Complete your Post Graduate Studies in Japan at Kyoto’s Doshisha University

Apr 14, 2020

Many of us daydream about stepping back from the relentless bustle of our nine-to-five jobs and going back to school. If you’ve ever considered getting an MBA in Japan, Doshisha University’s Business School is the place to do it.

Not only is the university located in the heart of Japan’s cultural capital of Kyoto, but all the classes offered on are also in English!

Imagine studying in gorgeous Kyoto

Going to Grad School is so much more than getting a fancy piece of paper and a boost to your resume. The interpersonal skills that increase with an MBA are unquantifiable—and studying somewhere like Kyoto increases this invaluable skill set even more than studying in your home country.

Before Tokyo became Japan’s capital in 1868, Kyoto was the country’s heart and soul for over a thousand years. It’s home to numerous World Heritage Sites, including stunning shrines, breathtaking temples, and a spectacular castle. It’s so picturesque, you’ll be pinching yourself the entire time.

Immersing yourself in this historic city, meeting people from various cultures, and layering in the study of global business will make for a well-rounded intercultural experience. The skills in cross-cultural communication you’ll gain are increasingly important in a world that’s becoming ever more global. It also looks good to future employers!

Benefits of Doshisha’s Global Business and Management Course

Doshisha’s Global MBA (Global Business and Management Studies) is a great course to undertake if you’re looking to increase your work opportunities, grow your knowledge of international business, and gain new perspectives. The Global MBA focuses on sustainability and green business, culture, and business within Asia.

Foundation subjects include accounting, marketing, finance, business economics, strategic management, and operations management. You’ll learn from professors who are not only industry professionals with years of hands-on experience, but who are also leading researchers in their fields.

You’ll leave with two years of unforgettable experiences and the sheer joy of getting to live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Students also have 24-hour access to outstanding study spaces and even free Japanese lessons!

Business is about people. It’s about relationships and how we connect with each other, especially those who may have grown up differently than us. By gaining a hands-on post-graduate education that completely immerses you in a culture other than your own, you’ll gain a much deeper understanding of cultural differences in business practices.

Why study at Doshisha?

There are a number of institutions to choose from when you’re considering doing your post-graduate studies in Japan, but Doshisha University is the best choice for life and schoolwork balance.

Also called “Dodai” by students, Doshisha is one of Japan’s oldest post-secondary education institutions and is one of the leading universities in Japan’s western Kansai region. Doshisha offers classes within its Global MBA program entirely in English. If your Japanese isn’t quite there yet, or if you’re a complete novice who doesn’t know their hiragana from their katakana, you have no reason to fear.

For the past 144 years, Doshisha has been a pillar of internationalism within Kyoto. The university strives to produce creative future leaders who can walk confidently towards an interconnected future.

Doshisha’s history dates all the way back to the Meiji Period when university founder Joseph Hardy Neesima traveled to the United States where he lived for 10 years. Feeling stifled by the lack of freedom in feudal Japanese society, he left Japan at only 21 years old and was struck by the greater independence he found overseas.

Deeply influenced by Western culture, Neesima opened Doshisha University in Kyoto in 1875. The school continues Neesima’s legacy by offering an education that opens doorways to the world.

Doshisha’s awesome campuses

Doshisha has two main campuses. The first is the Imadegawa Campus right beside the 600-year-old Shokoku-ji Temple. Its western-style buildings contrast beautifully with the greenery and surrounding traditional Japanese architecture of Kyoto’s backstreets.

The second main campus is the Kyotanabe Campus, located in southern Kyoto Prefecture. As the newer of the two campuses, its buildings are more modern. Although beautiful, Kyotanabe is much farther away.

Doshisha Business School is conveniently located on the Imadegawa Campus just a two-minute walk from Imadegawa Station.

How to apply

You can find more about the application process through the Doshisha Business School’s website. The process involves submitting your application and required documents, and an interview conducted in person or via Skype for potential students who are overseas. Scholarships are provided for all students admitted to the MBA program covering 30% to 100% of tuition fees! There’s no reason not to apply.