Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

By Whitney Hubbell Sep 20, 2024 6 min read

Japan’s train system is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. It’s known for being reliable, efficient and safe. But riding trains in Japan comes with a set of etiquette and social norms that many tourists may not be aware of. That said, what is the proper train etiquette in Japan?

A common issue is the luggage rules on the Shinkansen, which some foreign travelers overlook, especially with the rise in tourism. This has caused frustration among locals. Even before the recent post-pandemic tourism boom, international visitors, such as rugby fans during the 2019 World Cup, were criticized for loud behavior on Tokyo’s metro trains.

To make your train journeys smooth and respectful, here are some essential train etiquette tips to follow in Japan:

Talking on the train : Keep voices low; phone calls are rude.

: Keep voices low; phone calls are rude. Eating on the train : Avoid on local trains; okay on Shinkansen, but avoid smelly food.

: Avoid on local trains; okay on Shinkansen, but avoid smelly food. Taking up space : Let others exit first. Don’t be afraid to step off the train temporarily to allow better flow, then get back on. Keep bags on laps, and don’t block aisles or doors.

: Let others exit first. Don’t be afraid to step off the train temporarily to allow better flow, then get back on. Keep bags on laps, and don’t block aisles or doors. Luggage rules : Use racks or reserved spaces on the Shinkansen.

: Use racks or reserved spaces on the Shinkansen. Women-only cars : Reserved during rush hour; open to all outside those times.

: Reserved during rush hour; open to all outside those times. Priority seating : Offer seats to elderly, disabled, pregnant or parents with kids.

: Offer seats to elderly, disabled, pregnant or parents with kids. Traveling with children: Remove shoes before standing/sitting on seats.

Talking Etiquette On The Train

Photo: Reddit Wongstah Please do not do this.

A unique aspect of riding the train in Japan is the quiet atmosphere. Most people remain silent while reading, looking at their phones or listening to headphones. Talking is allowed, and people often chat with companions, but loud conversations are rude. It’s best to speak quietly while on the train.

Talking on the phone is different. Although not strictly forbidden, carrying on a phone conversation is seen as very rude. If you get an important call, it’s acceptable to answer briefly and explain that you’ll return the call later.

Eating On The Train

On urban and local trains, it is generally considered rude to eat while riding the train. Most people refrain from eating on the train because there is always the possibility of food spilling, and if the food has a strong smell, it will be a nuisance to other passengers. Drinks on the train are mostly limited to water and tea. However, in the evenings and particularly on weekends, you may occasionally see some people drinking small cans of alcohol on the train.

Eating and drinking are acceptable on the bullet trains. Many people stop at the convenience store to pick up something to eat during their ride, and many stations also sell ekiben, or bentos, for Shinkansen passengers. Just don’t leave any garbage behind, and try not to eat anything too smelly.

Taking Up Space

In Japan, it’s polite to put your backpack in front of you on the train.

First, passengers who are boarding should wait on either side of the door and allow others to exit the train before entering. Don’t rush in to snag a seat. Likewise, if needed, don’t be afraid to briefly step off the train to allow other passengers to exit or board and then re-enter.

Use only one seat, and don’t spread your legs to the side or out in front of you. Put your bag on your lap or in the overhead racks, and be sure to leave the space next to you open for other passengers.

If you are standing and wearing a backpack, it is good manners to put it in front of you so that it doesn’t bump the passengers behind you. When carrying an umbrella, keep it close to you and make sure it doesn’t get in the way of other passengers. And, of course, please do not hang or swing on the hand straps.

Luggage Etiquette in Japan

If you are riding a train with luggage, try to put it on the overhead luggage racks. But if you are unable to, keep your luggage from moving about and try not to block the aisles or doorways. It’s also best to avoid busy train times if you are traveling with large luggage (if you can).

On the Shinkansen, there is more luggage space, but with additional rules. Specifically, there is space for large luggage right behind the row of seats in each car. In the cars with reserved seating, use of these spaces also requires a reservation, so if you put your luggage in this space without a reservation, you are likely taking up the space someone else paid for.

Women-only cars

Keio Line’s women-only cars.

Trains in most cities have cars designated for women only. These cars are clearly marked with signs that are usually pink, and that read “women only.” The location of these train cars varies. In Tokyo and the Kanto area, they tend to be the first and last train cars. In Kansai, the women-only car is typically somewhere in the middle.

Also, these cars are designated strictly for women only at certain times of the day, such as rush hour. The times are marked on the sign, and outside these times, anyone can ride these cars. Most men tend to avoid them even outside the women-only hours, though. If you are a man and accidentally enter a women-only car, you don’t need to exit; simply move to the next car on the train.

Priority Seating Etiquette

Priority seating on a train in Japan.

The priority seats are for the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women and parents with young children. Other passengers can sit in these seats if no one else needs them. However, be ready to give up your seat if someone does. These seats are different colors and have clear signs on the windows and platform. That said, some people do have unseen or internal illnesses. Some people just really need to sit down. Don’t feel bad or like you need to explain yourself if you really need the seat.

Traveling With children

It’s no problem but remove their shoes first.

It is generally accepted that children make noise, and babies might cry. Other passengers won’t mind noisy children (too much). If your children want to stand on the seats to look out the window, remove their shoes first. Parents using strollers should try not to block the aisles.

What are some other rules for train etiquette in Japan? Have you accidentally broken some of these rules? Let us know in the comments!