Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

I solemnly swear that I am up to no good in Akasaka, the official Harry Potter area of Tokyo.

By Shelley Smith Oct 29, 2025 7 min read

I consider myself a Potterhead—well, at least I used to be. I was first introduced to the Wizarding World at a very young age, when the first Harry Potter movie was released. As I got older and started reading in English, my Japanese mother bought me the Harry Potter books—the only English titles she knew were “cool” at the time. I was hooked!

Since moving to Japan as an adult, however, I haven’t kept up with much of the Harry Potter universe. Although I visited the Wizarding World at Universal Studios Japan when I first arrived in the country, I hadn’t looked into what else there was out there. It was only when HBO announced the cast for its new Harry Potter series earlier this year that it sparked a sense of nostalgia. I made it my goal to explore all of the other magically related areas across Japan.

Fresh from the newly opened Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku, I headed next to Akasaka, which has become Tokyo’s Harry Potter hub ever since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child began running at the nearby TBS Akasaka ACT Theater. There, I followed the official Harry Potter Akasaka map.

Here’s my take on each stop.

Harry Potter Gate

A preview of what’s to come

Exiting Tokyo Metro’s Akasaka Station, you’re immediately greeted by a Harry Potter homage. The staircase leading up to the ground floor features pictures on the wall and continues up to a huge Time Turner (a time-traveling device) sculpture halfway up the stairs.

If you keep going up, you’ll find yourself in front of the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater. The Harry Potter theme playing around this area immediately evoked old feelings in me and got me excited to explore the rest.

Harry Potter Street

Old reliable.

This street is located directly across from where you passed the Time Turner and exited the station area. At the opposite end of the street, you’ll be greeted by Hedwig, Harry’s loyal owl, above the entrance to the Harry Potter shop.

The street has other un-Harry Potter-related shops too, but there are two Harry Potter-themed cafes and the Harry Potter Shop in the laneway.

Address: Akasaka Biz Tower 1F, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Akasaka Biz Tower 1F, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Entry fee: Free!

Free! Harry Potter Shop URL: https://harrypottershop.jp/pages/akasaka?srsltid=AfmBOopiOutPVuJ4ni_wr6T-Wj1l65gllK8fLxNI0vRHkHXqcn–JvER

https://harrypottershop.jp/pages/akasaka?srsltid=AfmBOopiOutPVuJ4ni_wr6T-Wj1l65gllK8fLxNI0vRHkHXqcn–JvER Harry Potter Cafe URL: https://hpcafe.jp/

Harry Potter Shop Akasaka

Smaller than the one in Harajuku

The Akasaka store feels surprisingly smaller than the Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku. That one was two stories high and had a Butterbeer Bar on the second floor.

They did have all the popular merchandise on sale, though, including Hogwarts uniforms from all four houses and all the characters’ wands. Customers were lining up almost out the door, so expect a crowd if you go.

The Harry Potter Cafes

Reserve in advance for the Harry Potter Cafe.

There are two cafes here for Potterheads. The Harry Potter Cafe is a more formal sit-down cafe that offers full-course meals. However, I made a Muggle-level mistake of not booking a seat in advance, so I actually missed out on eating here. Don’t make the same mistake; you will need to book a slot to eat here.

Cafe Window is take-out only.

Luckily, there’s another spot on the street: Cafe Window. It’s takeaway only, but there are benches outside. The Harry Potter–themed menu included Honeydukes items—the wizarding sweet shop from the series—like a “surprise” drink (¥890), a colorful doughnut (¥790), house-color drinks and flavored scones.

The “surprise drink” tasted like—spoiler alert—a (very) sweet bubble gum flavor. The drink itself was a bit too sweet for my taste, but I appreciated that you could keep the cute pink plastic cup as a souvenir to take home afterward.

Unfortunately, the doughnut was plain and disappointing. For ¥790, I expected something a little magical in the middle, but Expelliarmus—any flavor it had vanished. It’s basically just a plain ring with hot pink icing. I would have much rather eaten a pack of four plain Mister Donut’s Pon De Rings (¥176 each) instead for the same price.

‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ at Akasaka Theater

Outside the theater

Having grown up reading and watching all the Harry Potter books and movies in English, I wasn’t sure how to adjust my expectations knowing my favorite British characters would be performed by an all-Japanese cast as I walked into the TBS ACT Theater for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

For those unfamiliar, The Cursed Child is the official continuation of the Harry Potter story, set after The Deathly Hallows. Who knows? Seeing it in Japanese might be fun. In Tokyo, there’s a subtitle service available, which uses a device rental.

The production is running until the end of April 2026

Address: Akasaka Sacas, 5-3-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Akasaka Sacas, 5-3-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Ticket fee: ¥7,000-¥19,000 per seat

¥7,000-¥19,000 per seat URL: https://www.harrypotter-stage.jp/en/

The Show, Story and Stage Magic

The three actors who perform the role of Harry

As one would expect from a performance with an all-Japanese cast, the entire show is in Japanese. The role of Harry is actually shared by three very well-known Japanese actors—Goro Inagaki, Yuta Hiraoka and Yusuke Onuki. I watched Yuta Hiraoka’s performance.

I’m not a professional theater critic, but it was as if I were watching a live-action anime version of the story. Without the familiar English accents, the acting style leaned more expressive and physical. It actually also reminded me of Japanese television variety shows, where humor is conveyed through movement as much as words.

As the show progressed, I was increasingly impressed by the magical stagecraft. Characters disappeared into thin air, objects materialized out of nowhere and dementors flew above the audience. The production design and effects made it easy to get swept up in the magic.

However, I’m personally not a fan of the overall storyline. While I loved seeing the magic of the wizarding world brought to life, the time-travel elements and some character choices felt out of sync with the original books.

I also found the relationship between the two main characters—Harry’s son Albus and Draco Malfoy’s son Scorpius—somewhat ambiguous. At times, it hinted at a romantic connection I was quietly rooting for, but it was never made clear enough to feel fully satisfying.

Can You Enjoy It Without Knowing Japanese?

Language support may be necessary to enjoy the show fully.

If it’s your first time with Cursed Child and you haven’t read the script, I’d only recommend seeing it in Tokyo with language support. It’s dialogue-heavy. You can follow the plot, but the emotional beats won’t land without understanding the conversations that drive them.

Thankfully, as mentioned above, there is a subtitle service available (offering English, Chinese and Korean). You’ll have to borrow a device and put down a ¥10,000 deposit (fully refundable upon return of the device).

If you’re not a fan of subtitles (you’ll have to look at the device and not the stage, after all), the visuals alone might still make it worthwhile. The elaborate sets, stage illusions and emotional performances all help bridge the language gap.

Overall, seeing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performed live in Tokyo was a unique experience. Would I go again? No, but I am glad I went.

If you’re a Potterhead and want to explore a magical area of Tokyo, Akasaka is definitely the place to do it. Plus, the best part is that it’s absolutely free if you’re just looking to stroll around the area.