Winter in Japan means the start of the dreaded flu season. Here are some options for over-the-counter Japanese medicines.

By GaijinPot Blog Jan 23, 2025 5 min read

We are now slowly heading into February, widely regarded by many as the coldest time of year in Japan. Unfortunately, this time of year also marks the dreaded flu season, with temperatures in the single digits. However, a more troublesome issue is the runny nose, congestion, cough and headaches that seem almost inevitable at this time of year. Here are some OTC Japanese medicines for flu season you may want to consider if you’re suffering from any of the symptoms above and you can’t afford an extended absence from work. Please be sure to double-check the correct dosage and do not mix similar types of medicine.

1. Contac Z

For more severe symptoms, Contac EX has a shot of ibuprofen to improve pain relief and reduce inflammation more quickly.

Contac Z is designed to treat the most common symptoms of allergic rhinitis and the like. Unlike other Japanese medicines, Contact Z only requires one tablet a day and won’t make you sleepy. This makes it a favorite for people struggling to get through the working day before resting and recovering at home. Children ages 15 shouldn’t take this medicine.

Symptoms: Congestion, runny nose

2. Precol Extended Release Capsule

Not recommended for anyone under 15 years old.

One of the strongest cold and flu relief medications available without prescription in Japan, Precol also has the added benefit of providing sustained relief over an extended period of time. However, given its higher dosages, it’s important not to mix it with other similar medications. Take two tablets twice a day after breakfast and dinner. This medicine is not recommended for anyone under the age of 15.

Symptoms: Fever, congestion, cough and sore throat.

3. Stona Gel Sinus EX

Fight your headache with Stona EX

Stona Gel Sinus EX is an effective remedy that combats flu symptoms like congestion and throat pain while also relieving aches and pains commonly associated with a bout of flu. Take two tablets thrice a day within 30 minutes after meals. Do not take this medicine if you are under 15 years of age.

Symptoms: Runny nose, headache, cough, fever, muscle pain

4. Pabron S Gold W

Can’t miss the bright yellow packaging

Pabron S Gold W uses acetaminophen, a pain reliever and fever reducer as well as ambroxol hydrochloride, which helps reduce phlegm. Take two tablets thrice a day after meals. Don’t take it with any similar medicine containing similar ingredients. Children under 12 years of age should not take this medicine.

Symptoms: Cough, mucus, sore throat, runny nose, chills, fever, headache, body aches

5. SS Bron

For stubborn cough and phlegm

For cough and phlegm, try SS Bron. It contains dihydrocodeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate, which work together to suppress coughing and expel stubborn phlegm. Take four pills thrice a day, with four hours in between. Ages 12 and under should not take this medicine.

Symptoms: Cough, phlegm

6. Benza Block S Plus

For congestion, sneezing and sore throats

Benza Block S Plus treats symptoms associated with the common cold, allergies and other mild respiratory issues. Like Pabron S Gold W, it uses acetaminophen to help reduce fevers. For adults, take two tablets thrice a day. Children under 12 years old should not take this medicine.

Symptoms: Runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat

7. Shin Lulu A

For sore throats, cough and a runny nose

If you’ve developed a cough or a sore throat, you should take Shin Lulu A. Don’t drink alcohol after consuming it, and take three tablets thrice a day. Again, if symptoms persist, always consult with your doctor. Children under the age of 12 shouldn’t take Shin Lulu A.

Symptoms: Runny nose, stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough

8. Shin Kanedorin EX

For phlegm and cough

Shin Kanedorin EX is formulated with bromhexine hydrochloride to alleviate painful cough and phlegm. Take two tablets thrice a day after meals. Leave at least four hours between doses. Children under 15 years of age shouldn’t take this medicine.

Symptoms: Cough, wheezing cough, phlegm

9. Eve A

For fevers and aches and pain

If you’re experiencing any body aches or a fever then try to get Eve A. Each dosage (two tablets) contains ibuprofen, and can be taken up to thrice a day. Children under 15 years old shouldn’t take Eve A.

Symptoms: Chills, fever, aches and pains

10. Suzurex EX

A combination of herbal medicine to fight flu like symptoms

Suzurex Granules EX uses a combination of herbal medicine and analgesic and antihistamine properties to cure cold and flu like symptoms. Take one packet up to three times a day. Children under 12 years old shouldn’t take this medicine.

Symptoms: Stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, chills, fever, headaches

If all else fails — get thee to a clinic!

Of course, if things get worse and you find the medicines listed above aren’t working so well for you, then it may be time to consider a visit to the doctor.

If you visit a clinic, there are a few points to consider:

Make sure that you explain the symptoms clearly to the doctor. If necessary, bring along a friend who speaks Japanese fluently or search around for an English-speaking doctor.

Don’t be shy in asking for a more potent dosage. Generally, prescription medicine is cheaper with insurance and much stronger.

The national health insurance plan supports the costs of visits, so provided you are registered, it shouldn’t cost too much depending on your exact symptoms.

