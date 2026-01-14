Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

Living in Japan? Avoid common tax mistakes foreigners and residents make, from side income and overseas earnings to residence tax surprises.

By Matthew Coslett Jan 14, 2026 6 min read

Japan’s tax system is logical on paper, but easy to get wrong in practice—especially if you have side income, overseas assets or have recently moved. Common tax mistakes in Japan tend to show up right after the New Year’s break—when you’re scrambling to find your gensen-choshu-hyo (withholding tax statement), remember how furusato nozei works and figure out what you actually need to file.

While Japan’s tax rules are generally consistent and predictable, most problems don’t come from intentional noncompliance, but from misunderstandings—often based on assumptions carried over from other countries’ systems.

Below are some of the most common tax mistakes in Japan, along with tips on how to avoid them.

Assuming Year-End Adjustment Covers Everything

Many employees believe the year-end adjustment conducted by their employer (nenmatsu chosei, 年末調整) means their taxes are fully settled.

In reality, the year-end adjustment only applies to salary income from a single employer in Japan. If you have income from multiple employers, freelancing, or side work, you will likely need to file a final tax return (kakutei shinkoku, 確定申告).

Individual tax returns are typically filed between mid-February and mid-March for the previous calendar year, while the year-end adjustment is handled separately by employers around December.

Even small amounts of side income must be declared. Japan taxes your total taxable income (gokei shotoku kingaku, 合計所得金額), which combines your main salary with all other earnings.

This can include income from:

Lectures or speaking fees

Consulting work

Writing or editing

Online or remote work

Small freelance or contract projects

While certain salary thresholds exist, earning side income alone can trigger a filing requirement, even if your primary salary seems low. As a rough guideline, unless your total salary is below approximately ¥1.68–¥1.78 million (under rules effective from fiscal year 2026), your income is likely taxable.

The good news is that because side income is often over-withheld, many people receive a refund. However, additional tax bills may also be possible, so setting aside funds is advisable.

Thinking Your Visa Determines Your Taxes

Tax residency in Japan is determined by where you live and how long you stay—not by nationality or visa type. This means students and temporary residents may still be required to file tax returns.

Generally, you may be considered a tax resident if:

You have a domicile (jusho, 住所) in Japan

You have maintained a residence (kyosho, 居所) in Japan for one year or longer

You earn Japan-sourced income, even while staying temporarily

Be aware that overseas tax obligations may still apply, particularly for U.S. citizens, which can sometimes result in double-filing requirements depending on tax treaties.

U.S. citizens are generally required to file U.S. tax returns every year, regardless of where they live, even if they owe no U.S. tax.

Not Declaring Overseas Income

Income earned abroad can still be taxable in Japan, depending on your tax residency status. This may include:

Dividends from overseas investments

Rental income from foreign properties

Overseas pensions

Consulting fees

Online or social media income

Japan generally taxes individuals based on their residency rather than the location of their income.

However, tax treatment differs between permanent residents for tax purposes and non-permanent residents (usually those within their first five years of residence). Non-resident aliens are typically taxed on overseas income only if it is remitted to Japan, while resident aliens may be taxed on worldwide income.

Incorrectly Claiming Dependents

Japan allows deductions for dependents, including those living overseas, but documentation requirements have tightened in recent years. Claims without sufficient proof of relationship or financial support may be denied or reassessed.

A dependent is generally someone who:

Is a relative by blood or marriage.

Receives financial support from you.

Has a total annual income below approximately ¥580,000 (net), or roughly ¥1.23 million in salary.

Incomplete or inaccurate documentation is a common reason deductions are rejected.

Overlooking Available Deductions

Many taxpayers (even Japanese citizens) miss deductions to which they are legally entitled simply because they are unaware of them. As a result, they may pay more tax than necessary.

Commonly overlooked deductions include:

Medical expenses (iryohi kojo, 医療費控除)

Personally paid social insurance premiums

Life and earthquake insurance premiums

Retirement contributions such as iDeCo

Child allowances

Certain transport and food expenses related to side work

Failing to claim these deductions can significantly increase your tax burden.

Misclassifying Income Types

Another frequent mistake is confusing employment income with freelance or miscellaneous income. This affects what expenses can be deducted and how income is taxed.

Employment income generally applies when:

You have an employment contract.

Income tax is withheld at source.

You are enrolled in the employee social insurance program.

Work hours, duties and pay are defined by the employer.

Freelance or business income usually applies when:

You work under service or project-based contracts.

You issue invoices and manage your own tax filings.

You pay your own insurance and pension.

Misclassification can result in denied deductions or penalties, even if corrected later.

Poor Record-Keeping

Japan requires taxpayers to retain receipts and records for several years. Even legitimate deductions may be denied if documentation cannot be produced during an audit.

Keeping organized records of income, expenses and tax documents is essential.

Being Surprised by Residence Tax

Residence tax (juminzei, 住民税) is separate from national income tax and is administered by your local municipality. It is calculated based on the previous year’s income and is billed the following year, usually starting in June.

Because it is not always withheld automatically, many people are surprised by a large bill months after they believe their taxes are settled. Check your payslip for entries such as 住民税, 市民税 or 市町村民税. If you don’t see these, you may receive a lump-sum bill.

If the amount feels overwhelming, local tax offices are often willing to arrange installment plans.

Leaving Japan Without Paying Taxes

Leaving Japan does not automatically end your tax obligations. Unpaid income or residence taxes may still be due, and unresolved liabilities can cause issues if you return later.

Appointing a tax representative before departure is common, but make sure sufficient funds are left to cover any outstanding amounts.

Most tax mistakes in Japan stem from timing issues, misunderstandings about residency or assumptions carried over from other tax systems. While Japan’s tax framework is generally logical and forgiving, it requires attention to detail.

Free consultations are often available at local tax offices, and licensed tax accountants (zeirishi, 税理士) can provide guidance when situations become complex.

