By Aaron Baggett Nov 18, 2024 10 min read

Japan is widely known for its safety and the kindness of its people, with most visitors having a positive experience. However, just like anywhere else, scams do happen, and tourists can be easy targets. While the elderly Japanese population is often the most common victim, travelers aren’t immune either. Here are some of the most common tourist scams in Japan.

Man From Belgium ‘Needs Help Getting Home’

Commuting is hard enough without a scammer bothering you.

One scammer has gained notoriety across Japanese Twitter and Japan-related subreddits. He’s described as a tall man with a European accent, often going by the name “Marc” (sometimes “Alex”), claiming to be from Belgium. His strategy involves boarding busy train lines, like the Chuo or Keikyu lines, and walking through the cars, showing passengers a message translated on his phone.

The message typically says he’s out of money or has lost his wallet and needs funds to get to the airport. He holds his phone right in people’s faces, asking for money. If ignored or refused, he moves on to the next potential target. Although it sounds like a long shot, Marc seems to be quite persistent. He’s reportedly been doing this for a while, with stories of sightings shared frequently, not just in Tokyo and Osaka but even in Seoul, Korea. Witnesses describe him as wearing the same black clothes, a worn-out hat and a black face mask, making him easy to identify.

The Man In Black

One Reddit user, Maplemarble, recalled:

“Oh my gosh! This happened to me back in March; I actually took a short video of him moving onto another passenger after I rejected him because I got such bad, aggressive vibes…I got quite creeped out by him, and I think he targets solo JP women in particular.”

Another Reddit user, Choice_Vegetable557, encountered Alex:

“Saw him on the Keikyu a month ago. I called him a scammer to his face, and he got off at Mita. He was doing the routine with Google translate, finding women who were alone on the train…Offensive BO as well.”

Theories abound as to whether this scam is a coordinated effort involving multiple people or just one very committed individual. Still, the descriptions and photos circulating always point to the same man. Women especially seem to be his primary targets. If you come across someone like this, it’s best to keep your distance and avoid engaging.

Tinder Scams in Japan

Preferably via Steam cards?

Dating is a nightmare, and meeting genuine people in person is hard enough, which is why many of us turn to dating apps like Tinder. Unfortunately, Tinder in Japan is awful. Amidst a sea of profile pictures featuring sunsets, food or the back of someone’s head, it can be tough even to get a response.

The scams typically follow a similar script: a “girl” on Tinder invites you to meet somewhere in Japan, often being vague with the details. Excited to finally have a date lined up, guys head over, only to have the situation turn shady. Suddenly, the girl gets cold feet and insists that she’ll only meet if you buy a gift card, like a V-Preca (a prepaid card available at convenience stores), and send her the code.

It can be tempting for the desperate or hopeful to follow through. Unfortunately, once the gift card code is sent, the scammer vanishes, leaving the victim ghosted and out of cash.

You might wonder why anyone would consider paying for a date in the first place. The reality is that many of these victims believe they are negotiating with sex workers they met on Tinder. In some cases, the scammer spins a sob story, but more often, it’s about trying to arrange a paid encounter.

By the time they realize the “girl” won’t show up without a gift card, some have already invested time and travel, thinking, Well, I’ve come this far. After getting ghosted, they end up embarrassingly posting on Reddit for advice on how to cancel or return their useless V-Preca gift card.

Korean Coin Scam

Easy to mix them up.

This scam has been circulating for quite some time. It plays on the similarity between Japan’s coins and Korean currency, particularly before the introduction of the new ¥500 coins featuring a silver center. These redesigned coins were actually implemented as a countermeasure against counterfeiting since the older coins were often confused with the lighter 500-won coins, which could even trick vending machines.

In Japan, it’s customary for cashiers to count out bills in front of you, reassuring you that the amount is accurate. However, it’s easy to let your guard down when it comes to coins. This scam is most commonly found at tourist hotspots, where unsuspecting travelers are the prime targets. Japanese locals are likely familiar enough with their currency to spot the trick immediately.

I fell for this at Shiraito Falls in Yamanashi, near Fuji-Q Highland. I bought some dango for ¥500 yen with a ¥1,000 note. Then, the cheerful old vendor handed me back a Korean 500-won coin. I immediately tried to buy coffee from the stall behind him. When I handed over the coin, the vendor’s face dropped into an “Oh no, not again” expression. When I returned to the dango vendor and showed him the coin, he gave me a sheepish shrug as if to say, “Ah. You caught me.”

While you don’t need to inspect every coin you receive in Japan, it’s a good idea to keep it in mind, especially in touristy areas. It’s also possible that shopkeepers aren’t deliberately trying to scam tourists. They may have unknowingly received a 500-won coin from a previous customer and, without realizing it, passed it along.

Fake Monk Scams

This scam preys on the perception of Japan as a dream destination, full of sacred and magical encounters—just like in your favorite anime. But don’t be fooled. That Studio Ghibli-looking homeless man cutting you off in the street isn’t as friendly as he seems.

Here’s how it works: A “monk” in traditional-looking robes approaches tourists, offering a charm, bracelet or trinket. At first, it might feel like a genuine, heartfelt gesture. But as soon as you accept the item, the scammer will demand payment. If you hesitate, they may follow you, make a scene or use aggressive tactics to pressure you into paying. The whole scheme is designed to catch you off guard, leaving you flustered and more likely to give in.

One common trick involves slipping a bracelet onto your wrist before you can react and then insisting that you pay. Their strategy is to act quickly, keeping you off-balance and hoping you’ll hand over money in your moment of shock or confusion.

Remember, real monks in Japan don’t approach people to ask for money. They may have donation boxes, but they won’t chase after you or hand you items in the street. If someone dressed as a monk gives you something, firmly but politely return it. Walk away and don’t engage. Stay calm, and don’t let their persistence pressure you into paying.

Grandma Skimming Off The Top

I think we’d all pay a little extra for takoyaki.

If you’ve ever wandered through the bustling street food stalls near popular tourist temples—like those in Kamakura—you might be tempted by treats like chocolate-dipped bananas, takoyaki, or candied strawberries. But beware: that sweet-looking obaachan running the stall might be sneaking a little “five-finger tax” off the top.

Here’s how it works: After you pay for your snack, she may give you back less change than you’re owed. It seems innocuous enough; for example, if you buy a candied strawberry for ¥300 using a ¥500 coin, she might hand back just ¥100 instead of the correct amount. Many tourists, caught up in the excitement of the experience, don’t think twice about it.

But this scam adds up. I once saw an obaachan shortchange an entire tour group, skimming a little off each person. By doing this repeatedly, she makes a tidy profit over a day. So, if you’re grabbing a snack from a street stall, take a moment to count your change before you walk away.

Don’t Trust Touts

Don’t go anywhere you don’t feel safe.

You’re walking through a busy district, perhaps near Shinjuku, when someone approaches you with a big smile. They offer to guide you to a “special” restaurant, bar, or shop or even suggest meeting some ladies. It might sound tempting—who doesn’t want a local’s recommendation?

The person leads you to a place that’s either overpriced or subpar. The restaurant may serve average food at a steep price, or the bar could charge you three times the normal rate for drinks.

Things can escalate quickly, especially in bars or clubs. You might be served a spiked drink, leaving you feeling disoriented. In these situations, the venue might demand outrageous fees for drinks or services you never agreed to or, worse, threaten you if you refuse to pay. This can be a very uncomfortable experience, particularly if you’re unfamiliar with the area.

Trust your instincts—if something feels off, walk away. Do some research before you go, checking reviews to ensure places are reputable. If you do fall victim to a scam, contact the police. Unfortunately, scams involving overpriced drinks or services are often treated as civil matters rather than criminal ones. However, insist on filing a report. Even if it seems minor, filing creates a record of the incident. If it happens repeatedly at the same location, it could encourage the police to take further action.

While “Nigerians” and people from other African countries often get the most attention for being touts in Japan, there are also many mamasans and papasans who can be just as pushy, if not more so. Additionally, Japanese women—or any women, really—often face harassment from Japanese men, who pressure them to visit their clubs, work in the hostess industry or “model.”

Bottakuri Bars

They’ll keep you company, but you gotta’ pay.

A bottakuri (rip-off) bar uses deceptive tactics to overcharge customers, often taking advantage of their lack of knowledge about pricing or their drunken state. Unlike expensive hostess clubs, where clients expect to pay high prices, bottakuri bars start with a relatively modest initial charge. The scam occurs when drink and service prices are manipulated once you’re inside.

In these bars, drinks are served in various sizes, with each size having a different price. Unaware customers, particularly those who are drunk, might assume they are being charged a fair price but end up with a huge bill. This is a classic “puchi-botta,” or “petit rip-off,” where the drink sizes and prices are manipulated.

Moreover, many of these are “girls bars,” where men go to drink and talk with women. Workers are typically paid a commission, usually around 30% of what the customer spends. This incentivizes the staff to push customers into ordering more expensive drinks and spending much more than they intended.

Have you ever seen one of these or other tourist scams in Japan? If so, what did you see? Let us know in the comments.