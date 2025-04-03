Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

As with many places in the world, Japan observes four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter. But, this wasn’t always the case.

By Elizabeth Sok Apr 4, 2025 4 min read

From sakura-inspired cosmetics in spring to fall’s roasted treats and vibrant colors, Japan is known for its embrace of all things seasonal. In fact, it loves them so much that it used to recognize 24 seasons a year. For over a millennium, until Japan adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1873, people across the country followed a system that divided the year into 24 seasons—and even further into 72 micro-seasons. Each had its own characteristics based on subtle changes in the natural world.

But where did this system come from—and how is it still relevant today?

Japan Has 24 Seasons?

Each season also carried a poetic name and imagery, such as “the first frost”

Japan’s traditional calendar, known as kyureki, dates back to the year 604 and was originally imported from Korea. This revolutionary lunisolar calendar had been developed in China during the Zhou Dynasty (1046–256 BCE) and gradually improved over centuries. As the name suggests, the lunisolar system tracks both the moon and the sun.

The calendar divided the solar year into 24 equal segments called sekki, beginning with spring in early February. These divisions had a practical purpose for farmers and rural communities. They marked natural shifts that were observable in daily life—like insects emerging or the arrival of seasonal rain.

Each season also carried a poetic name and imagery, such as “insects awaken” or “the first frost,” reflecting a deeply observant and aesthetic relationship with nature. Japan loved poetry—or at least people in charge of important things like making calendars loved poetry.

Japan’s ‘24’ Seasons

Rishuu describes the beginning of autumn

Below are Japan’s 24 traditional seasons, along with their approximate start dates and poetic descriptions:

Spring

Feb. 3 – Risshun : The cold fades, and spring begins

: The cold fades, and spring begins Feb. 18 – Usui : Ice melts; snow turns to rain

: Ice melts; snow turns to rain Mar. 5 – Keichitsu : Hibernating insects wake up

: Hibernating insects wake up Mar. 20 – Shunbun : Spring equinox, equal day and night

: Spring equinox, equal day and night Apr. 4 – Seimei : Flowers bloom

: Flowers bloom Apr. 20 – Kokuu: Rain nourishes crops

Summer

May 5 – Rikka : First signs of summer

: First signs of summer May 21 – Shouman : Lush plant growth

: Lush plant growth Jun. 5 – Boushu : Ideal time to plant rice

: Ideal time to plant rice Jun. 21 – Geshi : Summer solstice, the longest day

: Summer solstice, the longest day Jul. 7 – Shousho : Rainy season ends

: Rainy season ends Jul. 22 – Taisho: Peak summer heat

Fall

Aug. 7 – Rishuu : Autumn begins

: Autumn begins Aug. 23 – Shosho : Heat fades

: Heat fades Sept. 7 – Hakuro : Dew forms on grass

: Dew forms on grass Sept. 23 – Shuubun : Fall equinox

: Fall equinox Oct. 8 – Kanro : Cold dew on wildflowers

: Cold dew on wildflowers Oct. 23 – Soukou: First frost

Winter

Nov. 7 – Rittou : Winter begins

: Winter begins Nov. 22 – Shousetsu : Snow on mountaintops

: Snow on mountaintops Dec. 7 – Taisetsu : North winds and snow arrive

: North winds and snow arrive Dec. 22 – Touji : Winter solstice

: Winter solstice Jan. 5 (2026) – Shoukan : Frigid cold intensifies

: Frigid cold intensifies Jan. 20 (2026) – Daikan: Coldest days of the year

How Do The 24 Seasons Reflect Japanese Culture?

Setsubun marks the day before Risshun

Although most people in Japan no longer follow this calendar strictly, its influence lingers in holidays, traditions and even product marketing. For instance, let’s look at how some beloved celebrations still reflect the old seasonal calendar:

Setsubun: Held in early February, Setsubun marks the day before Risshun, the start of spring and the new year in the traditional calendar. It’s best known for mamemaki—the custom of throwing roasted soybeans to drive out demons (oni) and invite good fortune. The ritual reflects the seasonal shift and symbolizes a spiritual cleansing for the year ahead.

Tanabata: The famous star festival is often celebrated on July 7 today, but it traditionally took place around a month later, aligning with the kyureki calendar. Sendai’s Tanabata Matsuri still honors this older timing.

Hinamatsuri: Also known as Girl’s Day, Hinamatsuri is celebrated on March 3, but it was traditionally held on the third day of the third month of the kyūreki calendar—around early April. This timing aligned with the blooming of peach blossoms, which were believed to ward off evil and protect young girls. While the modern date remains, the festival retains strong peach-themed symbolism and floral motifs, especially in decorations and sweets.

Do 24 Seasons Still Matter Today?

Food stalls and seasonal menus are great indicators, too

Despite the shift to a four-season framework, the 24 micro-seasons offer a beautifully nuanced way of looking at the world—and they’re quietly making a comeback. Interest in the system is being revived through seasonal mindfulness books, nature-tracking apps like 72 Seasons and NHK segments exploring natural transitions throughout the year. For example, MIDORI’s seasonal planners often feature colors and designs tied to natural changes, while Kyoto’s Sekki restaurant at Six Senses curates dishes and drinks that follow the 24-season cycle.

Whether it’s noticing plum blossoms in February or dew collecting on spiderwebs in early autumn, tuning into these changes fosters a deeper connection to place and time.

But you don’t need to memorize all 24 (or worse, 72) names to enjoy them. Start by paying attention to what’s blooming, what insects are active and how the light changes. Food stalls and seasonal menus are great indicators, too. Observing the small shifts in your surroundings can help slow you down and make daily life feel more grounded.

