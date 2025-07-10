Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

Facing eviction in Japan? Learn your rights, timeline and how to get help before it's too late. A practical guide for foreign residents.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Jul 11, 2025 8 min read

Renting an apartment under your own name in Japan can feel like a big step, especially if you’re a foreign resident. While many people still live in company or school-arranged housing, most residents are signing their own leases via a rental guarantee company that caters to non-Japanese tenants. But what happens if things go wrong? What if you fall behind on rent? Can you be evicted in Japan?

We spoke with Mr. Toshio Iwakura, chairman of Iwakura JP and operator of the "Apamart" rental service in Toyama Prefecture, to break down how the eviction process works—and what you can do to protect yourself.

Tenants’ Rights in Japan

Read and understand what you’re signing in a contract.

If you’re renting in Japan, the good news is that the law tends to favor tenants, at least on paper. Japan has strict rules that make it hard for landlords to evict you without a good reason or skip the legal process.

Can’t Be Kicked Out Overnight

Landlords can’t just tell you to leave—even if your lease ends. Most leases in Japan auto-renew, and ending them takes a legal reason (正当事由, seito jiyu). That means something serious like unpaid rent or breaking the contract, not just because the landlord wants the apartment back.

Evictions Go Through the Courts

Evictions don’t happen overnight. Landlords have to send formal notices, file a lawsuit, and win in court. Even then, you usually get time to move out. From the first missed payment to forced eviction, the process can take 4-6 months or longer.

Rent Increases Can’t Come Out of Nowhere

Your rent won’t suddenly jump without notice. Increases have to be fair and tied to market changes or upgrades to the property. If it seems random or unreasonable, you can challenge it through mediation or legal channels.

Lease Renewals Are Usually Automatic

Unless you or your landlord agree to end it, your contract will likely renew on its own. If the landlord wants to stop the renewal, they still need a valid reason and to follow legal steps.

What Causes Eviction?

It usually starts with an annoyed/ annoying neighbor.

According to Mr. Iwakura, the most common reason for eviction is unpaid rent (滞納家賃, taino yachin). While Japan offers strong protections for tenants, not paying rent is considered one of the most serious contract violations. If rent is overdue for around three months, the eviction process usually begins.

However, eviction doesn’t only happen when rent isn’t paid—it can also result from contract violations like unauthorized subletting, excessive noise complaints, illegal activity, or other serious breaches.

Other causes can include:

Keeping pets in properties where they are not allowed

Engaging in disruptive behavior toward neighbors

Subletting the apartment without permission

Allowing unauthorized people to live in the unit

Damaging or failing to maintain the property

Using the property for business purposes without approval

Repeatedly violating building rules or ignoring warnings from management (noise, trash, etc.)

These issues can cause financial loss for landlords and may even prompt other tenants to move out.

In the past, landlords relied on real estate agencies (不動産会社, fudosan gaisha) to deal with such problems. Today, however, most issues are handled by rental guarantee companies (家賃保証会社, yachin hosho gaisha). When rent is unpaid, the guarantee company pays the landlord and then seeks repayment from the tenant.

There are also specialized companies that deal with nuisance behavior, which means landlords and real estate agents are often no longer directly involved. When problems arise, responsibility often shifts from the real estate agency to the guarantee company, which specializes in resolving rental issues.

Eviction Procedures for Foreign Tenants in Japan

It can take a while for the police to get involved.

If a tenant, for example, falls behind on rent, the guarantee company (or landlord) typically sends a formal demand notice (内容証明郵便, naiyo shomei yubin) by certified mail. This letter warns that if payment isn’t made by a specific date, the rental contract may be terminated (契約解除, keiyaku kaijo).

At this stage, no court official is involved yet. However, if the tenant does not respond and the matter escalates to a lawsuit and court judgment, an eviction officer (執行官, shikkokan) may later visit the property to post legal documents, even if the tenant is not present.

If the rent remains unpaid, the guarantee company files a lawsuit for eviction (明け渡し訴訟, akewatashi sosho). If the tenant does not appear in court, the landlord or guarantee company wins by default judgment (欠席判決, kesseki hanketsu).

Tenants do have the right to fight eviction in court, especially if they can prove financial hardship, procedural errors or ongoing efforts to resolve the issue. However, legal fees can be costly. Hiring a lawyer in Japan typically starts from ¥30,000-¥50,000 just for consultations, with full representation for civil cases like eviction ranging from ¥100,000 to ¥300,000 or more.

What Happens After a Court Judgment?

After a court judgment, the court proceeds with forced eviction (強制執行, kyosei shikko). However, the process usually begins with a court enforcement officer visiting the property to encourage the tenant to leave voluntarily, often giving them a one-month grace period (猶予期間, yuyo kikan)

Estimated Timeline from Notice to Eviction

Keep in mind that this timeline is only an estimate and will vary depending on the specific case and location. Here’s a general breakdown of how long each stage may take:

Missed rent → Certified demand letter: 0-30 days

0-30 days Lawsuit filed → Court judgment issued: 60-90 days

60-90 days Judgment → Forced eviction carried out: 30-50 days

30-50 days Total time from unpaid rent to eviction: Approximately 4-6 months (longer if complications arise)

The legal process can vary depending on the case, but on average, it takes about four to six months from the time rent is first missed to the point of forced eviction. After a certified demand letter is sent, the landlord or guarantor company can file a lawsuit.

If uncontested, the court typically issues a judgment within 60 to 90 days. From there, the enforcement process may take another 30 to 50 days to begin. In more complex situations—such as when a tenant appeals, requests mediation, or has special circumstances—the process can stretch to six months or even longer.

Mr. Iwakura says that people facing eviction come from various backgrounds. Some suffer from illness, while others may be irresponsible or overwhelmed. Still, most tenants choose to leave voluntarily at this stage, realizing they have little choice.

What If the Tenant Refuses to Leave?

Although rare, some tenants remain in the property after the grace period. Mr. Iwakura says he has encountered only one or two such cases. These tenants sometimes use legal knowledge to delay the process. In rare cases, the court may suggest civil mediation (調停, chotei), which gives both parties a chance to settle before enforcement.

In such cases, forced eviction takes place. Court officers and workers:

Enter the property using a spare key, even if it is locked

Remove belongings

Store items in a private warehouse

The guarantee company pays for storage and later charges the tenant. Tenants are usually also responsible for court filing fees, locksmith costs, and other expenses related to forced eviction—costs that can add up quickly and increase their debt. If the tenant does not retrieve their items within a certain period, they are discarded.

How to Avoid Eviction

It usually boils down to “don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing.”

To avoid forced eviction, Mr. Iwakura advises tenants to:

Respond to phone calls and letters, even if it feels unpleasant

Communicate regularly—making an excuse is better than silence

Continue paying rent, even in small amounts, to show your willingness

Although rental contracts may state that missing two months’ rent leads to eviction, tenants who maintain contact and show intent to pay are rarely evicted immediately.

Ignoring all communication is the worst course of action. If you don’t understand a written notice, use tools like Google Translate or Google Lens to interpret the message, or ask a friend or support center to help. Most legal documents are in Japanese only, so it’s important to seek an accurate translation before taking action.

If you are unable to pay rent, contact your landlord or agency as soon as possible to discuss payment options. In some cases, real estate agents or guarantee companies can help connect you with public support services, such as:

Housing assistance grants (住宅支援, jutaku shien)

Social welfare programs (生活保護, seikatsu hogo)

Municipal welfare offices (福祉事務所, fukushi jimusho) and NPOs that assist foreign residents often provide support in multiple languages. Rental issues are civil matters (民事問題, minji mondai) and usually do not affect your visa status. However, having an eviction on your record may make it harder to pass future rental screenings, as some landlords or agencies may view it as a red flag. Ultimately, staying in touch and showing good faith is the best way to protect yourself.

Resources and Support for Tenants in Japan

If you’re facing eviction or struggling with rent in Japan, here are some helpful organizations that offer multilingual support:

Have you ever faced eviction in Japan? What steps did you take? Do you have any advice for foreigners living in Japan? Let us know in the comments.