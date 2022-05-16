Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

From the mountains to the sea, there are so many places we can hang our hats here in Japan. This month, six English teaching jobs that allow your heart and your mind to wander a bit.

By Doc Kane May 16, 2022 5 min read

Before coming to Japan, I’d planned on living and working in Tokyo. Except something funny happened along the way. I’d fallen hook, line and sinker for Kobe and the people who live here.

My friends became the fishermen and the old ramen shop couple who loved chatting with me in broken English. It’s five years into my Kobe life, and I can’t imagine a better home for me.

Sometimes we stumble upon the road that leads us to home—other times, we’re directed to it. So my hope this month is that perhaps with this list, you’ll find a few new places worth exploring that maybe you too can call home.

1. Work at Hogwart’s in Japan

At 1,000 meters above sea level, the foggy Fukushima home you’ll call yours might have you imaging Harry Potter. British Hills is looking for native English teachers who wouldn’t mind a little slice of England in Japan, and they’re throwing out the red carpet for the right applicants.

You’ll work in their idyllic immersion village two hours outside of Tokyo. Including the ¥300,000 salary, you’ll also get three meals a day, a furnished apartment, free internet, a car and the opportunity to use your English skills in a wide variety of settings: cooking, snooker and the bar!

Jeez. Who wouldn’t want this gig? The only real hitch is that you’ll need to be a Commonwealth of Nations passport holder. Darn. Other than that, if you’ve got a valid working visa and a university degree, you’ll be in good shape to apply.

2. A killer view of Mount Fuji and a hop from Hakone

If teaching in the shadow of Japan’s most famous mountain is appealing to you, then small class sizes, teaching autonomy and a healthy paycheck with seven weeks off might sound even better.

Eikaiwa School EEMSS in Mishima has an immediate opening for an English teacher and is welcoming native English speakers with at least a Bachelor’s degree and a valid working visa to apply. You’ll work five days a week and teach mainly kids between the ages of 3 and 12.

Occasionally, you’ll teach older kids (there are about 200 students at Eikaiwa School EEMSS) and sometimes adults in the evening. Classrooms are equipped with large screen televisions and computers to facilitate online learning, and you’ll get the lay of the land as far as additional teaching materials go. Life in Shizuoka is pleasantly more affordable than many other locations in Japan, and with a stellar view of Japan’s most treasured peak, how could you resist?

3. Mountains and outdoor activities galore in Shiga

Universal Campus is looking for teachers with a lot of vim and vigor to teach at their Shiga location. You’ll mainly be working with younger kids, teaching around eight classes a day.

You can have one to eight students in a class. Universal Campus provides a complete annual syllabus for you to follow, and all lesson plans and classroom materials are provided. When you’re not teaching during the day, you’ll be preparing for lessons, and given that you’ve taught kids before, your downtime will likely be fun (e.g., arts and crafts).

Outside class, you’ll have the opportunity to attend camps and a variety of other festivities. Living in Shiga means you’ll be able to get out and ski in the winter and enjoy Lake Biwa all year round. Visa sponsorship is available.

4. Ferry rides in Yamaguchi

How does working with kids and having quick ferry access to Busan, South Korea sound? Pretty darn cool, right? Seiha English Academy is looking for a full-time English teacher to handle preschool and shopping center classes in their Yamaguchi location.

You’ll get professional and classroom development opportunities, ¥250,000 a month, health, pension and unemployment benefits, a transportation allowance and a contract that extends even greater advantages in your second year.

You’ll need a bachelor’s degree and an interest in sharing your culture with everyone at the school. Holders of teaching certifications will be given preference. Ready for frequent three-hour ferry rides for excellent food and culture outside Japan? If being as far west as you can get is appealing, check ’em out.

5. Wild ‘old’ Japan awaits in Tokushima

Shikoku really is a godsend for the adventurous. And, if you’re game for exploration and like the idea of being away from the more modern aspects of this beautiful country we live in, then hanging your hat in Tokushima just might fit the bill.

Eigohoikusho Service specializes in childcare and language education and needs a native level teacher and curriculum developer in Anan City. You’ll be working with preschool and adult level students while also liaising with other international nurseries and preschools throughout the company.

Benefits include family and housing allowance, monthly training, weekends off, free Japanese language lessons and opportunities to advance within the company—not to mention opportunities to explore the four prefectures of Shikoku when you’re not in the classroom.

6. Art, pagodas and square watermelon in Kagawa

Let’s round things up this month by sticking with Shikoku, but let’s switch the scenery and move on to Kagawa or maybe even to Ehime! A company car, a fully-furnished 2LDK apartment and moving expenses are all taken care of by the company if you move to the land of Botchan and begin working with Wing.

You can work in either Takamatsu City or Kanonji City in Kagawa Prefecture, or Niihama City in Ehime Prefecture. It’s a one-year, renewable contract that’ll have you working with students from the very young to adults of all ages.

You’ll receive the standard ¥250,000 a month salary, which should take you pretty far in this part of Japan. You’ll work Tuesday through Saturday. Perhaps you can use your Mondays and Sundays to help the folks in Kagawa figure out how to put that famous pumpkin back together? Or, maybe in Ehime, you’ll want to endlessly ride the Botchan train, eat rice cakes and square watermelon and hang out in the hot springs?

Pretty neat list, right? Each of these locations seems like a pretty awesome place to live, and a home is always what you make of it. So please do let us know if you land in one of these cool locations or if you already live there and have nice stories to tell.

Until next month, cheers!