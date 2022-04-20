Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

Seven jobs in Japan that aim to put money in your pocket, smiles on the faces of customers and safety front and center. Cool jobs—GaijinPot style.

By Doc Kane Apr 20, 2022 6 min read

There’s a great story the sales trainer Zig Ziglar used to tell about the importance of sales. He called it “The Proud Profession” and described it from the perspective of a person who wants to buy a can of beans.

A simple act, right? He took the story backward, covering everyone in the supply chain that makes that sale possible. It’s a brilliant little tale told in Ziglar’s typical bullet-fast style, and if you’re already in the profession, you’ve likely heard it before.

But, if the idea of selling is something you’ve thought you might be good at—but haven’t yet tested out—see if you get goosebumps. If it does, you just might want to apply for a few (or all) of this month’s Cool Jobs.

1. Rub elbows with Japan’s entrepreneurs

Japan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has been heating up for a while now. Populating these growing ventures with the right talent is key to running them smoothly with an eye toward the future.

Recruiting firm Spotted focuses on the IT and finance sectors, specifically: tech startups, emerging tech vendors and venture capital and private equity firms. That’s a big slice of business builders, and they need your help.

If you’re comfortable in an end-to-end recruiting environment, speak English and business Japanese and love the hustle and negotiating that comes with this line of work, your skills will serve you well at Spotted.

Recruiter for Startups and Tech companies Company: Spotted

Spotted Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

2. Eat, sleep and drink tech?

A clear path to the corner office, a great salary and the opportunity to live and breathe tech are what you get when you join Embarc as a recruitment consultant.

Asia Pacific (APAC) firms, big and small, rely on Embarc to help them find the talent they need to sustain their growth, and as an experienced sales professional, you can be a part of that effort.

Your strong Japanese skills will help you get in the door, and your superb verbal and written communication chops will ensure you make things happen for candidates and yourself. If you consider yourself a strong self-learner who thrives in a go-go-go team environment, you’ll want to consider this opportunity to immerse yourself at the top of Japan’s tech universe.

Recruitment Consultant Company: Embarc

Embarc Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥20.0M / Year (Base + Bonuses)

¥4.0M ~ ¥20.0M / Year (Base + Bonuses) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

3. Bilingual beauty clinic needs a sales pro

Are you a friendly yet convincing person who wants to make a visible difference in the lives of others? Are you interested in beauty—maybe even dermatology?

Azabu Skin Clinic in Tokyo consults with patients of all nationalities and backgrounds. They aim to ensure patients leave feeling better about themselves. Sound like a goal worth rallying behind?

They’re looking for a courteous receptionist and sales representative who would like to join their team. Your work will be mainly with English-speaking patients, but Japanese skills are essential. You’ll handle basic accounting, some translation, address inquiries via phone and email and assist in delivering superior customer service.

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentive based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentive based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Microsoft Excel Word Share this Job Apply Here

4. It’s cookie time

Okay, so all this talk about work has made me hungry—for cookies! Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to mix the two? Well, by golly, there is! Cookie Time is hunting for a few enthusiastic sweets lovers to join their Cookie Bar team in Harajuku.

Your job? Eat cookies! I mean, sell cookies! Yes. They need two people immediately and another to start in May. Visa sponsorship is available for this full-time shift position at their iconic Tokyo location, and attractive packages are available for the right cookie lover—I mean, person.

New Zealand-based Cookie Time has been in the cookie business since 2016 and you’ve likely seen their Tom & Luke, Kai & Lea and Bumper Stick brand all over Japan. It’s a pretty sweet gig if retail is your game and sugar runs through your veins. Part-time opportunities are also available.

Cookie Time Brand Ambassador Company: Cookie Time Japan

Cookie Time Japan Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Attention to detail

-Enthusiasm

-Team Player

-Excellent communication skills Share this Job Apply Here

5. Sell the great outdoors

Let’s keep you out of the office and inside the world of retail for the moment. If you’re a brand enthusiast of The North Face and looking for an excellent opportunity to boost your Japanese language skills, this opening might be worth your attention.

It’s a long-term temp job (essentially, contracts are up for renewal every three months), but one with a few attractive benefits: insurance, long breaks and even visa support—things not so common in retail—particularly outside Japan.

Additional language skills are helpful but not necessary, as most shoppers tend to be speakers of Japanese. Customer service experience is an obvious plus and any experience you have promoting retail on social media is also helpful. Ready to sell the outdoors while staying comfortably indoors? Consider The North Face.

The North Face Company: Yamagata Intech

Yamagata Intech Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 接客販売経験

外国語堪能の方歓迎 Share this Job Apply Here

6. Osaka is wear it’s at

Speaking of well-known brands, want to help a growing business, in a unique market reselling brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Fendi?

LDE operates in the luxury and hobby goods resale business and is looking for an international sales and marketing master capable of helping the firm leverage social media and video to further grow the business. More important than language skills will be your ability to help secure market opportunities, and sell on camera.

Yep, you’ll often be selling live, QVC-style in this role. You’ll need to be in possession of a visa that allows you to pursue full-time work and weekday availability from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ready to dust off your sales chops and your camera-ready visage for a few non-dusty brands?

International Sales, Marketing Company: LDE

LDE Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / (Month + Incentives are attainable from the second month and on)

¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / (Month + Incentives are attainable from the second month and on) Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

7. Keep buildings and people in working order

And now, for something completely different. We covered the gamut of sales jobs this month, and, usually, after covering six jobs, I’d stop there. But this safety officer post from TransVision is too intriguing to leave on the table—particularly for those with USFJ experience in your background—so let’s have a look.

The position requires at least five years of experience in the construction sector, a demonstrated background working with contractors and subcontractors and possession of good time management and organizational skills. EM 385-1-1 training and certification will be considered a valuable asset as well.

The position is located at a military base in Kanagawa Prefecture. You’ll be responsible for conducting daily safety and health inspections, managing mishap investigations, maintaining applicable safety reference materials on-site, reviewing compliance and establishing safety and occupational health (SOH) deficiency tracking system that lists and monitors outstanding deficiencies until resolution.

Site Safety Health Officer (SSHO) Company: TransVision

TransVision Salary: Salary commensurate with experience

Salary commensurate with experience Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

So there you have it. So there you have it: from high stress to low stress, big money and “little money”—there is something for everyone this month if you’re a sales pro and want to be compensated for that skill set.

There are, of course, lots more opportunities on the GaijinPot Jobs board, so wander on over for more offers in education, management, IT and more. Have a beautiful April and half of May everyone. Enjoy the weather.

Until next time. Cheers!