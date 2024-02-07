Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 8, 2024 2 min read

Join the 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on “Japan and Relationships” to showcase your storytelling and video skills!

With a chance to win up to ¥75,000 in prizes, share your unique perspective on friendships, love, work or your connection to Japan. This is your chance to show us how you express love through language and culture just in time for Valentine’s and White Day.

What Is a 6-Word Story?

*Update: The entry deadline for the 6-Word Video Contest has been extended to Feb. 26.

A six-word story is an ultra-short short story told in just six words.

GaijinPot would like to challenge you to make a six- to 60-second video telling a story about “Japan and relationships” in which there are only six words of verbal or non-verbal dialogue. The video can be anything from a comedy musical with your cat or a stop-motion animation. You can even film with your phone if you want.

Here are some examples of a six-word story written on the theme of “Japan and relationships”:

Came for anime. Stayed for her.

Don’t need Japanese. She gets me.

Hung over. Late again. Eikaiwa blues.

Me zero. N2 two. Try again.

Gave up my seat. Feet hurt.

Hanging on. Hoping it gets better.

Wait is over. Got my COE!

Met in Seattle. Settled in Osaka.

Lost in Shinjuku. He found me.

Friend zoned. Confessed. Rest is history.

My stop. Saw her. Stayed on.

Blossoms fell. We fell in love.

If only you told me sooner.

Missed Connection: This post was removed.

Eyes met. Same trains. Different directions.

What Can You Win?

We will award a total of ¥75,000 in Amazon Japan gift cards in the following categories:

Best Picture : ¥25,000

: ¥25,000 Best Shortest Film : ¥10,000

: ¥10,000 Best Production Design : ¥10,000

: ¥10,000 Best Actor/Actress : ¥10,000

: ¥10,000 Best Cinematography : ¥10,000

: ¥10,000 GaijinPot Community Favorite : ¥5,000

: ¥5,000 Japanese Community Favorite: ¥5,000

How to Enter

Photo: iStock Can you express love in six words?

For detailed rules and entry instructions, please visit our official event page.

Winners for all awards will be announced on March 14 and will be contacted via email to receive their prizes.

Good luck!