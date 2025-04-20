Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

Everything you need to know about Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa—who’s eligible, how to apply and what life is like during your six-month stay.

Japan finally launched its Digital Nomad visa in April 2024—joining dozens of countries that now welcome remote workers. This new visa lets eligible freelancers, entrepreneurs and remote employees live and work from Japan for up to six months, with the option to bring along their spouse and children. So how does Japan’s Digital Nomad visa work?

While many nations rolled out similar programs early in the remote work boom, Japan has taken a more cautious, curated approach. But with tourism at an all-time high and a growing appetite for global talent, the timing might be just right. For location-independent workers dreaming of Japanese food, culture and convenience—without quitting their overseas jobs—this could be a perfect fit.

Here's what you need to know about who qualifies, how to apply and what life in Japan looks like on a Digital Nomad visa.

Eligibility and Requirements

The visa allows you to live and work in Tokyo for six months.

Japan’s Digital Nomad visa isn’t open to everyone. It’s limited to citizens from 49 countries that have both a visa waiver and a tax treaty with Japan—think the U.S., Canada, most of the EU, Australia, and a few others. Spouses and children from 21 additional countries may also apply, but only as dependents.

To qualify, you’ll need to prove that you work remotely for a company or clients outside Japan. That means submitting documents about your job, income, and plans during your stay. You’ll also need private health insurance that covers at least ¥10 million in medical costs and accidents.

One of the biggest hurdles is the income requirement: you must earn at least ¥10 million a year (around USD 65,000). It’s steep, but it’s meant to ensure applicants can support themselves—especially since working for Japanese companies or taking on local gigs isn’t allowed.

Who qualifies for Japan’s Digital Nomad visa?

Citizen of one of 49 eligible countries (21 more for dependents only)

Working remotely for a foreign company or clients

Annual income of at least ¥10 million

Private health insurance covering at least ¥10 million

Dependents allowed (if eligible and insured)

Benefits and Limitations

Your visa cannot be extended, so enjoy it.

The Digital Nomad visa is valid for six months and can’t be extended, so it’s only meant for short-term stays. Because it doesn’t come with a residence card, visa holders can’t open a Japanese bank account, sign long-term rental contracts, or register at a city hall.

You’re also not allowed to work for any Japanese company or client while in Japan—only remote work for foreign employers or businesses is permitted. The same restrictions apply to accompanying spouses and children. Dependents also can’t work or attend school as full-time students.

If you’re planning to live in Japan long-term or hope to find local employment, this isn’t the right visa. You’ll need to explore alternative visa options, such as a standard work visa or a highly skilled professional visa.

How to Apply for Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa

If you’re eligible and ready to apply, here’s what you’ll need to submit to the Japanese embassy or consulate in your country:

Required documents:

Completed visa application form with a recent photo

A passport valid for at least six months

Either : A Certificate of Eligibility (COE), or Documents outlining your planned activities and period of stay in Japan Proof of income showing at least ¥10 million annually Proof of insurance covering death, injury, or illness during your stay

:

If you’re bringing your spouse or children, they’ll also need the same documents—plus a marriage certificate (for a spouse) or birth certificates (for children) to prove the relationship.

About the Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

While not mandatory, submitting a COE can speed up the process. It’s issued by Japan’s Immigration Services Agency to confirm that you meet all visa requirements. If you include a COE, you can skip the last three documents listed above, which can save you time and paperwork. You can apply for a COE online or have someone in Japan apply on your behalf.

Submitting Your Application

Once your documents are ready, double-check everything for accuracy. A missing form or typo could significantly delay things. Submit your completed application to the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate, but call ahead first to confirm whether you need an appointment. A visa fee of around ¥3,000 will also be required.

Processing Time

Visa processing times can vary. While some applicants receive their visa in about a month, it’s safer to plan ahead. Aim to submit your application at least three months before your intended departure to allow for any delays.

Living in Japan as a Digital Nomad

Money shouldn’t be a problem if you already meet the requirements.

Due to the weak yen, many digital nomads will find their daily expenses in Japan much lower than in their home country. Recent cost-of-living results from the Statistics Bureau of Japan show that in 2024, the average monthly expenditure in Japan was ¥166,773.

Of course, renting an apartment short-term and other living costs like internet are above average in major cities like Tokyo, where most digital nomads will likely choose to stay. But if you meet the requirements for the new visa, you will have no trouble getting by, even in Tokyo, as the yearly income requirement is more than twice the average salary in Japan.

Japan isn’t just affordable—it’s also a great place to work remotely for six months. In major cities, internet cafes and coworking spaces are everywhere, so finding a place to work is easy. Though there are a lot of unwritten rules in Japanese culture, you can prepare for your time here by learning about common mistakes, train etiquette and other useful information. You might want to learn some basic Japanese, too.

Where to Live in Japan as a Digital Nomad

We tend to think Japan is one of the best places to live, period.

So you’re planning to spend six months in Japan—but where should you stay? Here are a few cities worth considering, depending on your lifestyle, budget, and vibe.

Tokyo: Japan’s massive, fast-paced capital is the obvious choice for many digital nomads. It’s safe, clean, packed with coworking spaces, and has some of the best public transportation in the world. English support is better here than in most other cities, and the international community is large. Just keep in mind that rent isn’t cheap and Tokyo life isn’t for everyone.

Japan’s massive, fast-paced capital is the obvious choice for many digital nomads. It’s safe, clean, packed with coworking spaces, and has some of the best public transportation in the world. English support is better here than in most other cities, and the international community is large. Just keep in mind that rent isn’t cheap and Tokyo life isn’t for everyone. Osaka: Known for its food, nightlife, and fun-loving vibe, Osaka is often called Japan’s second city. It’s more relaxed than Tokyo and has a lower cost of living. The abundance of street food and a warm, casual culture make it a favorite among creatives and remote workers.

Known for its food, nightlife, and fun-loving vibe, Osaka is often called Japan’s second city. It’s more relaxed than Tokyo and has a lower cost of living. The abundance of street food and a warm, casual culture make it a favorite among creatives and remote workers. Fukuoka: A laid-back coastal city with great ramen, friendly locals, and a lower cost of living. It’s also growing as a tech hub and offers easy access to beaches and nature—perfect if you want city comforts without the crowd.

A laid-back coastal city with great ramen, friendly locals, and a lower cost of living. It’s also growing as a tech hub and offers easy access to beaches and nature—perfect if you want city comforts without the crowd. Nagoya: This family-friendly city has a more relaxed feel despite its size. You’ll find all the big-city perks—shopping, entertainment, great food—without Tokyo’s intensity. It’s also home to Japan’s automotive industry, offering competitive salaries.

This family-friendly city has a more relaxed feel despite its size. You’ll find all the big-city perks—shopping, entertainment, great food—without Tokyo’s intensity. It’s also home to Japan’s automotive industry, offering competitive salaries. Sapporo: Love winter? Sapporo delivers. With wide streets, a slower pace, top-tier seafood, and world-class skiing and snowboarding, it’s ideal for those who prefer a cooler climate and a more spacious lifestyle.

Love winter? Sapporo delivers. With wide streets, a slower pace, top-tier seafood, and world-class skiing and snowboarding, it’s ideal for those who prefer a cooler climate and a more spacious lifestyle. Sendai: Often overlooked, Sendai is a university town that strikes a nice balance between urban life and nature. It offers access to both mountains and coastlines, plus a lower cost of living than bigger cities.

Often overlooked, Sendai is a university town that strikes a nice balance between urban life and nature. It offers access to both mountains and coastlines, plus a lower cost of living than bigger cities. Hiroshima: A laid-back city with deep historical roots, Hiroshima has great food (don’t skip the okonomiyaki), strong international ties, and easy access to scenic spots like Miyajima Island.

There are plenty more cities and towns in Japan that might suit your interests! Take time to learn more about the regions of Japan and what they have to offer before settling on a place to stay.

