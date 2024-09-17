Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

Win delicious local prizes in the Niseko Family Fun Contest! Enter by Oct. 4 for a chance to take home farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables, and more.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 17, 2024 2 min read

Want to taste the regional delicacies of Hokkaido? Japan Today and GaijinPot have partnered with Hilton Niseko Village for the Niseko Family Fun Contest, where you can win a variety of local farm-fresh treats from Niseko, a hidden gem in northern Japan. Whether you’ve visited before or Niseko is on your bucket list, this is your chance to enjoy the flavors of the region from the comfort of your own home.

Enter online by Oct. 4, 2024, and win delicious treats like fresh ice cream, organic veggies and more.

Why Niseko?

The BBQ is going to taste a whole lot better.

Niseko is known for its breathtaking beauty. Beyond the stunning landscapes, it offers fresh, locally sourced foods and activities that are perfect for families.

Niseko’s long green season stretches into early October. And while much of Japan swelters in the summer heat, this region enjoys cool, refreshing temperatures in the mid-20s (Celsius). It’s the ideal time for outdoor adventures like kayaking, fruit-picking, and even ice-cream making.

If you’re not able to visit this year, don’t worry! We’re giving away a taste of Niseko through farm-fresh prizes from local businesses, plus a few extra surprises.

How to Enter

Summer kids day camps with Niseko Adventure Centre.

You have two ways to join the fun and potentially win these delicious prizes:

GaijinPot Events Entry

Enter via GaijinPot Events

Visit and read the Family Fun section of the Niseko Green Season site. Fill out the entry form. Describe in 200 words or less: “What location or activity would you most like to visit or do in Niseko with your family or friends during the Green Season and why?” Our judges will pick the best three answers. In the entry form, you will be asked to select your preferred prize. Winners will be notified by email. GPlusMedia will pay all shipping costs for prizes. Prizes can only be shipped within Japan.

Enter Via Instagram

Go to the Family Fun reel on GaijinPot’s Instagram account. Like the reel and answer this question as a comment: “Who do you want to go to Niseko with for the Green Season, and what will you do there?” Our judging panel will select the best comment to win the GaijinPot Instagram prize (a ¥3,000 Amazon card). The winner will be contacted via Instagram messenger.

Visit the Niseko Family Fun Contest event page for more information.