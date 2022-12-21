December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

Stress-free beach gigs, head of school opportunities and beauty clinic sales leads make Santa’s list this month… which presents will get your application?

By Doc Kane Dec 21, 2022 5 min read

The end of the year often has many of us thinking about the beginning of the next. Are we doing what we really want to do? Do we need to relax and wind down a bit, or do we need to push ourselves even more? Do we need more income, or do we have enough income?

So, this month, I scoured the GaijinPot Jobs board to look for a few stocking stuffers: “a little bit of this, a little bit of that.” This way, you decide. So in terms of job offerings— what are you looking for in 2023?

Project manage a vegetable garden by the sea

A private beach on Omura Bay in Nagasaki Prefecture, vegetable garden, complimentary room and board, and, wait… is that a job advertisement? Indeed it is. And what work it seems to be!

For this “work away” project manager position with Slow Life Japan, near Huis Ten Bosch, you’ll be attending to an incredible piece of property and supervising volunteers that rotate in and out—typically on a two-week schedule.

This part-time position will keep you busy for about 25 hours a week, Monday through Friday. The rest of the time is yours to do as you please, although occasionally, you’ll find yourself working a few weekends if need be. While on the clock (I’m not even sure there are clocks there…), you’ll work in tandem with the volunteers, largely performing horticultural duties.

Couples are welcome to apply, and decent Japanese and English are required as volunteering opportunities attract domestic and international travelers.

Workaway Project Manager Company: Slow Life Japan

Slow Life Japan Salary: ¥120,000 ~ ¥120,000 / Month

¥120,000 ~ ¥120,000 / Month Location: Nagasaki, Japan

Nagasaki, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK

Get Zen with the Japanese influencer market

How do online retailers send their goods worldwide without building their own infrastructure? They use firms like Zen Group.

Zen Group has been a go-to service provider for online retail stores in Japan since 2014. They need assistance to help them grow beyond the 1.8 million customers they’ve already brought into the family. You’ll accomplish this by helping coordinate outside content creators who help spread the brand worldwide. Think: “influencer management.”

Your English and Japanese skills will be an asset, not to mention your social media and SNS chops. A casual work environment, transportation, overtime pay and two bonuses a year are yours if you’re the right candidate.

Influencer Management Company: ZenGroup

ZenGroup Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Visa support available

How much for that? Procurement pro wanted

If you’re an expert negotiator with five or more years of experience in procurement and EPC experience in construction environments, then Transvision in Kawaski would love to hear from you.

Your experience will allow you to negotiate your own salary (always a plus here in Japan), and your ability to communicate in both English and Japanese will give you a leg up when on the job. It’s worth noting, though, that Japanese skills—while preferred—are not required.

A four-year degree, knowledge of import/export documentation, and familiarity with cost and technical requirements common to this work will set you ahead of most when applying.

Procurement Specialist Company: TransVision

TransVision Salary: Salary commensurate with experience

Salary commensurate with experience Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK

Factory work that saves the environment

How about an opportunity to keep the environment in tip-top shape while helping process automotive catalysts and used auto parts? Not sure what that even means? Think used catalytic converters, oxygen sensors and all sorts of other metal scrap and piping that come from automobiles once they’re no longer needed.

If you’re looking to join a growing firm doing good for Saitama and society on the whole—and love the idea of being part of a team making that happen—Legend Metal might be for you.

Factory work hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., training is provided, and the position provides all the typical pension and benefits you would expect with this sort of full-time work.

Factory Worker Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan

PLC programming and design master needed

A slew of benefits and a hefty salary await if you’re all about electricity, have skills in electrical design and have a love for all things PLC.

Ply your trade in the Kansai area, helping new facilities get up and running and (get this) maintain a presence at that location for as long as you wish once assigned to it. Some employees have stayed in the same spot for two decades! Aside from this perk, benefits include a family and housing allowance and relocation cost assistance should you live outside Kansai.

To be competitive when applying, you’ll need two years of experience in PLC programming and control design, experience with both hardware and software and at least N2-level Japanese.

Electrical Controls Engineer Company: City Computer

City Computer Salary: ¥3.9M / Year Negotiable

¥3.9M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Leader to future world leaders wanted

One World International School (OWIS) in Osaka is looking for a head of school and a lower school principal for their new campus in Ikuno Ward.

With each of these leadership positions, the chosen candidate will be tasked with establishing the direction of the school and aiming to ensure it rests on firm footing for generations to come.

At OWIS, you’ll have a chance to join a growing international education brand. The school provides world-class, affordable education for students in a setting that encourages creativity, collaboration and service to others.

Career positions like these pop up about as frequently as a solar eclipse, so if you have between five and 15 years of leadership experience, you’d better get in there immediately.

Head of School/Lower School Principal Company: One World International School

One World International School Salary: ¥650,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Negotiable, based on designation and experience)

¥650,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Negotiable, based on designation and experience) Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK

Drive income and happiness at this skin clinic in Tokyo

You’re great at making people feel at ease. You’re also whip-smart with accounting and a comfortable communicator in business English and conversational Japanese. If so, Azabu Skin Clinic would love to have you join their bilingual team of professionals helping patients across the Tokyo metropolitan region.

Aside from your ability to inspire confidence in others, your skills as a subtle sales professional have also served you well throughout your career. These will come in handy at Azabu. Your customer-centric way of selling has always helped you deliver new and repeat customers to past employers, delivering you equal rewards. Visa sponsorship is available for the right candidate already living in Japan.

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Microsoft Excel Word

And that is it, my friends!

Another year has gone by, and one that, for many of us, we’ll no doubt be glad to see in the rear-view mirror. It’s been a good year for me, and it remains my pleasure to help bring these interesting jobs your way here on GaijinPot.

Have a truly blessed end of the year, and may next year bring you everything you’re dreaming about.

Until next time—cheers!