it can be downright delightful.

What are some Christmassy things that you enjoy solo? Any tips for a happy, solo Christmas? Let us know in the comments.