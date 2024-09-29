Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

Fall is the perfect time to travel around Japan, so why not experience the beauty of autumn in Nikko? It’s a popular day trip as it’s only two hours from Tokyo and has multiple train and bus lines servicing the area. Visitors can spend the day exploring UNESCO World Heritage sights like Nikko Toshogu Shrine and Nikkozan Rinnoji Temple. Beyond shrines and temples, outdoor enthusiasts will love taking in the sights at Lake Chuzenji and Kegon Falls while enjoying the picturesque fall foliage.

Here are some ideas to help you start your autumn in Nikko itinerary:

Landmarks and Seasonal Events

Oku-Nikko Area

Photo: iStock/ Sara_winter Lake Chuzenji at sunrise

Best time to visit: Early October to early November

Chuzenji Area (Lake Chuzenji, Kegon Falls) : Experience stunning fall foliage at Lake Chuzenji as well as the beautiful Kegon Falls, best seen from late October to early November. Drive through Irohazaka’s 48 curves and take the Akechidaira Ropeway for panoramic views of Kegon Falls and Mount Nantai.

: Experience stunning fall foliage at Lake Chuzenji as well as the beautiful Kegon Falls, best seen from late October to early November. Drive through Irohazaka’s 48 curves and take the Akechidaira Ropeway for panoramic views of Kegon Falls and Mount Nantai. Ryuzu Falls : This stunning mountain stream waterfall has a 210-meter drop. The iconic autumn view is known for its beautiful display of cascading waterfalls that split into two streams at a large rock resembling a dragon’s head. Be sure to visit the observation deck for the best view.

: This stunning mountain stream waterfall has a 210-meter drop. The iconic autumn view is known for its beautiful display of cascading waterfalls that split into two streams at a large rock resembling a dragon’s head. Be sure to visit the observation deck for the best view. Senjogahara : This vast marshland within Nikko National Park transforms into a canvas of vibrant reds and gold, providing a mesmerizing spectacle during the autumn season.

: This vast marshland within Nikko National Park transforms into a canvas of vibrant reds and gold, providing a mesmerizing spectacle during the autumn season. Light-up Event : From November 16 to 24, the authorities will illuminate Kegon Falls, the lakeside area near the Torii gate, the Italian Embassy Villa Memorial Park and the ancient structures showcasing Okunikko.

Kinugawa Onsen Area

Walk along the Ryuokyo Canyon nature trail.

Best time to visit: Mid-October to early November

Kinugawa Onsen is a hot spring resort town along the Kinugawa River in Tochigi Prefecture. It offers boat rides, rafting and scenic beauty.

Ryuokyo Canyon: Enjoy a scenic six-kilometer nature trail along the Kinugawa River, nestled between Kinugawa Onsen and Kawaji Onsen. Revel in the stunning autumn foliage and immersive natural experience.

Enjoy a scenic six-kilometer nature trail along the Kinugawa River, nestled between Kinugawa Onsen and Kawaji Onsen. Revel in the stunning autumn foliage and immersive natural experience. Nijimi Falls and Setoaikyo Canyon: A short walk away, Nijimi Falls is ideal for vibrant autumn colors in late October. Setoaikyo Canyon features dramatic cliffs and the famous Watarashai Suspension Bridge.

A short walk away, Nijimi Falls is ideal for vibrant autumn colors in late October. Setoaikyo Canyon features dramatic cliffs and the famous Watarashai Suspension Bridge. Kawaji Onsen Autumn Leaves Festival: Kawaji Onsen’s Aki no Ennichi (Autumn Festival Day) features a fair selling local products and crafts and a stunning fireworks show.

Nikko

Shinkyo Bridge at peak foliage.

Best time to visit: Early to mid-November

Nikko station on the JR Nikko line and Tobu Nikko station on the Tobu Nikko line serve as gateways to this charming region. The town center greets visitors with famous landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites, exuding an irresistible charm that is only heightened during the autumn season.

Nikko Toshogu Shrine: This UNESCO World Heritage site highlights stunning shrine buildings, gates, and carvings that pay homage to Tokugawa Ieyasu. The vibrant autumn foliage becomes a remarkable sight from early November.

This UNESCO World Heritage site highlights stunning shrine buildings, gates, and carvings that pay homage to Tokugawa Ieyasu. The vibrant autumn foliage becomes a remarkable sight from early November. Shinkyo Bridge: This vermilion bridge stands out amidst the surrounding autumnal beauty. It is located at the entrance to Nikko’s shrines.

This vermilion bridge stands out amidst the surrounding autumnal beauty. It is located at the entrance to Nikko’s shrines. Kirifuri Waterfall: Kirifuri Falls is famous for its misting effect as i t flows into the Kirifuri River. The falls have two tiers and are 75 meters high. From late October to early November, it’s a popular autumn foliage photo spot.

t flows into the Kirifuri River. The falls have two tiers and are 75 meters high. From late October to early November, it’s a popular autumn foliage photo spot. Light-up Event: From November 29 to December 1, they illuminate the World Heritage shrines and temples of Nikko, creating a magical atmosphere.

Things to Do in Nikko

Take a scenic ride down the river.

Kayaking at Lake Chuzenji: One of Japan’s best spots for viewing autumn leaves, Lake Chuzenji presents an opportunity to paddle amidst the captivating fall foliage and gaze upon the splendid view of Mount Nantai.

One of Japan’s best spots for viewing autumn leaves, Lake Chuzenji presents an opportunity to paddle amidst the captivating fall foliage and gaze upon the splendid view of Mount Nantai. Traditional Wooden Boat Ride on the Kinugawa River: Explore the Kinugawa River on a wooden boat for a 40-minute scenic journey through stunning valleys covered with vibrant autumn foliage.

Explore the Kinugawa River on a wooden boat for a 40-minute scenic journey through stunning valleys covered with vibrant autumn foliage. Hiking the Senjogahara Nature Trail: Senjogahara is a vast highland marsh with 350 native plants and bird species. A nature trail allows easy hiking, and the marshland turns a stunning red at the end of September and the beginning of October.

Senjogahara is a vast highland marsh with 350 native plants and bird species. A nature trail allows easy hiking, and the marshland turns a stunning red at the end of September and the beginning of October. Unwind at the Hot Springs: Autumn in Nikko completely transforms the onsen (hot spring) experience. Each onsen offers a unique palette of colors, soothing scents and a tranquil ambiance. Okunikko Yumoto Onsen or Okuniku Onsen rewards visitors with serene seclusion amidst unspoiled nature, creating an unforgettable autumn retreat.

Local Delicacies

End your stay with a hot bowl of Nikko Soba.

Indulge in the delightful flavors of Nikko at these special gourmet spots. From traditional Japanese cuisine to delectable seasonal treats, there’s something for every palate.

Nikko Soba: Skillfully made from high-quality buckwheat and mountain water. Head to Katsura for a bowl.

Skillfully made from high-quality buckwheat and mountain water. Head to Katsura for a bowl. Age Yuba Manju: Buns filled with red bean paste are covered in a batter made with a mixture of yuba or tofu skin. Try it at Nikko Sakaeya.

Buns filled with red bean paste are covered in a batter made with a mixture of yuba or tofu skin. Try it at Nikko Sakaeya. Junmai Sake: This rice wine is made using only rice, koji (a special kind of fungus) and Nikko’s natural pristine water. Buy a bottle at Watanabe Sahei Shoten.

Getting to Nikko

Check out the different travel passes to and around Nikko.

To reach Nikko from Tokyo, take the Tobu Skytree line from Tobu Asakusa station, riding the Limited Express SPACIA for 1 hour and 50 minutes to reach Tobu Nikko station directly. Coming from Shinjuku or Ikebukuro, take the Nikko Limited Express trains on the JR Line for about two hours. Note that the Nikko pass does not cover this JR route.

Travel Passes for Nikko

Travelers can reach Nikko from Tokyo in under two hours using a Japan Rail Pass or JR Tokyo Wide Area Pass.

Tobu Railway Special Ticket: This ticket offers convenient access to Nikko from Tokyo and discounted fares for travelers looking to embark on an autumn adventure in Nikko.

Pass Price Area covered Validity Nikko Pass All-Area ¥4,780 World Heritage Shrine and temple area, Lake Chuzenji and Okunikko, Kinugawa Onsen 1-4 Consecutive days Nikko Pass World Heritage Area ¥2,120 Nikko has three world heritage-listed temples and shrines: Nikko Toshogu Shrine, Futarasan Shrine and Nikkozan Rinnoji Temple. 1-2 Consecutive days

Tobu Buses also offers several bus passes in different areas.

Pass Price Area Covered Validity Yumoto Onsen Free Pass ¥3,500 Akechidaira Plateau, Kegon Falls, Lake Chuzenji, Ryuzu Falls, Senjogahara Plateau, Yumoto Onsen 2 days Chuzenji Onsen Free Pass ¥2,300 Akechidaira Plateau, Kegon Falls, Chuzenji Onsen 2 days Kirifuri Kogen Free Pass ¥1,500 Kirifuri Falls and Kirifuri Highland plateau 2 days World Heritage Sightseeing Pass ¥600 World Heritage Sites of Nikko 1 day

