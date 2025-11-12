Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

Hidden in a quiet Tokyo suburb, get to know one of Japan's first female manga artists.

By Heidi Sarol Nov 13, 2025 5 min read

On weekends, I enjoy exploring neighborhoods around Tokyo. Sometimes, I hop on a train and get off on a whim. This time, I ended up walking the streets of Sakurashinmachi along the Den-entoshi Line. Here, I was greeted with motifs of Japan’s longest-running anime, Sazae-san. Set in this neighborhood, the anime spans thousands of episodes and continues to air today. Curious to know more about this world record-breaking anime and the artist behind it all, I decided to check out the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum. In this post, I cover who Hasegawa Machiko is, her most popular comic and her art museum.

Who is Hasegawa Machiko?

Hasegawa between her characters, Ijiwaru Baasan (Granny Mischief) and Sazae-san (Mrs. Sazae).

Hasegawa Machiko was born in 1920, in Saga Prefecture and is regarded as one of Japan’s pioneering female manga (comic) artists. At the age of 13, her family moved to Tokyo following her father’s passing. As a high school student, she studied under manga artist Tagawa Suiho. Just shy of 16, she published her first comic, Tanuki no Omen (Badger Mask) and continued to have her work published at several newspapers and magazines such as Tokyo Nichinichi Shimbun, Kokumin Shimbun and Weekly Asahi Graph. Notably, her comics were among the first to follow the four-panel layout that became the standard.

To escape the war, the Hasegawa family evacuated to Fukuoka. While in Fukuoka, Hasegawa began working at the Art Section of the Editorial Department of Nishi-Nippon Shimbun. In 1946, Hasegawa published her most famous comic, Sazae-san, in the Yukan Fukunichi (Evening Fukuoka Nichinichi). In the same year, she moved back to Tokyo (specifically around Sakurashinmachi), founded a publishing company with her eldest sister, Mariko, called Shimaisha (Sisters Publishing Company) and published the first volume of Sazae-san on New Year’s Day in 1947 for good luck.

Following the success of Sazae-san, Hasegawa also published other successful titles, including Ijiwaru Baasan and Epuron Obasan (Aunt Apron). Throughout her life, Hasegawa received multiple awards for her work, including the Tokyo Metropolitan Cultural Award and, posthumously, the People’s Honor Award.

Hasegawa never married, instead choosing to live with her sister Mariko. She passed away at the age of 72 in 1992.

Sazae-san: A Showa Era Icon

You’ll find these types of motifs around Sakurashinmachi

Published after World War II, Sazae-san followed the story of Fuguta (Isono) Sazae, an everyday housewife who lived in a multi-generational household in the suburbs of Tokyo in post-war Japan. The slow-paced, slice-of-life comic offered snippets of traditional Japanese daily life, culture and sensibilities. Hasegawa named the titular character after a walk on the beach with her older sister. Using the seafood theme, she decided to name everyone else after things relating to the ocean. The comic concluded in 1974 after a nearly 30-year run.

Since 1969, an anime adaptation of the comic has been airing on Fuji TV. Today, the series serves as a time capsule of a simpler time. Holding onto its weekly Sunday evening timeslot, there’s even a phenomenon called “Sazae-san Syndrome” that describes the feeling of dread as the weekend comes to an end. The series has over 2,500 episodes, with no signs of slowing down.

The Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

A replica of the Isono family living room.

In 1985, the Hasegawa sisters established the Hasegawa Art Museum to showcase their personal collection of nearly 800 works of art. The pieces range from Japanese and Western-style paintings to sculptures and ceramics. The museum rotates exhibits about four to five times a year. Within the museum, a special Machiko Corner features old watercolor paintings and other early works by the artist. After her death, the museum was renamed the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum.

Prior to going, I had little to no knowledge about the artist behind Japan’s longest-running anime. At the time, the museum displayed several paintings and sculptures of animals, including watercolor images of house cats and elaborate paintings of tigers. On the second floor of the art museum, there was a section that introduced the characters in Sazae-san, and it was only then that I realized that all of their names were related to the ocean.

Commemorating 100 years since Hasegawa’s birth, a new annex opened across the street. The Hasegawa Machiko Memorial Museum hosts a permanent exhibit that covers her early life and previous works.

Upon entering the memorial museum, the right side opens up to the cafe and museum gift shop, while the left side draws you in with a real-life depiction of the Isono family’s living room. During my visit, the temporary exhibit on display featured her work made during World War II. It was interesting to see her perspective, especially during such a challenging time.

How to Visit

Visit the museum’s new annex for interactive exhibits and official merchandise.

If you’re planning to visit the museum, try to spot all the Sazae-san motifs as you make your way around town. I visited on a Saturday, and it wasn’t crowded at all. It makes for a great rainy-day outing away from the crowds. The ticket to the art museum also serves as admission to the memorial museum.

Date: Closed on Mondays

Closed on Mondays Time: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥900

¥900 Location: 1-30-6 Sakurashinmachi, Setagaya City, Tokyo (Map)

1-30-6 Sakurashinmachi, Setagaya City, Tokyo (Map) Nearest station: Sakurashinmachi

Sakurashinmachi Website: http://www.hasegawamachiko.jp/

