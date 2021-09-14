Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 14, 2021 2 min read

On Aug. 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, in cooperation with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), proudly unveiled the latest version of the Japan Heritage website with additional special content featuring exclusive destinations.

This redesign helps travelers quickly and comfortably plan their next trip through Japan. Without the hassle of bumbling through a complicated itinerary, you can quickly soak in the local atmosphere and take a deep dive into Japan Heritage’s unique combination of history, tradition and bold Japanese innovation.

The spiritual mountains of Muro and more

Journey deep into the tranquility of the mountains of Japan and experience the rejuvenating powers of nature with a luxury retreat in a tranquil Japanese mountain village.

In the hinterland of Nara, the ancient capital of Japan, the Muro area is dotted with temples, shrines and sacred sites that have endured for over 1,000 years. Here, you’ll observe the spiritual foundations and the diverse history of Japan’s unique religious culture.

Even your accommodation is a unique experience, such as in a traditional Japanese wooden farmhouse. Here, you’ll enjoy hearthside meals of delicious local specialties and reflect through a private meditation exercise in the depths of a secluded valley.

The Japan Heritage official website

The Japan Heritage project focuses on various historic cultural properties across Japan, from those famous worldwide to hidden gems known only to the select few. The website features detailed overviews, stunning virtual reality and video content, descriptions of cultural properties’ historical backgrounds, and much more.

As with all Japan Heritage content, there is a strong emphasis on sustainability and preserving the country’s cultural legacy—thus, the special content pages highlight the harmony between culture and Japan’s natural landscape.

For example, you can switch off and unwind in a traditional country villa or luxury seaside resort, all while enjoying the region’s local cuisine. These regional dishes use carefully selected ingredients and have been cooked to perfection through traditional recipes.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of special activities—both in your accommodation and the surrounding countryside. As a result, you’ll discover a cultural legacy and quickly feel a sense of the real Japan.

