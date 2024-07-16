Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

Discover rivers, falls and swimming holes around Tokyo for a refreshing summer escape. Dive into clear waters just hours from the city.

Jul 17, 2024

Come summer, scorching temperatures cover most of Japan. Sure, there are plenty of ways to survive the season, like these tips to avoid heat stroke and summer foods to cool yourself off. But plunging in refreshing, natural cool water is hard to beat. You just need to know where to look to find clear-flowing rivers, falls and swimming holes around Tokyo.

While some lack the convenience of shops, restaurants and boardwalks, many of these locations offer the chance to take a dip, splash around or reconnect with nature, all within a couple of hours from central Tokyo.

Warning: Natural swimming spots have inherent risks, including rising water levels, underwater rocks and wildlife. Always exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings. Make sure to check local guidelines and weather conditions before heading out.

1. Hatonosu Canyon

Photo: Pixta ばりろく A popular Tokyo escape.

Nestled in Okutama, Tokyo, Hatonosu Canyon (or Hatonosu Ravine) is a captivating natural destination celebrated for its clear waters and serene swimming spots. Visitors can enjoy refreshing swims in the calm pools formed by the Tama River, which meanders through the canyon.

The cool, clean water is perfect for a summer dip, and the natural rock formations create secluded spots ideal for a peaceful swim. In addition to swimming, the area offers opportunities for river trekking and exploring the surrounding wilderness. The scenic beauty and tranquil environment make Hatonosu Canyon a favorite spot for water enthusiasts seeking a natural retreat.

Tanazawa, Okutama, Nishitama District, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Hatonosu (JR Ome Line)

2. Akigawa Valley

Photo: iStock linegold Akigawa Valley in early summer.

Located in the Akiruno area, Akigawa Valley is a popular destination for nature lovers. The Akigawa River runs through the valley, offering clear, clean water ideal for swimming and wading. The valley is also known for its beautiful scenery, including lush forests and picturesque rock formations.

1420 Tokura, Akiruno, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Musashi-Itsukaichi (JR Itsukaichi Line)

3. Mitake Gorge

Photo: Pixta Naokita And you’re still in Tokyo.

Along the Tama River in Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park is Mitake Gorge. The gorge is renowned for its clear river waters, stunning foliage and opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, river trekking and fishing. The area also has several traditional inns and hot springs, making it a great place for a relaxing getaway.

Mitake, Ome, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Mitake (JR Ome Line)

4. Yozawa River

Photo: Pixta denkei Just north of Akigawa Valley.

The Yozawa River, also located in Okutama, offers a beautiful setting with clear waters that are perfect for swimming and relaxing. The surrounding area is rich in greenery and provides a tranquil escape from the city. Hiking trails along the river allow visitors to explore the lush forest and enjoy the peaceful environment.

Yozawa River, Tokyo. - Map Nearest Station: Hachioji Station, then bus to Yozawa River

5. Kanoto Rock

Photo: Pixta J.IWASAKI Try “forest bathing” like the locals.

In the idyllic Hinohara Village in the Nishitama district of Tokyo, Kanoto Rock is a natural monument with a steep cliff face along a 60-meter-long gorge. This scenic spot is renowned for its breathtaking views and hiking opportunities. The gorge features several waterfalls, accessible via a narrow trail equipped with fixed chains and ladders, making it an adventurous yet manageable hike. Visitors often indulge in forest bathing (shinrin yoku), hiking, fishing and camping.

Hinohara, Nishitama District, Tokyo, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Musashi-Itsukaichi (JR Itsukaichi Line), then bus to Kanotoiwa

6. Nippara Limestone Caves and River

Photo: Pixta Faula Photo Works Dip your toes or enjoy the caves.

Also located in Okutama, Nippara Limestone Caves offer a fascinating exploration experience with stunning rock formations and cool, refreshing air. Nearby, the Nippara River provides clear, shallow waters perfect for wading and relaxing. The surrounding area has greenery and hiking trails, making it a great spot for a nature-filled day trip.

1052 Nippara, Okutama, Nishitama District, Tokyo - Map Nearest Station: Okutama (JR Ome Line), then bus to Nippara Caves

7. Oyahana Bridge

Photo: Pixta Takepon The view around Oyahana Bridge.

Completed in 1914, this railway bridge overlooks the Arakawa River. You’ll find a great spot along the river to enjoy the water in the shadow of its brick and concrete foundations. There’s plenty to do in the area, from wading to hopping in a sightseeing boat further up the river. Also, if you plan on spending the day, bring the barbeque to grill up a quick bite. Shutterbugs should watch for trains crossing the bridge for a picturesque backdrop to the river fun.

2575 Minano, Chichibu District, Saitama - Map Nearest station: Oyahana (Chichibu Main Line)

8. Nomizo Waterfall and Kameiwa Cave

Photo: Pixta trikehawks A perfect photo spot.

In Shimizu Keiryu Park on Chiba’s Boso Peninsula, Nomizo Waterfall and Kameiwa Cave have become more popular in recent years for their picturesque features. Along with the heart shape of the morning sunlight and the fireflies dancing on summer evenings, this site is also a great swimming hole. With a combination of shallow waters for wading and a rock face with a gentle incline for climbing, this spot offers some variety for your water play.

1954 Sasa, Kimitsu, Chiba - Map Nearest station: Soga

9. Doshi River

Photo: Pixta m.matsuyama One of the most beautiful rivers in Kanto.

The Doshi River flows along the border between Yamanashi and Kanagawa prefectures and is easily accessible from the Tokyo metropolitan area, making it perfect for a day trip. This river offers various spots to dive into deeper waters or leisurely play in shallow areas, making it a popular destination for children and adults.

Via Kurashi-no.jp, here are some recommended spots for enjoying the Doshi River:

Okudoushi Auto Campsite

Doshi Roadside Station

New Tashiro Auto Campsite

Odo Campsite

Ryogokubashi Campsite Yukawaya

Konomasawa Campsite

Aone Campsite

10. Iruma River

Photo: Pixta sayamamine The Wariiwa Bridge over the Iruma River.

Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture, is rich in nature and home to the Iruma River. The river is wide, and you can have fun diving into the water from three to five meters. However, some spots are shallow—especially during the dry seasons—and are great for families. The riverbank is perfect for having a barbecue while enjoying the scenic beauty and fun activities in the river.

Iruma River, Saitama - Map Nearest Station: Hanno

