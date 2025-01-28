Here's what you need to know about why the NHK guy keeps showing up at your doorstep.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Jan 29, 2025 7 min read

Many foreigners in Japan know the feeling: you’re enjoying a quiet evening at home when the doorbell rings. Curious, you answer it, only to be greeted by a serious-looking man with a clipboard, speaking rapid-fire Japanese. Caught off guard, you panic and blurt out, “Nihongo tabemasu!” (“I eat Japanese”) before quickly shutting the door. This awkward encounter with the infamous “NHK Guy” is a common introduction to Japan’s NHK reception fee—a system that leaves many of the country’s 3.41 million foreign residents puzzled. So, do you have to pay the NHK fee? What happens if you don’t?

This article unpacks everything you need to know based on relevant laws and official sources.

What Are NHK Fees?

NHK is funded through reception fees.

Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), or Japan Broadcasting Corporation, is Japan’s public broadcasting network. Many countries have national broadcasters, such as the BBC in the UK, CBC in Canada, France Télévisions in France and CCTV in China. However, NHK operates differently—it is not technically a state-run broadcaster but an independent organization, free from direct government control.

NHK is primarily funded through reception fees. In fiscal year 2023, its total business revenue was ¥653.1 billion, of which ¥632.8 billion came from these fees.

Under Japanese law, specifically Article 64 of the Broadcasting Act, anyone who installs equipment capable of receiving NHK broadcasts—such as a television or antenna—is required to sign a reception contract and pay the corresponding fees. Foreign residents in Japan are also subject to this obligation, as the Broadcasting Act applies to everyone within the country.

The standard NHK reception fees are:

¥2,200 every two months for terrestrial broadcasting only.

every two months for terrestrial broadcasting only. ¥3,900 every two months for both terrestrial and satellite.

every two months for both terrestrial and satellite. NHK reception fees in Okinawa Prefecture are slightly reduced.

Who Is ‘The NHK Guy?’

Have you ever had an NHK guy appear at your doorstep?

In the past, NHK sent sales representatives to collect the reception fees. These agents would visit households and businesses that owned televisions to collect payments, encourage people to sign contracts and pursue overdue fees. However, their aggressive tactics and lack of consideration led to numerous complaints. Foreigners often joke about the “NHK Guy,” but the pushy tactics of these agents are equally notorious among Japanese citizens. Haruki Murakami highlighted this in his novel 1Q84, featuring a character who poses as an NHK fee collector, persistently knocking on a door and demanding payment.

The unpopular NHK fees and aggressive tactics eventually led to the formation of the NHK Party (now called The Collaborative Party). This group campaigned against mandatory NHK fees and became known for openly mocking the broadcaster during town hall meetings—directly on NHK’s own network.

In 2019, NHK spent ¥30.5 billion for these visits out of a total of ¥75.9 billion in sales expenses. As online contracts and payments became more common, NHK gradually reduced these home visits, outsourcing the work to external agencies. By the end of September 2023, NHK eliminated its home-visit sales activities. Still, reports suggest that around 550 agents are still out there, knocking on doors.

Do Foreigners Have To Pay the NHK Fee?

Short answer is yes.

In short, yes. According to NHK’s website, foreign nationals who own a television or other device capable of receiving NHK broadcasts must sign a reception contract unless they are diplomats or consular officials.

If you refuse to sign the contract without a valid reason or try to evade payment through fraudulent means, NHK can charge a surcharge on the unpaid amount. In the past, the “penalty” was often ignored because there were no legal consequences.

That all changed in 2023. Households that fail to pay the NHK fee despite being eligible are subject to a penalty equal to twice the amount owed. This means that if someone was supposed to pay but did not but eventually regularized, they would owe three times the fee.

NHK has already filed lawsuits against households in Tokyo, marking the first time the broadcaster sought surcharges under the revised Broadcast Law. These households had not signed reception contracts despite owning televisions capable of receiving NHK broadcasts.

That said, there isn’t really a way for NHK to ascertain whether you have a TV without either a pushy NHK guy or telling on yourself via surveys or forms.

Many Japanese Residents Don’t Pay

According to NHK’s “Estimated Household Payment Rate for Reception Fees at the End of Fiscal Year 2023,” the national payment rate is 78.6%. When looking at areas with the highest number of foreign residents, we find the following payment rates:

Tokyo: 67.4%

Aichi Prefecture: 81.4%

Osaka Prefecture: 65.4%

Kanagawa Prefecture: 77.7%

Saitama Prefecture: 81.4%

Tokyo and Osaka have notably lower payment rates. Reception contracts are made per household. Given these numbers, you might think it’s acceptable not to pay. However, be cautious about setting up a television or reception device.

What Happens if You Don’t Pay?

Here’s what happens when you don’t pay.

Foreign residents, particularly those who have been in Japan for a short time, often live in rental properties rather than owned homes. In many cases, these properties already have antennas installed. As soon as you place a television in your home, you are automatically in a situation where the reception environment is established, and the period without a contract starts.

So what actually happens if you don’t pay? According to the NHK Party, NHK sends a series of envelopes depending on the situation:

Envelope without a name This envelope includes only your address and no name.

Its purpose is to request: “We don’t know your personal information, but if you have a television installed, please sign a contract with NHK.” Envelope with your name This named envelope includes a contract.

It’s sent when NHK has identified your situation, such as: “You are not contracted with NHK, but you can watch NHK.” A warning letter from the NHK Special Measures Center for Reception Fees This letter serves as a warning, stating: “We are about to take legal action.” Court notification If NHK moves forward with legal measures, you will receive a formal notification from the court.

According to the “Status of Civil Procedures Regarding Broadcast Reception Fees” (published on April 26, 2024), 11,705 payment requests and 613 lawsuits were filed for failure to sign a reception contract.

Though these numbers may seem small, it’s important to remember that installing a reception device creates a legal obligation to sign a contract. Therefore, reconsidering whether to set up such equipment is a prudent decision.

Who Is Exempt from the NHK Fee?

The good news is that not everyone needs to pay NHK fees.

Certain individuals are exempt from the NHK reception fee based on specific circumstances:

Full Exemption:

Diplomats and consular officials (as per international customs)

Public assistance recipients

Disabled individuals exempt from municipal taxes

Residents of social welfare facilities

Students living separately with an income below a set threshold

Half Exemption:

People with severe visual or hearing impairments

People with severe physical or intellectual disabilities or war-injured veterans

Additionally, disaster victims may be eligible for an exemption if certain conditions are met.

Summary

If you live in Japan and have a television or other reception device, you are required to sign a reception contract. Failure to do so could lead to legal action.

The NHK Party, a Japanese political group, advocates for reforms to the NHK fee system. They argue that owning a television carries consequences for failing to pay the fee and for not signing a contract. Without a contract, individuals are charged from the installation date, and unpaid fees are limited to five years’ worth of back payments. Claiming not to have a television when you do may lead to suspicion of fraud.

If you’re unsure about your length of stay in Japan, consider whether owning a television is worth it, as many foreigners now access Japanese content through alternative media in their native languages.