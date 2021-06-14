Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

Whether you're looking for a side-gig or a boost to your resume, check out these six part-time jobs for the month of June.

Jun 14, 2021

In this first installment of our cool part-time gigs and side hustles you can do in Japan, we’ll look at an English teaching job for the Japan Self-Defense Force, an opportunity in STEM, medical Science Proofreading, localization gig for a gaming company in Tokyo and an English and Cooking Teacher in Kobe.

These are great ways to make money on the side or even prepare your resume for a switch in careers.

1. English and Cooking Teacher

Enjoy cooking and live near Kobe? How about teaching a relaxed English class with cooking as the centerpiece right in the heart of Kansai?

This neat little opportunity will pair your love of cooking with your English skills for a part-time gig as a kitchen-based English teacher for Kobe-based Cooking Talk.

You’ll use cooking as a tool to share English with students interested in cooking. Classes are held in the downtown Sannomiya area, and transportation costs are included up to ¥1000 per day, covering most teachers living just outside the city.

English and Cooking Teacher - English Cooking school in Kobe Company: Cooking Talk

Cooking Talk Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour

¥1,600 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan.

2. Game localization tester

Digital Hearts is a leading provider of localization services to the gaming and publishing market and is looking for part-time localizers. Here’s what you’ll need to throw your hat in the ring:

Conversational Japanese (N2 recommended) and native fluency in either English, German, French, Italian or (European) Spanish

Have a current residence in the Kanto area and visa status that allows for this type of work

A love of gaming and a sincere interest in the industry

You’ll be testing games produced by both major and indie outlets.

Games you’ll be testing will have already been localized to your native language. Hence, you won’t be doing deep localization. However, you will be providing feedback about any linguistic oddities you run into while playing, as well as any technical issues that might crop up while you’re in the game.

You’ll be testing games produced by both major and indie outlets. Depending on your current and future skill sets, there may be opportunities to interact on-site with the game developer teams whose products you end up testing. Pretty cool, right?

Suppose you have prior game translation and/or localization experience. In that case, you may find yourself at a bit of an advantage in applying, and the same goes for any experience with QA or product testing. Verbal and written fluency in Japanese (business emailing skills, equivalent to N1) is also preferred, but as stated above, not required.

Game Localization Testers (English, European Languages) Company: DIGITAL Hearts

DIGITAL Hearts Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan. Native level of English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.

Have a strong interest in the video game industry.

Currently residing in the Kanto area with a valid work visa.

Japanese skills above conversational.

Other languages welcome to apply.

3. Medical Science Proofreader

Find yourself reading medical literature in your spare time? How about putting that curiosity to good use as a medical editor with Medical English Service?

If you’re interested in medical editing and proofreading, this part-time gig with Medical English Service in Kyoto might be right up your proverbial alley. You’ll be proofing and/or editing medical abstracts and manuscripts for researchers and physicians preparing to submit to medical journals.

It’s an excellent opportunity to help spread medical research beyond the borders of Japan. Certain aspects of the position are negotiable based on experience, so don’t be shy when discussing your experience in the profession.

Bio/ medical Science Proofreading/ Editing Company: Medical English Service

Medical English Service Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour (Negotiable, Based on experience)

¥3,000 / Hour (Negotiable, Based on experience) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan.

4. STEM Instructor

This well-paying gig with Tokyo Coding Club might seem like a dream if you love STEM or want to teach coding and robotics with a diverse team. There is a great entry-level opportunity if you’re in Tokyo.

You’ll be working with an international team helping students ranging from age seven to eighteen learn how to program and explore robotics. Japanese is not required, but a desire to help motivate learners and share your own experience is.

Don’t have a degree yet? No worries. If you’re still a student in Japan with at least one year of working, teaching or volunteer experience in a STEM field, you can apply.

Requirements:

English: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan

Able to commute to Tokyo

Able to teach for a minimum of three hours per week

Visa sponsorship available

Programming / Robotics / Animations / Video Production Instructor Company: Tokyo Coding Club

Tokyo Coding Club Salary: ¥4,000 / Hour

¥4,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan. Able to commute to Tokyo and teach for a minimum of three hours per week.

5. Conversation Teacher for Japan Self-Defense Force

Alpha Frontiers is hosting a nine-lesson intensive English course for Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo. Students range in experience, so if you’re great at helping guide a class of mixed beginners and students with high TOEIC scores simultaneously, you’ll do well with this one.

The teaching schedule is fixed for the first part of June and tentative for July and August. Teachers with flexibility will be given preference if they can teach a class each day throughout the nine-session program.

If you’ve got a university or graduate degree, can put together your own lessons, and want to earn a good income for the course duration, apply and have fun!

Short-term Conversation Teacher at Japan Self-Defense Forces (Meguro Office) Company: Alpha Frontiers

Alpha Frontiers Salary: ¥5,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour

¥5,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Must currently reside in Japan.

6. Three-day English camp

If you have an open schedule between July 9th and July 12th and love helping junior high school students hone their English chops, a private junior high school in Shibuya Ward is hosting a three-day English camp that just might suit your fancy.

Instructors with prior experience are encouraged to apply. All lesson plans and materials are provided, and while you’ll need to bring your lunch the first two days of school, you’ll be reimbursed ¥1,000 a day to cover your meals.

Good summer camp gigs never last long, so get in on this one fast!

3-day English Camp Company: Cosmo

Cosmo Salary: ¥39,500 ~ ¥39,500 / Project (Full transportation fare reimbursement and ¥2,000 lunch reimbursement.)

¥39,500 ~ ¥39,500 / Project (Full transportation fare reimbursement and ¥2,000 lunch reimbursement.) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Must currently reside in Japan. Two to three years teaching experience with junior high school ages.

That’s it for this session of cool part-time gigs that would work quite well as a side hustle. Which jobs interest you the most? Don’t wait to apply. These won’t be around for too much longer!