Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

Before you can start your dream life in Japan, don’t forget these important documents and administrative matters in your home country.

So, you’re moving to Japan! Alongside checking GaijinPot Jobs for work and GaijinPot Apartments for a place to live, you’ll also have to deal with the tedious part of your preparations: paperwork. While the Japanese administrative burden will come when you first arrive here, many of the original documents you will need are much closer to home. Review our list below to make sure you have all the important documents you need before moving to Japan.

General Tips

Always have a few copies.

Although the specific documents you’ll need for your new life in Japan will depend on your plans, here are a few general tips that can make your life easier down the road.

Bring both originals and photocopies (certified, if possible)

When it comes to documents like diplomas and birth certificates, you’ll often need the original copies. In some cases, while a photocopy may be acceptable, the original may be required later on. So, as best as you can, try to pack the originals and photocopies of your most important documents.

Keep digital backups stored securely in the cloud or on a USB

In addition to making photocopies, save digital copies of all important documents too. Although you may have to get replacement copies eventually, the digital files might buy you some time when you need to present the originals.

Get Certified Translations of Official Documents Not in Japanese or English

If your official documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, are in a language other than English or Japanese, you should get certified translations. Other than Japanese, Japan usually accepts documents written in English. However, this can depend on where you’ll be residing and the language support that’s available. Unfortunately, translations can be expensive. But when applying for visas and carrying out official procedures in Japan, you’ll need your documents in an accepted language.

Documents Everyone Should Prepare When Moving to Japan

Prepare all of these documents before you set off.

Regardless of what you plan to do in Japan, from studying to working, everyone should bring the documents listed below. While some things like your CV and photos can be organized after arriving, you’ll be thankful to have these crossed off your to-do list as you transition to life in Japan.

Diploma

Since many work visas require a completed university or college degree, make sure you have your official diploma with you before you depart for Japan. You may also need this when applying for other jobs here in the future.

Birth Certificate

Birth certificates may be necessary to prove ties between family members or to secure dependent statuses.

Social Security Card (if applicable)

Bring your Social Security Card along with you wherever you go. It’s an important document that should always be kept in a secure spot in your future home.

Driver’s License

If you plan to drive in Japan, you’ll need to bring your driver’s license in order to convert it. Learn more about converting your license by clicking this link.

Resume/CV

Work visa applications often require your CV so get it up to date before leaving for Japan. Bonus points if you have a Japanese CV with your photo attached, which some jobs require.

Passport-Sized Photos

For everything from applying for visas to jobs, you’ll be surprised how often you need these little pictures. They’re such a common requirement for living in Japan that it’s easy to find photo booths in major cities around stations and convenience stores.

Employment / Work Visa

Here are a few documents to get started on your work visa application.

Japan has a variety of work visas, including Specialist in the Humanities, Instructor or professor visa for language teachers and medical services and nursing care ones for people seeking employment in healthcare. While the required documents vary depending on the visa type, here are a few common ones you should have ready for working in Japan.

Transcript of Records

Also known as an academic transcript, this document should list the specifics of your academic history such as major, courses taken plus your grades, GPA (or equivalent) and date of graduation (if applicable). Immigration or future employers may request a copy, so be prepared to track yours down at your educational institution.

Reference Letter

A reference letter is a professional recommendation from a professor, boss or mentor to support your job application. This could also be requested by immigration or an employer.

Education / Student Visa

For students, you’ll want to keep these specific on hand.

If you’re coming to Japan on a student visa, there are other documents that you need to prepare related to academic history and achievement, such as your academic transcripts (see above). One important thing to remember is that Japan requires all applicants for student visas to prove that they can support themselves financially (or have a guarantor/sponsor) during their time studying.

Admissions Letter

Perhaps the most important document for your student visa is your proof of acceptance into a Japanese language school, university, or college program. This official document is non-negotiable for your application.

During your studies in Japan, you must provide proof of income to demonstrate that you can financially support yourself during your studies in Japan. The Savings Balance Certificate shows the amount in your savings account while the Taxation Payment Certificate demonstrates both that you paid your taxes and your previous year’s income. If you are being sponsored, your sponsor will have to submit these documents in their own name.

Official Guarantor Letter

If someone else is supporting you during your studies, they will likely need to pen an official letter as your guarantor or sponsor. The document states that the guarantor or sponsor will take financial responsibility for you while you are in Japan.

Legal & Civil Documents

If applicable, it’s best to have these documents with you.

When you move to Japan, there are a few documents you’ll need to prove certain legal or civil statuses.

Marriage Certificate

If you are applying for a spousal or dependent visa, you’ll need your marriage certificate. At the very least, it should state the official names of the married persons, the date of marriage and the legal body that certified the union.

Criminal Record Clearance

Japan is strict about people moving to Japan with a criminal record, particularly if it relates to drug offences. So, sometimes Japanese immigration or your employer will request this document or one like it to get a visa or job.

Health & Insurance

Got any allergies? Bring a copy of your medical history.

Whether you’re coming to Japan alone or with family, it’s important to think about your health. Bringing some essential documents won’t prevent you from getting sick, but they can help you get the medical assistance you need.

Medical Insurance Card or Proof of Coverage

Until you get yourself set up with Japanese health insurance either through your workplace or by paying into the national plan, it’s a good idea to have some health insurance coverage in case of accidents and emergencies. Check to see if your home country’s health care plan covers you while abroad. Or, purchase some private health insurance to help you stay healthy as you set up your new life.

Dental/Medical Records

Bringing copies of previous medical records can help you give the next doctor you’ll be dealing with more context. If you’ve had any root canals, fillings or allergic reactions to certain medicines, bringing these records can help make your trip to the doctor or dentist go much smoother.

Vaccination Records

This one isn’t usually required, but it can help if you have school-aged children. All children living in Japan should have a boshi techou (母子手帳, maternal health and child notebook), which records all necessary health information. You can fill out any past pertinent information, including vaccines, if you bring your home country’s version along with you.

Are there any other documents you need before you move to Japan that we didn’t mention? Help us and your fellow readers out in the comments!