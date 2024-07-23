Discover cycling in Hokkaido this summer. From family-friendly routes to challenging tracks around Mt. Yotei and Niseko.

By Matthew Coslett Jul 24, 2024 5 min read

While Hokkaido is renowned as a winter wonderland, it transforms into a cool, lush paradise in summer. As the snow melts and summer begins, there are plenty of exciting things to do. But with its quiet, wide roads and unique natural sites, cycling in Hokkaido is excellent from late June to September.

Riders rave about locations like Niseko, home of the popular Niseko Classic Bike Race. Even beginner cyclists can get views of the majestic Mount Yotei, one of our 10 must-see sights in Hokkaido, and the crystal-clear waters of Shiribetsu and Half Moon Lake that the tour buses miss.

The routes range from flat, easy beginner options to challenging mountain tracks that even professionals might find daunting. So, grab your helmet, rent a bike and get ready to hit the road with these courses.

1. Lake Toya Loop

Photo: iStock/ satoru nakao Lake Toya and Nakajima.

The gorgeous Lake Toya has long been popular with visitors to Hokkaido. The mountain peaks reflected in the lake’s still waters make it a favorite spot for photographers. Cyclists who ride around the loop encircling the lake can see many different perspectives. It takes around four hours. Shorter routes, such as Toya Station to Sobetsu, take about two hours.

Recommended Route: Make the full loop from Toya Station.

2. Akan

While some riders enjoy spending an entire day racing along Hokkaido’s highways, many prefer shorter, fun experiences. The area around Akan is packed with things to do in a small area. Start in Kushiro and travel to Lake Akan, taking in birdwatching sites, the river, and the mountain. The popular Lake Akan to Lake Kussharo route includes both spots in one trip. The full course is about 66 kilometers, ranging from easy to strenuous. Kushiro to Lake Akan (or vice versa) is five to six hours.

Recommended Route: Kushiro to Lake Akan.

3. Furano-Biei Route

Photo: iStock azuki25 Furano lavender fields in Hokkaido.

The change of seasons is never more strongly felt than on this route. The route between the quiet towns of Furano and Biei takes you past fields of lavender, poppies and sunflowers. For riders with more stamina, take a side road about a third of the way to Biei and visit Lake Takisato to see the clear water and surrounding greenery.

Recommended Route: Start at Furano, with a possible side trip to Lake Takisato, and end at Biei.

4. Rishiri Island Cycling Tour

Photo: iStock Biscut The view from Momodai Nekodai Observatory on Rushiri Island.

Rishiri Island has a loop around its coastline, allowing you to see the area’s natural charms in one ride. Expect to take photos of the plunging cliffs leading to turquoise waters and the ever-present Mount Rishiri at the island’s center.

Recommended Route: Just follow the only road around Rishiri Island.

5. Shibetsu Station to Lake Shumarinai

Photo: Pixtz tomocchi.m92f Lake Shumarinai

The popular Shibetsu area of Hokkaido trail travels to Lake Shumarinai, a vast body of water dotted with small islands. The area is impressive for natural attractions like wildflowers, which complement the man-made attractions like the log cabins and the lake itself, the largest man-made lake in Japan.

Recommended Route: Start at Shibetsu Station and ride to the observation deck overlooking the lake.

6. Hanazono Hill Climb

Are you proud of your calves of concrete and gigantic glutes? The Hanazono Hill Climb is a grueling race up a hill. The route includes most of the sights of the Niseko area around Sapporo, including Mount Yotei, the rocky scenery at Shikotsu-Toya National Park, the whiskey-producing areas near Yoichi and Lake Shikotsu. Keep in mind this route is not for those who skip leg day.

Date: Early August for the race, June-September to visit the area.

7. Kimuaneppu Cape-Lake Notoro

The route from Kimuaneppu Cape, with its fantastic views over Lake Saroma down the coastline to Lake Notoro, takes in two of Hokkaido’s famous bodies of water. The destination is known for its colorful coral grass, making it a perfect climax to the trip.

Recommended Route: Most people start at the Kimuaneppu Cape or its nearby campground and travel down the coastline towards Lake Notoro.

Dates: Early autumn, when the grass is most colorful, and the trip can be combined with the Notoroko Sangoso Festival

8. Kutchan and the Yotei Loop

Photo: iStock kazuto_yossy Fields below Mt.Yotei.

The roads around Mt. Yotei form an almost perfect loop around the mountain’s base, making it a popular route for cyclists. From Kutchan, a small village known for its tofu, cyclists can loop around the famous peak and experience what Niseko offers, including sunflowers, fresh springs and traditional Hokkaido architecture.

In June, Niseko hosts the Niseko Classic Bike Race, attracting competitors from around the world. However, even outside race days, the scenic route used in the race is a fantastic option for those who prefer sightseeing over racing.

This route takes cyclists through some of the area’s best sights, including colorful marshes and lavender fields. To enjoy this combined route, start at Kutchan Station and make a large loop around Mt. Yotei. For those with an early start, the loop can be extended with a visit to Hirafu towards the end or stopping at Milk Kobo to see the mountain views and dairy farming. Incorporate elements of the Niseko Classic route by heading through the Hinode area to the Yumoto Hot Spring, Shinsen Numa Marsh, and back to Kutchan.

9. Niseko Tokyu Grand Hirafu

Have you ever wondered what going down a ski slope on a mountain bike would be like? If that thrill appeals to you, the Niseko Tokyu Grand Hirafu has you covered. It’s just as intense as you’d imagine, with the official site warning of rocks and steep slopes and cautioning even intermediate riders to reconsider their plans.

If the Niseko Tokyo Grand Hirafu sounds a little terrifying, a nearby option has been gaining popularity, especially with families. The MTB Downhill Flow Trail features a snaking shape that slows your descent, making it suitable even for kids. The twists and turns are designed to create the feeling that you are slalom skiing, except on two wheels.

Have you tried any of these routes before? Any advice for cycling in Hokkaido? Let us know in the comments.