Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

Do you need the EJU to study at a Japanese university? Learn who needs EJU scores, which programs are exempt and how admissions work in 2026.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 18, 2026 6 min read

With comparatively affordable tuition fees, internationally recognized universities and growing opportunities for international graduates, Japan attract students looking to pursue higher education and build a career overseas. But this journey quickly raises questions about the EJU (Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students): is it mandatory for admission, and is attending a Japanese language school necessary before applying?

In short, no, the EJU is not necessarily needed, especially for bilingual or English-taught majors. However, today the EJU stands as one of the most important examinations for international students applying to Japanese-taught undergraduate programs.

How Do Students Enter University in Japan?

University of Tokyo

Let’s have a look at the usual path for Japanese students. They graduate from high school at age 18, after 12 years of secondary education, and typically apply directly to Universities through several different paths:

Common Test for University Admissions (Daigaku Nyugaku Kyotsu Tesuto), used by many public universities

Individual university entrance examination

Interview, essays or recommendation-based admissions

The admission process is less standardized for international students, and Universities are at liberty to set their own requirements. Depending on the university, applicants may need:

Proof of secondary education (transcripts, diploma)

Proof of Japanese ability (JLPT, EJU)

EJU scores

English proficiency tests (IELTS, TOEFL, etc.)

Interviews

University-specific entrance examinations

In summary, there is not a single admission system for international students. This is one reason some students choose to attend a Japanese language school before applying. Language schools often gather admissions information, provide counseling and support students with understanding application requirements.

At the same time, many Universities also provide direct admissions support and international applicant guidance, making language school a helpful option rather than a requirement.

What is the EJU?

The EJU stands for Examination for Japanese University Admissions for International Students. The Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO) has administered this exam since 2002.

The EJU has the purpose of assessing whether international students possess:

Sufficient Japanese language ability

The academic foundation needed to study at a Japanese University

Japanese Universities use the scores as one standardized way to evaluate international applicants.

When Does the EJU Take Place?

The test is organized twice a year, in June and November, in Japan and overseas, and offers several subjects based on the requirements of target universities.

Students should be careful not to miss the application period deadline as registration closes well in advance of the examination date.

What Are the Subjects of the EJU?

Below are the courses available for EJU.

1. Japanese as a Foreign Language

This subject is designed to test how effectively international students can use Japanese in an academic context:

Writing

Reading comprehension

Listening

Listening-reading comprehension

2. Science

The science portion of the EJU is divided into three sections and applicants are limited to selecting only two:

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

3. Japan & The World

This subject is similar to social studies and covers politics, economics, geography and history.

It should be noted this subject highlights reasoning and interpretation ability and is not focused solely on memorizing information.

4. Mathematics

Like the Science section, students select either Course 1 or Course 2:

Course 1: Mathematics for Humanities and Social Sciences

Course 2: Mathematics for Science and Engineering

The EJU can be taken in either Japanese or English depending on the subject, aside from the Japanese language section which is entirely administered in Japanese.

Can You Study in Japan Without the EJU?

If only it were that easy…

Since its creation in 2002, more institutions have introduced EJU into their admissions process, however it is not a nationwide requirement.

Private Universities, English-taught programs and international programs specifically created for overseas students often only require:

High school grades

Interviews

Essays

Qualifications such as SAT, IB or A-Levels

The EJU is, however, commonly required or strongly preferred for many national Universities, competitive public Universities and Japanese-taught undergraduate programs, although requirements vary by institution and program.

Researching admissions requirements early should always be your first step.

How to Prepare for the EJU?

Here is the procress for preparing for the EJU.

Choose Universities First

You will need to look into majors and universities to know which subjects you need to take.

An engineering program and a business management program may require completely different EJU subject combinations.

Once you have a shortlist of preferred universities, work backward from application deadlines and plan early. The examination is only held twice per year, and some students begin preparing more than a year before their intended intake.

Build Strong Japanese Abilities

For many applicants, language proficiency becomes the biggest challenge.

International students often need academic Japanese rather than conversational fluency, as seminars, reading assignments and reports require a higher level of comprehension.

While the EJU cannot be directly compared to the JLPT, many students applying to Japanese-taught programs aim to build Japanese ability roughly comparable to upper-intermediate to advanced levels depending on the institution and major.

Beyond language classes, students may benefit from reading academic texts, essays and newspapers.

Study the EJU Official Syllabus

Everything you need to know is provided on JASSO’s website.

They publish subject syllabi which outline exactly what can appear on the examinations.

Practice With Mock Questions

You will find plenty of material to train yourself, including past examinations.

This helps students understand the structure of the test, question styles, time management and commonly tested concepts.

The Role of Japanese Language Schools

For students who lack opportunities to pursue Japanese studies back home, or who want to accelerate progress through immersion, Japanese language schools can serve as a stepping stone toward university admissions.

Many international students choose to study at a language school for one to two years before university because they do not yet have the language proficiency required immediately after high school.

On top of language education, many schools provide programs specifically designed for higher education and dedicated EJU preparation courses.

Teachers may support students with:

Academic Japanese vocabulary

Reading comprehension

Essay writing

Interview preparation

Some schools also offer supplementary mathematics and science support.

Beyond EJU preparation, language schools can help students understand application requirements, registration procedures and broader expectations around studying in Japan.

Students also gain exposure to Japanese classroom culture, academic expectations and communication styles commonly used at Universities.

Summary

The EJU is one of the main standardized entrance examinations used for international undergraduate admissions in Japan, measuring both academic ability and Japanese language proficiency.

If you are interested in an English-taught degree, you may not need EJU scores at all depending on the program.

However, many Japanese-taught programs continue to require or strongly prefer them.

Your first step should always be researching university requirements before deciding on a pathway, and for some students, Japanese language schools can provide additional support in bridging the gap between their education system and Japanese higher education.