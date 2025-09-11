Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

Love art and design? Here's why you'll want to visit Design Ah! Exhibition Neo before it ends on October 13.

By Heidi Sarol Sep 12, 2025 4 min read

One thing I’ve noticed since moving to Japan is how well-designed most things are. Really, it’s the little things like sauce packets, see-through umbrellas or even PET bottles. There’s just something about Japanese design that just makes sense. So imagine my surprise when I found out about an exhibit that explores just that. Although it’s meant for children, I say it’s worth a visit for art and design enthusiasts and adults in general.

Running until the middle of October, here’s why you need to check out Design Ah! Exhibition Neo while you can.

What is Design Ah! Neo?

Learn how design plays a part in our daily lives.

Design Ah! began airing on NHK Educational TV in 2011. The program’s main goal is to educate and encourage kids to develop their “design perspective and sensibility” by reexamining objects through the lens of good design. The “Ah” takes after the first letter of the Japanese alphabet (あ), as the first touch point for kids to learn about art and design.

Each episode runs for less than 10 minutes and is divided into shorter segments. Most of the time, these small segments answer design-related questions like “Why do we need uniforms?” or “Why are there ridges on bottle caps?” Some episodes end with a short debate between two similar objects in a segment called Design Dotchi De Show, which translates to “Which design is better?” Having watched a few episodes, I can say my favorite debates were between round and square rice crackers and triangle and square sandwiches.

For beginner Japanese language learners, watching a few episodes of Design Ah! is a great way to learn more vocabulary and unique design perspectives.

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo

A sensory experience through the lens of design.

Unlike its two previous versions, this exhibit shifts focus from objects to everyday actions. Each room invites visitors to engage with the different installations by walking, drawing and holding. It’s immersive, educational and fun all at once.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a huge balloon “あ” character surrounded by everyday objects with the accompanying Japanese verb that’s associated with it. It’s a fun introduction to what further awaits you in the next few rooms of the exhibit.

Which has the correct width for crosswalks in Japan?

The first room covers all things related to walking. Line up and join in the walking stop-motion video and see a compilation of yourself and other exhibit guests walking in a synchronized pattern. Transitioning to the main exhibit hall, see if you can identify the correct width of pedestrian crossings in Japan before you move on. Next, the second room is about hands, from grasping, squeezing, holding and more. There are several booths with small wooden balls that recount all the different verbs related to touch and texture. The last two rooms are immersive video and sound experiences featuring fun, follow-along videos and the Design Ah! Neo theme song.

Exhibit Highlights

How well can you draw?

In my opinion, the highlights of the exhibit were definitely the two drawing activities at the end of the main exhibit hall. Participants are each given 20 minutes to sketch out an ergonomic chair from the assigned angles. Afterwards, each drawing is scanned and then displayed in a short video for everyone in the exhibit hall to see. It’s a simple but effective way to make you rethink all the parts and shapes that go into making a chair. The other drawing activity invites visitors to color and decorate the “あ” character in the most imaginative way that they can.

After visiting the exhibit, I gained a new appreciation for Japanese design. It was a great way to spend a weekend afternoon, and I can highly recommend it to anyone looking for something fun and educational to do.

How to Visit

Don’t miss out on this unique exhibit.

As of writing, Design Ah! Exhibition Neo has announced an extension (yes, it’s that popular). If you’re planning on going, be sure to buy tickets before going and arrive a few minutes before your timeslot.

Date: April 18 – Oct. 13, 2025

April 18 – Oct. 13, 2025 Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,500

¥2,500 Venue: 45F 2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Map)

45F 2-6-1 Toranomon, Minato Ward, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Toranomon Hills Station

Toranomon Hills Station Website: https://exhibition-ah-neo.jp/english

