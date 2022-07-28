ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

Karaoke. A fitness center. Lounge areas and a cafeteria. A new residential community in Akabane is offering students a unique living experience.

Japan can be a lonely place to live. If you’re a student, you may have flashes of social interaction in class or perhaps a once-in-a-while night out with friends. If you’re also working, your schedule’s monotonous routine might cause you to feel like you’re repeating the same day, over and over again, meeting the same people.

Now there’s a more hopeful way to spend your days. ComRezi (or ComRez!), a state-of-the-art residential community conceived by Haseko Livenet Inc., is just an eight-minute walk from Akabane station’s south exit. Its layout offers new tenants the promise of an opportunity to live within an atmosphere of friendship and convenience.

Food and fitness

Photo: Haseko Livenet, Inc. Add a quick workout to your daily routine.

Completed in late February 2022, a student renter, upon entering the facility, will soon appreciate the broad and relaxing community areas located throughout.

Instead of walking a few blocks to buy your third-consecutive warmed-up konbini (convenience store) meal, a gourmet cafeteria caters to those who live at ComRezi. The service offers a wide variety of menu choices—a delicious homemade curry being one of them. Meals are served on weekdays, with breakfast offered from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For students, the cost is a reasonable ¥22,000 a month.

For those reluctant to take on the extreme outdoor heat or those frigid winter months, ComRezi offers residents a spacious indoor fitness center filled with treadmills, weight machines, free weights and yoga mats. Users can enter and exit using their secure key cards.

Safety and security

Photo: Haseko Livenet, Inc. Get some work done or send a quick email in one of the many booths at the study corner.

With some downtime after a workout and dinner, there are comfortable lounge areas to hang out in, meet other residents or send off an email. Wi-Fi is not a problem, so it’s easy to stay in contact with family and friends near or far.

In the fitness center, cafeteria and other shared spaces, ComRezi have CO2 sensor systems in place to help assist in lowering the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus. It allows residents to see via an app when CO2 concentration levels are high and recommends when to strengthen ventilation.

ComRezi spared no expense when it came to technology. In such a large open space, this writer did wonder about safety. So did the architects. To reassure their residents, ComRezi’s security system is cutting edge, implementing a facial recognition system at the entrances and elevators. If you aren’t a fan of crowds, all you need to do is download the free Mairimu resident app that allows you to monitor if a certain lounge area is crowded or not.

The layout is ideal for international students looking to meet new friends but also has the space and privacy to focus on their studies. Rooms are furnished with a single bed, chairs, ceiling lights, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioner, separate sink area, shower (and bath, depending on the type of room), and a balcony. A long desk for work and study is set up along the side wall. Laundry rooms equipped with combination washer/dryer services are free to use for residents.

Community

Photo: Haseko Livenet, Inc. You don’t even need to leave your house to make new friends.

If you’re looking to escape the confines of your room, there are study booths at the end of each floor’s hallway. The student-shared living areas are complete with kitchen appliances, stove, oven and Nintendo Switch game consoles. You don’t even need to buy Mario Kart—ComRezi Akabane has you covered.

The designers of this futuristic facility prioritized community, and as you tour the facility, potential residents might be stunned by the number of social activities surrounding their room.

Residents are only a 15–20 minute train ride from Shinjuku, Shibuya and Tokyo stations.

For example, there is a large terrace that sits at the heart of the building. Residents can borrow a grill, grab a guitar and have a barbeque on a Saturday night. In the winter (or anytime, really), you can take your gathering indoors and reserve a JoySound Karaoke system room (an additional ¥1,000 per hour, maximum of six hours per day. For those uninterested in singing, mahjong tables are waiting in the wings, as well as enough space to bring in your own drums and acoustic guitars.

If family or friends are coming for a visit, spacious guest rooms are available to rent for up to two nights at ¥3,000 per night. Each contains two single beds, a private bath and a shower. Residents can also take advantage of ComRezi’s car-sharing service, provided by ORIX, while they are here.

Cost

Photo: Haseko Livenet, Inc. Stay on one of the women-only floors for peace of mind.

The expense of renting, of course, is always a top consideration. ComRezi is quite reasonable, considering all of its perks. For a monthly fee between ¥119,000 to ¥134,000 (depending on the unit), students receive a furnished room, meals from Monday to Friday, access to almost all common areas (it excludes the Tsudoi Lounge and the working space), laundry service, electricity, Wi-Fi and bicycle parking (additional contract and registration fee required).

As long as you are a student (international or preparatory) taking at least one class at a university, you are eligible for the renewable two-year contract. The planners of this five-floor, 112-unit student building have designated two floors as women only. To further protect all student renters, ComRezi residents are only allowed access to their own floor via their facial recognition security system.

Still on the fence? Feel free to arrange an appointment through GPlusMedia’s Real Estate Japan service to see the building for yourself. An English-speaking concierge is available, by phone or in person. ComRezi is situated near Akabane station, so residents are only a 15–20 minute train ride from Shinjuku, Shibuya and Tokyo stations.

Current promotion

Photo: Haseko Livenet, Inc. See ComRezi in person with the GPlusMedia Real Estate Japan service.

ComRezi (“ComRez!” is the official name) has set aside four rooms at a discounted rate.

No admission fee (usually ¥150,000)

Free one-month deposit

Free rent for the first two months (subject to a penalty of one month’s rent if the contract is terminated before the end of one year)

NB: you cannot choose the room

This discount campaign is valid until the end of September. The campaign may end earlier if the number of applications for units reaches its limit. The campaign details are subject to change, so please contact them for the latest information.