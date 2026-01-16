Japan enters bid to host 2035 Rugby World Cup—I guess foreigners are fine as long as they spend money and leave.

According to anti–melon bread grifters in Sanseito, and Sanae Takaichi’s work-till-you-drop Cabinet—including Kimi “Foreigners Who Do Bad Things Will No Longer Exist in Japan” Onoda—Japan is facing a foreigner crisis. Uncultured foreigners working retail, elderly care, hospitality and all the other jobs Japanese citizens mysteriously don’t want to do because the pay and conditions suck, are apparently tearing the country apart. Anyway, Japan has officially launched its bid to host the 2035 Rugby World Cup.

That’s it. That’s the joke.

The 2035 World Rugby Cup

Fans came out in 2019.

Japan officially launched its bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2035. The bid isn’t filed by the Japanese government directly—it’s submitted by the Japan Rugby Football Union. But a Rugby World Cup bid only works with government buy-in, because visas, security, funding and host-city logistics don’t happen without the state signing off.

The Japan Rugby Football Union says it wants to recreate the success of 2019 and deliver “the best World Cup not only for the rugby world, but for Japan and the rest of the world.”

Which is fascinating, given the current political mood. The same country being warned about a foreigner crisis is now actively asking World Rugby to please send tens of thousands of loud, drunk, emotionally invested foreigners to Japan for several weeks.

Foreigners are a problem when they live here, work here or need rights. Foreigners are an asset when they arrive in bulk, spend aggressively and leave on schedule. Harmony is negotiable when there’s ticket revenue involved.

The 2019 Rugby Cup Was Great

By most accounts, the 2019 World Cup was wildly successful and awesome for Japan and rugby fans alike. Sure, there were occasional idiots like the enthusiastic French fans, who turned a car on the Keio line into a rolling afterparty. Otherwise, the country handled it, moved on and even seemed to enjoy itself.

I’m pointing out the kind of irony that’s apparent to every sane person. Japan has stagnant wages, an aging population and a shrinking workforce that quite literally cannot function without foreign labor. None of those problems are politically easy to solve. All of them require structural change, money and a willingness to upset powerful domestic interests.

The government knows foreigners are necessary. It also knows that anti-foreigner posturing polls well, even when it fixes nothing.

