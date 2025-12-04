Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

My guide to the Harry Potter experience in Nerima—what to expect, food reviews, prices, before-you-go tips and how to visit.

By Shelley Smith Dec 5, 2025 7 min read

As I walked through the entrance of The Making of Harry Potter – Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, I felt the exact kind of excitement and curiosity I had when I first read the books. Before diving in, I explored the garden, filled with sculptures of beloved characters made to resemble garden pieces.

After scanning my ticket, I entered a food and souvenir zone, available up to an hour before the tour time begins. Once I was ready, I headed to the tour entrance and was on my way through the production world of the Harry Potter movies.

The Goblet of Fire Special Exhibition

During my visit, the entire studio tour was transformed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the Goblet of Fire. This special event was the first time Tokyo had themed the entire building around a single film.

Props, creatures, robes, projections and interactive Triwizard-Tournament–inspired moments appeared throughout the tour, making it feel like I stepped straight into the fourth movie.

My Top Highlights of the Studio Tour

There is definitely a lot to see and do here, and by the end, you really have to go back through all the photos and videos you took to remember everything you saw and did. There are quite a few standout areas of the tour, though. This might depend on each person, whether you’re more into props and costumes, understanding the behind-the-scenes of the movie magic or just excited to feel like you’re on set.

My enjoyment was the latter, the interactive aspect of the tour. Here are a few areas of the tour that stood out to me the most:

The Great Hall

Welcome to Hogwarts.

Stepping into the Great Hall felt grand, but honestly, it wasn’t as big as I expected from what I remembered in the movies. I couldn’t help but count up the tables and compare them to photos from the official scenes. It is just a set replica, though, so I can’t really complain. What I enjoyed was the Goblet of Fire event they had at the end of the hall, where the iconic Goblet sat up front, glowing as it does in the movie. I even got to see the flames shift from blue to red and a champion’s name rise into the air.

Platform 9¾ and Hogwarts Express

Seeing the full-size Hogwarts Express parked at Platform 9¾ felt weirdly nostalgic, as if I was finally there after all these years. I “ran at the wall” with my trolley for a photo op, boarded the train and even visited the little station shop where you can custom-make a Hogwarts acceptance letter for yourself.

The Backlot

The Dursleys’ home.

This area is the only outdoor section of the tour. In the Backlot, you can see the outside of Hagrid’s hut, the giant chess pieces, walk along the Hogwarts entrance hall, see the magic Knight Bus for stranded wizards and witches and even enter the Dursley family home! It’s also where the mid-tour cafe and Butterbeer bar are. Most people pause here to grab a bite or sip some Butterbeer, but more on the food and drinks later.

I personally found walking through the Dursleys’ home to be very impressive. You feel right inside the scene of the movie, seeing Harry’s little bedroom in the cupboard under the stairs and the family’s lounge, kitchen and dining area. There was even a life-sized Aunt Marge who had blown up like a balloon, like the scene in the Prisoner of Azkaban movie. She looked as if she was about to float away!

Diagon Alley

Here, you walk down the alley while browsing classic shopfronts like the wand shop and the Weasley twins’ joke shop, Weasley Wizard Wheezes. What made it fun was the immersiveness; it felt like I was right there picking up my first wizarding supplies.

Projection-Mapped Hogwarts Castle Finale

A large model of Hogwarts Castle.

The tour concludes with a massive model of Hogwarts Castle brought to life through projection mapping. The projection mapping theme also changes with the limited-time event season. As I was there for Goblet of Fire, I saw the Hungarian Horntail dragon swoop as Harry races on his Firebolt around the school.

Interactive Activities

A wall of Death Eater masks.

The tour features a variety of interactive activities scattered throughout. Here are some of the ones I tried:

The Quidditch Experience: The tour staff will film you and your friends as if you are part of the crowd during a Quidditch match. You get to watch yourself on screen in the movie afterward. This activity is actually exclusive to Japan, so you’ll only get to experience it here.



The tour staff will film you and your friends as if you are part of the crowd during a Quidditch match. You get to watch yourself on screen in the movie afterward. This activity is actually exclusive to Japan, so you’ll only get to experience it here. Moving Art Photobooths: Capture a moving picture of yourself at one of the photobooths and then head over under the moving Hogwarts stairs to see your art in action.



Capture a moving picture of yourself at one of the photobooths and then head over under the moving Hogwarts stairs to see your art in action. Floo Powder Booths: You can take photos and videos to reenact the magical effect of travelling to the Ministry of Magic via Floo Powder.



You can take photos and videos to reenact the magical effect of travelling to the Ministry of Magic via Floo Powder. Death Eater Mask Making: Use tablets to design your own Death Eater mask. Once you’re done, it will be projected onto one of the masks displayed as part of the tour.



Use tablets to design your own Death Eater mask. Once you’re done, it will be projected onto one of the masks displayed as part of the tour. Broom Flying Photo & Video Booths: This is the closest you get to a “ride” at the studio tour. You hop on a broom in front of a green screen and move and pose yourself as if you’re flying. You will need to pay an additional fee if you’d like a copy of your photos or video, though, as this entire section of the tour is a no-camera or phone zone.

Everything I Ate at the Tour

Looks like a Krabby Patty.

The food is definitely on the pricier side here, even more so than at Tokyo Disneyland. The cheapest “Hogwarts Meal Set” is ¥2,800, but à la carte items are also available for around ¥1,500 or just ¥600 for chips or soup.

As a loyal Butterbeer fan, I first headed right over to the Butterbeer Bar in the Backlot area. They offer both regular (¥1,250) and frozen Butterbeer (¥1,400), both in souvenir mugs. The frozen version was really good. It was very creamy but had that slightly crunchy shaved ice texture throughout. I actually liked it even more than the classic!

For my meal, I ended up grabbing the premium Durmstrang red-bun burger set (¥2,500), which came with fries and pickles. It tasted fine, but there wasn’t anything very unique about the flavor. The bun colors match those of the Triwizard Tournament schools.

I finished the tour with some desserts from the Frog Cafe, which were very cute and detailed. I got the Butterbeer Pudding (¥500), Hagrid’s Birthday Cake (¥900) and The Monster Book of Monsters biscuit sandwich (¥700). Taste-wise, I wasn’t that overly impressed with any of them. They weren’t necessarily bad, but none of them were so good that I would buy them again at those prices.

Tips Before You Go

Make your visit as smooth as possible with these handy tips.

The tour was overall very straightforward, as most of the tour is self-guided. Here are a few tips to keep in mind for a smooth experience:

Book tickets in advance: You can purchase them at the gate, but if they sell out, you’ll have to book for another time.

Consider time slots carefully: The best times to book are early mornings on weekdays.

The best times to book are early mornings on weekdays. Arrive an hour before your time slot: This is totally optional, but you can visit areas like the gardens, food hall and souvenir shop before the tour starts if you want a fuller and longer experience.

This is totally optional, but you can visit areas like the gardens, food hall and souvenir shop before the tour starts if you want a fuller and longer experience. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a power bank: You’ll be walking, taking photos and queuing for some of the activities inside. There are only a few chances within the tour to sit down, so keep that in mind as you move around.

You’ll be walking, taking photos and queuing for some of the activities inside. There are only a few chances within the tour to sit down, so keep that in mind as you move around. Be prepared for premium food prices: The food is quite pricey in comparison to your usual cafe in Japan. If you bring your own snacks, you can eat them in the outdoor Backlot sitting area.

How to Visit

He who doesn’t have a nose.

Ticket Prices: Adult: ¥7,000; Junior (12-17): ¥5,800; Child (4-11): ¥4,200; Under 3: Free

Adult: ¥7,000; Junior (12-17): ¥5,800; Child (4-11): ¥4,200; Under 3: Free Address: 1-1-7 Kasugacho, Nerima Ward, Tokyo (Google Map)

1-1-7 Kasugacho, Nerima Ward, Tokyo (Google Map) Nearest station: Toshimaen

Toshimaen Estimated Visit Time: 3-4 hours at minimum

Have you ever visited The Making of Harry Potter – Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo? What did you think of it?