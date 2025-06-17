Learn when travel insurance in Japan is essential, what it covers and how to protect yourself during your trip.

Japan is known for being one of the safest and most welcoming countries for travelers, with clean streets, fast and reliable trains and plenty of must-see sights that will last a lifetime. Most visitors enjoy smooth trips filled with fantastic food, beautiful temples and unforgettable experiences. That said, should you prepare for the worst? Do you need travel insurance in Japan?

While travel insurance (旅行保険, ryoko hoken) isn’t mandatory, unexpected issues like sudden illness, lost luggage or travel delays can happen to anyone. Having insurance can protect you from costly surprises and give you peace of mind while exploring this incredible country. In this guide, we’ll break down why travel insurance matters and what to consider before your trip.

Is Travel Insurance Required to Enter Japan?

Buying travel insurance is optional (most of the time).

The short answer is no. Regardless of the length of your trip, you are not legally required to have travel insurance when you visit Japan.

Although you may need to have travel insurance if you’re coming as part of a tour group, that requirement has more to do with the tour agency than the Japanese government.

Why You Might Not Need Travel Insurance in Japan

Japan is a very safe country with low crime and theft rates. Flights on major carriers like ANA and JAL are also usually punctual, so travel delays are rare.

If you have a credit card or health insurance plan from home that covers overseas emergencies, or if your trip mainly involves low-risk sightseeing, you may be comfortable skipping travel insurance.

Some public health insurance plans in countries like Canada offer partial reimbursements for overseas medical care, but these are usually limited and require careful documentation. For example, Quebec’s plan may reimburse only about 20% of a medical bill incurred abroad, and only for services also available locally.

Always check your plan’s rules before assuming coverage.

Your Home Country’s National Health Insurance May Help (a Little)

Some public health insurance plans offer partial refunds if you receive medical care abroad, but the coverage is usually limited. These refunds are often much smaller than the actual costs and don’t replace the protection of dedicated travel insurance.

For example, Quebec’s public health insurance will only reimburse you for treatments that are also available locally. If a treatment isn’t offered in Quebec, they won’t cover it if you get it elsewhere.

Here’s a real case from their website:

Travel destination: Florida, USA

Florida, USA Medical visit: General practitioner

General practitioner Cost paid upfront: CAD 262.64

CAD 262.64 Refund received: CAD 52.53 (about 20%)

That means you’d still pay roughly 80% of the bill yourself. To get reimbursed, you must submit receipts, invoices and any relevant medical documents like X-rays or surgery reports. To find out what your country’s health insurance covers abroad, check their official website or contact your insurance agency before you travel.

Why You Still Might Want Travel Insurance in Japan

Japan’s national health system is excellent, but it only covers residents. As a visitor, you’ll likely pay full cost for medical services, which can be expensive. For example, an X-ray might cost between ¥20,000 and ¥50,000 out of pocket. Ambulance rides are free or cheap, but hospital treatment and stays are not.

Accidents and emergencies can happen to anyone, even on a well-planned trip. Without insurance, medical bills or unexpected trip disruptions could be a heavy financial burden.

Travel insurance providers often offer multilingual support, which can be a lifesaver if you don’t speak Japanese and need medical help. Many policies also cover trip delays, cancellations, and lost luggage—problems that occasionally occur even in Japan.

Accidents and Emergencies Can Happen

While ambulance rides in Japan are (usually) free or have little direct charge, the medical treatment provided during transport and the hospital care that follows are not free. Without insurance, you’ll be responsible for paying the full cost of emergency treatments and hospital stays, which can quickly add up.

Language Support

Unless you have good Japanese language skills, you’ll likely have a hard time navigating the Japanese medical system. Many insurance companies offer multilingual support to help you get the medical help you need.

Trip Insurance

Like with accidents and emergencies, you don’t plan on having delays on your vacation, especially in a country that is famous for being on time. But, again, delays and cancellations happen occasionally in Japan. And, even rarer, you may lose your luggage or have it stolen. Depending on your trip insurance, you can have such incidents covered.

What Does Travel Insurance Cover and Not Cover?

In general, travel insurance includes and excludes coverage for the following situations:

Covered Not covered Emergency medical treatment and hospitalization Pre-existing conditions (unless disclosed and covered) Repatriation or medical evacuation Risky sports like skiing, surfing, or hiking in remote areas (unless added) Lost or stolen luggage and documents Routine care or checkups Trip delays or cancellations Mental health care and elective procedures Personal liability (if you damage property or injure someone)

Check Sports and Activity Coverage Carefully

If your trip includes activities like skiing, surfing, hiking or combat sports such as kickboxing, don’t assume these are automatically covered. Many standard travel insurance policies exclude injuries from “risky” sports unless you purchase additional coverage or a special adventure rider. Always read the fine print and confirm with your provider to avoid surprises if you need to make a claim.

Popular Travel Insurance Providers

For a two-week stay in Japan, you can expect to pay ¥4,000-¥10,000 ($30-70 USD) for travel insurance. But, there are a few factors that will affect your final cost:

Age

Duration of your trip

Pre-existing conditions

Additional coverage

Here are a few of the most popular insurance providers to get you started:

SafetyWing: Affordable, covers COVID, rolling monthly plans

World Nomads: Great for adventure travelers

Allianz Global Assistance: Trusted brand, good medical coverage

Travelex Insurance Services: Kid pricing and pet insurance available

What to Do If You Need Medical Help in Japan

If you happen to need medical assistance during your trip, here are a few tips:

Call For Help

119: Fire, Ambulance, Emergency Rescue

110: Police Emergency

#7119: Emergency Advisory (Non-Emergency Inquiries)

#9110: Police Advisory (Non-Emergency)

Find a Clinic or Hospital

Hospital (病院, byouin)

Clinic (クリニック, kurinikku)

Use the Japan Visitor Hotline ( 050-3816-2787 ) for multilingual help 24/7

) for multilingual help 24/7 Keep receipts and submit your claim quickly (some insurers require reporting within 24-48 hours)

Final Thoughts

The bottom line is that you don’t need travel insurance on your next trip to Japan. But I still recommend getting some in case you experience any unforeseen circumstances, such as trip delays and trips to the doctor, fixing a broken bones or staying in the hospital.

