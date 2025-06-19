Did a manga really predict an earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025? Here’s what’s behind the viral panic—and what scientists say.

By Aaron Baggett Jun 19, 2025

Travelers across parts of Asia are canceling their summer trips to Japan. The reason? A manga that some claim predicted the March 2011 Tohoku earthquake is now warning of another major disaster. But is it true? Did a manga really predict that an earthquake in Japan would happen on July 5, 2025?

The manga (comic), Watashi ga Mita Mirai (The Future I Saw) by Ryo Tatsuki, first published in 1999, has gone viral thanks to a cryptic note and a new “prediction” included in its reissue. Unfortunately, it isn’t just an online meme. In Hong Kong, where the manga became a bestseller, bookings to Japan dropped 83%, and Greater Bay Airlines reported a 30% plunge in reservations.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns that no one can predict earthquakes, and Japan’s chief meteorologist has called the rumor a hoax. Still, viral videos, influencers and spiritual advisors continue to stir up anxiety. But is there anything to it?

What’s In The Manga?

The Future I Saw, Ryo Tatsuki, Shinchosha Publishing Co, Ltd. Photo: Fanpage.it

Tatsuki’s manga is based on dreams she says she recorded between 1987 and 1999. She published many of these in her manga and later claimed that they came true. After the original edition went out of print, it remained largely forgotten until 2011.

In the aftermath of that year’s March 11 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami (or Great East Japan Earthquake), readers noticed something strange on the manga’s cover: a note that reads, “Big catastrophe” and “March 2011.” Tatsuki claimed this message had come to her in a dream while designing the cover. After a real-life catastrophe actually happened in March 2011, fans pointed to it as a possible prediction.

Tatsuki also claims to have ‘predicted’:

A dream about the 1995 Kobe earthquake.

A note predicting Princess Diana’s death.

A dream about Freddie Mercury’s death 15 years early.

A vision of an unknown virus in 2020 (COVID-19).

A predicted Mount Fuji eruption in August 2021 (didn’t happen, by the way).

A future quake or tsunami in Kanagawa in 2026.

Of all her claims, only one prediction (the March 2011 disaster) has any documented timestamp that even loosely aligns with a real-world event.

Ryo Tatsuki has also never claimed to be a psychic. She frames her manga as a sort of dream diary, recording said dreams over several years. Regardless, the loose connection to the March 2011 earthquake was enough to make a believer out of thousands of fans.

What’s New in The 2021 Edition?

In 2021, Tatsuki released a revised edition titled Watashi ga Mita Mirai: Kanzenban (The Future I Saw: Complete Edition). The new version includes additional pages and a specific new warning: a major disaster on July 5, 2025.

Tatsuki’s fans—especially those in Hong Kong and Taiwan—took the date seriously. So did a few influencers and spiritual advisors. The warning spread quickly on YouTube, TikTok and forums across East and Southeast Asia.

Why Are People Taking The Prediction Seriously?

Several factors at play make people believe in this prediction.

This manga has spooked a lot of people across East and Southeast Asia. The idea that it might have predicted a major earthquake spread fast, thanks to a mix of cultural beliefs, social media and the region’s very real fear of natural disasters.

Fortune-Telling is Taken Seriously in Asia

People in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand (and, yes, Japan) often incorporate feng shui, astrology and dream interpretation into daily life. When someone viewed as having spiritual insight makes a correct prediction, it usually reinforces what believers already want to believe, regardless of the science.

Psychologists might call this confirmation bias—focusing on whatever supports your beliefs while ignoring what doesn’t. There’s also the Forer (or Barnum) effect, where vague statements like horoscopes feel personally meaningful, even though they could apply to almost anyone.

These regions are also pretty superstitious. Many hotels and buildings in Asia (and international hotels) skip the fourth floor because the number four sounds like the word for “death” in several East Asian languages: “Shi” in Japanese, “sì” in Mandarin and “sa” in Korean, making it widely considered unlucky.

Before the skeptics judge anyone too quickly, keep in mind Japan’s own spiritual scene tops ¥4 trillion by some estimates. Even in the U.S., fortune tellers earn an average of $40,000 a year. Something to keep in mind at your next salary review.

Other ‘Psychics’ Gave It Push

A popular feng shui master and TV personality in Hong Kong, Master Seven, also warned her followers not to travel to Japan from April 2025. (Side note: Master Seven has also been accused of fraud, so maybe don’t believe everything on TV.)

It Went Viral Fast

Platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Weibo helped the prediction explode. Dramatic countdown videos and “hidden warning” breakdowns have quickly garnered millions of views across East and Southeast Asia. TikTok alone has over 86 million posts for the tags “Manga-Japan-Earthhquake“.

Real-World Reactions Make It Worse

When airlines reduced flights and agencies reported fewer bookings, it probably reinforced the fear. Even though those changes were driven by rumor, not data, they made the warning seem more legitimate.

Japan’s Quake Risk Feels Real

Anyone living in Japan—or who’s ever been jolted awake by that screeching Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) alarm, only for the quake to barely register, knows the deal. Earthquakes do happen, and the idea of another big one hitting soon doesn’t feel far-fetched, especially for visitors unfamiliar with how earthquake science actually works.

Okay, But Could It Actually Happen?

While a manga pointing to July 5 might not hold up scientifically, the idea of a massive earthquake striking Japan someday isn’t a conspiracy theory. Japan experiences hundreds of tremors every year and has a long history of major quakes, as recent as the 2024 Noto earthquake.

Moreover, experts say Japan is overdue for a powerful quake along the Nankai Trough, with government forecasts putting the chances at around 80% in the next 30 years.

That said, no one can predict the exact timing of an earthquake, not even with the best technology, and definitely not in a dream. Scientists stress that any specific date—manga-related or not—is just speculation. So while there’s no reason to panic about a comic book prophecy, it’s always smart to be prepared in Japan.

Should You Believe It?

To book or not to book?

Predicting the future is tricky. The unfortunate truth is that almost any natural disaster or catastrophe can strike at any time, whether you’re walking out the door, boarding a flight or sitting on the plane before takeoff. That’s just life anywhere, really. But while disasters don’t follow calendars, some people have taken a manga’s prediction of a megaquake as a sure thing—and it’s having real-world effects.

Maybe July 5 will come and go, and you’ll feel silly for skipping a trip to Japan. Perhaps it’s true, and we’ll all sink. Or maybe you just want to skip the scorching heat of Japan’s summer and visit without your eyeballs melting, and are using this whole manga-earthquake thing as an excuse to plan for the fall.

Whatever’s true or not, the thing about fear, belief or skepticism—you still have to own your choice. But your guess is as good as mine. So it goes.

Based on original reporting by Rachel Crane.

