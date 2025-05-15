Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

Discover the everyday sounds you’ll hear in Japan, from sirens and street jingles to cicadas and sweet potato trucks. Here’s what they mean.

Japan is often associated with iconic visuals—from the mighty Mount Fuji and Kyoto’s golden Kinkaku-ji to its anime, manga, and neon-lit cityscapes. But for people who have been here, there’s a whole other sensory way to experience the country: Sounds you’ll hear in Japan.

Despite a general custom of not taking up a lot of physical or aural space, Japan can be surprisingly noisy. Spend some time shopping, working, or just sightseeing, and you’ll quickly notice it. Keep reading for a guide to some everyday Japanese sounds, what they mean, and what you should do when you hear them.

Unique Siren Sounds

Japan has several distinct siren sounds depending on the emergency vehicle. Police cars produce a slow wail; fire trucks have an even slower, deeper wail; and ambulances make a characteristic pii-pou-pii-pou sound. Emergency vehicles often have someone inside using a loudspeaker to instruct pedestrians and drivers to move aside. In recent years, complaints about noise pollution have led some cities to experiment with lower-tone sirens that are less harsh on the ears.

Crosswalks and Walking Signals

Besides being charming-or infuriating, depending on your stance—crosswalk chimes help visually impaired people cross safely when the pedestrian light turns green (bluish-green, technically). Typically, north-south crossings make a pi-yo-pi-yo sound (like baby chicks), while east-west ones use a kakko sound (a type of wooden clapper). Some crossings even play Toryanse, a traditional children’s song about safe passage.

Train Station Platforms

Over the past three decades, many train stations have adopted jingles to announce train departures and ease the flow of commuters. Some stations reflect local culture through their tunes: JR Takadanobaba station plays the Astro Boy theme, while Kawasaki Station’s platforms one and two feature Kyu Sakamoto’s 1961 hit Ue wo Muite Arukou (“Sukiyaki“).

The 5 o’clock Chime

At 5 p.m. daily, many neighborhoods play a melody over loudspeakers to test the Municipal Disaster Management Radio Communication Network. In Tokyo, you might hear Yuyake Koyake (a children’s song about sunsets), while in Saitama, the German song Heidenröslein plays. While the tune varies, the meaning is the same: the system is working, and everything is (probably) fine.

Baked Sweet Potato (and Other Food) Trucks

Japan loves jingles, and food trucks are no exception. Like American ice cream trucks — minus the problematic histories — food trucks in Japan announce their presence with cheerful recordings. One famous call is ishiyaaaa-ki imo! (“stone-cooked sweet potato”). Other treats like warabi mochi (soft rice sweets dusted with roasted soybean flour and syrup) are sold this way too, each with their own songs.

School Bell Chime

In Japan, the beginning and end of classes are often signaled by the Westminster Quarters — the same 16-note melody from London’s Palace of Westminster. Adopted after World War II, it still rings through classrooms across the country.

Trash Collection Music

If a gentle tune woke you from a deep sleep, it was probably a garbage truck. Since the 1960s, songs like Akatombo (“Red Dragonfly”) have signaled that waste collection is done, and it’s time to retrieve your trash bins. Some areas instead use Beethoven’s Für Elise—giving early-morning cleanup a surprisingly classical vibe.

Japan’s Closing Time Song

If you suddenly hear Auld Lang Syne while buying last-minute groceries, it means the store is closing soon. In Japan, this melody (or its Japanese cousin Hotaru no Hikari, which shares the tune but different lyrics) signals the end of the business day — or sometimes graduations and ceremonies too.

Sounds of Summer

Love them or hate them, cicadas are the true soundtrack of Japanese summer. The famous min min sound comes from the minminzemi variety, while the largest cicadas, kumazemi, add a loud washa-washa-washa to the mix. It gets so loud that the trees vibrate!

