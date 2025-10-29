Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Expo 2025 returns to Akihabara: meet hiring companies, schools, join seminars and grab your FREE ticket.

By 1 min read

GaijinPot Expo returns! Now in its seventh year, GaijinPot Expo 2025 is Japan’s largest English-language career and lifestyle event for foreigners. Whether you’re job hunting, leveling up your career or discovering services designed for the international community, this is the place to be.

  • Venue: Akiba Square, Akihabara UDX, 4-14-1 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Admission: Free (registration required)

Get Your FREE Ticket Here

Connect with Hiring Companies and More

Meet employers actively hiring foreign talent across industries, plus organizations that make life in Japan easier—language schools, universities, real estate, travel and relocation support, and more.

It’s also a great chance to meet fellow internationals, share experiences, and grow your network in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Learn, Connect and Have Fun

Expect career-building seminars, guidance on buying property, visa and residency tips and insights from Japan-based influencers.

We’re also highlighting foreign entrepreneurs building businesses in Japan, including Heartful Psychotherapy, Greene Lab,  Nippon Bridge and Borderless Studios. Plus, the GaijinPot Expo Photo Contest, giveaways and prize drawings throughout the day.

Join us at GaijinPot Expo 2025 for a day of networking, learning and community. Whether you’re starting a new career, growing your business or exploring opportunities in Japan, this is your chance to connect with the people who can help you make it happen.

Get Your FREE Ticket Now

Are you coming to GaijinPot Expo 2025? What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Events
Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo with this week’s top events, festive parties, and seasonal treats.

By 12 min read

Events
Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

By 7 min read

Live
Live

The Basics of Investing in Japan

Have you been thinking about investing in Japan? In this video, we cover why you should, some options you can take and how to get started.

By 3 min read