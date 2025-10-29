Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Expo 2025 returns to Akihabara: meet hiring companies, schools, join seminars and grab your FREE ticket.

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 30, 2025 1 min read

GaijinPot Expo returns! Now in its seventh year, GaijinPot Expo 2025 is Japan’s largest English-language career and lifestyle event for foreigners. Whether you’re job hunting, leveling up your career or discovering services designed for the international community, this is the place to be.

Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021

Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021 Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Admission: Free (registration required)

Connect with Hiring Companies and More

Meet employers actively hiring foreign talent across industries, plus organizations that make life in Japan easier—language schools, universities, real estate, travel and relocation support, and more.

It’s also a great chance to meet fellow internationals, share experiences, and grow your network in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Learn, Connect and Have Fun

Expect career-building seminars, guidance on buying property, visa and residency tips and insights from Japan-based influencers.

We’re also highlighting foreign entrepreneurs building businesses in Japan, including Heartful Psychotherapy, Greene Lab, Nippon Bridge and Borderless Studios. Plus, the GaijinPot Expo Photo Contest, giveaways and prize drawings throughout the day.

Join us at GaijinPot Expo 2025 for a day of networking, learning and community. Whether you’re starting a new career, growing your business or exploring opportunities in Japan, this is your chance to connect with the people who can help you make it happen.

Get Your FREE Ticket Now

Are you coming to GaijinPot Expo 2025? What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!