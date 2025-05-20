Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

Discover what factory jobs in Japan are like—learn about visa options, wages, job types and daily life on the factory floor.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto May 21, 2025 5 min read

Foreign residents working in Japanese factories take on a wide range of jobs—from assembling products and operating machines to doing clerical work and quality control. While experience and Japanese ability can improve your chances of landing better-paying roles, many factory jobs are accessible even for those with no qualifications or previous experience. That said, the best place to look for factory jobs in Japan is GaijinPot Jobs.

Whether you’re looking for stable employment, night shifts with higher pay or an entry point into the Japanese job market, here’s what you need to know.

Why Japan Is Hiring Foreign Factory Workers

Japan needs more workers.

The country’s population is aging rapidly, and its birthrate remains low, creating a shrinking domestic workforce. As a result, many factories, especially in rural areas, struggle to fill roles with local workers.

To address this gap, the Japanese government has implemented immigration and labor policy reforms, such as expanding the Specified Skilled Worker (Tokutei Ginou) visa and improving the path from technical intern to full-time worker. These changes are designed to attract more foreign talent, support economic productivity, and provide companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a reliable labor force.

Most foreign factory workers in Japan come from neighboring Asian countries. The top three by volume are:

Vietnam : over 460,000 workers

: over 460,000 workers China : about 385,000 workers

: about 385,000 workers Philippines: around 206,000 workers

Workers from Indonesia, Nepal and Myanmar also make up a growing share of the workforce, particularly in roles under the Technical Intern Training Program or Specified Skilled Worker scheme.

There’s also a growing number of workers arriving from African nations like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal. Japan’s labor shortage, combined with expanded visa programs and bilateral partnerships, has opened doors for more African workers to enter sectors like manufacturing. Though still a small percentage overall, this group is expected to grow as Japan diversifies its workforce.

Who These Jobs Are For

Factory jobs can be a good option for:

New arrivals to Japan looking for immediate employment

People with limited Japanese speaking ability

Workers wanting to gain hands-on experience or upskill

Applicants seeking sponsorship under the Specified Skilled Worker system

Some positions require basic Japanese (for safety training or equipment instructions), but many roles are beginner-friendly.

Wages for Foreign Factory Workers

Are you good with your hands?

In general, foreign factory workers in Japan earn less than the average Japanese worker. However, salaries vary significantly depending on visa type, work experience and job type.

Estimated Monthly and Annual Salaries by Employment Type:

Employment Type Monthly Salary Annual Salary Full-time Employees ¥200,000-¥350,000 ¥3-4 million Temporary Workers (派遣社員) ¥1,200-¥1,800/hour ¥2.5-¥3.8 million Part-time Workers (パート) ¥900-¥1,500/hour Varies; avg ~¥1,044/hour Fixed-term Workers (期間工) ¥270,000-¥350,000 ¥4-5 million

By Visa Type:

Visa Type Average Monthly Salary Notes Specified Skilled Worker (Tokutei Ginou) ¥240,600 Typical for manufacturing roles; varies by industry and location. Technical Intern Trainee Visa ¥156,900 Applies to trainees in basic factory and labor-intensive roles. Technical, Humanities & International Services Visas ¥297,000 Includes translators, planners and admin workers in factory-adjacent roles.

By Age:

Age Group Estimated Annual Salary 20s ¥2.5-¥3.5 million 30s ¥3.5-¥4.5 million 40s ¥4.0-¥5.5 million

Things to keep in mind:

Experience matters : Inexperienced workers typically earn less and may start with lighter or more repetitive tasks.

: Inexperienced workers typically earn less and may start with lighter or more repetitive tasks. Job type matters too : Manufacturing floor jobs tend to pay less than administrative, service or clerical positions within the same factory.

: Manufacturing floor jobs tend to pay less than administrative, service or clerical positions within the same factory. Industry matters: Automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs tend to offer higher average wages than textiles or food production.

Types of Factory Jobs in Japan

Work in Japanese factories ranges from hands-on labor to technical and administrative support. Here’s an overview:

Manufacturing Jobs

Product Assembly (製品編集) : Assembling items like cars or home appliances.

: Assembling items like cars or home appliances. Product Processing (加工) : Cutting, drilling, welding and related tasks.

: Cutting, drilling, welding and related tasks. Machine Operation (機械操作) : Using presses, cutting machines, and other equipment.

: Using presses, cutting machines, and other equipment. Inspection (検品) : Checking products for defects or quality issues.

: Checking products for defects or quality issues. Equipment Maintenance (設備保守): Fixing and maintaining factory machines.

Non-Manufacturing Jobs

Quality Control (品質管理) : Ensuring product standards are met.

: Ensuring product standards are met. Production Management (生産管理) : Planning and monitoring production schedules.

: Planning and monitoring production schedules. Equipment Management (設備管理) : Overseeing factory infrastructure and equipment.

: Overseeing factory infrastructure and equipment. Warehouse Work (倉庫管理) : Organizing inventory and preparing shipments.

: Organizing inventory and preparing shipments. Clerical Work (Office Admin): Includes data entry, phone answering, and document preparation.

Shifts and Work Patterns

Factory jobs in Japan often follow set shifts. Schedules and compensation vary by shift type:

Day Shift : Typically 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

: Typically 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Night Shift : Overnight hours, often with a higher hourly wage.

: Overnight hours, often with a higher hourly wage. Alternating Shifts : Rotating between day and night every few days or weeks.

: Rotating between day and night every few days or weeks. Breaks: Usually include time for meals and short rests, depending on the company.

What Daily Life in a Japanese Factory Looks Like

A typical workday in a Japanese factory is structured and routine-driven. For most positions, the day starts with a morning meeting (朝礼, chōrei), where supervisors go over safety protocols, production goals and any important updates. Even for foreign workers, attending this meeting is usually mandatory, though the Japanese language used is often simple or explained with gestures.

Tasks vary depending on the department, but typical responsibilities include standing for long hours at an assembly line, checking products for defects or operating specific machinery. In administrative or quality control roles, the day may involve entering data, inspecting parts, or coordinating inventory with the warehouse team.

Many factories use a strict time management system, with scheduled break times (typically a 10–15-minute morning and afternoon break, plus a 45–60-minute lunch). Some larger factories provide a company cafeteria, while others may require workers to bring a bento.

Work is often repetitive, and noise levels can be high in production areas. That said, tasks are clearly defined and coworkers are generally respectful. In many cases, supervisors or senior foreign staff will help newcomers adjust during the first few weeks.

Dress codes are also standardized. Depending on the factory type, uniforms, safety gloves, ear protection or anti-static gear may be required. Punctuality and following safety rules are non-negotiable, and repeated lateness or skipping steps can result in warnings.

Final Thoughts

Factory jobs in Japan offer a wide range of opportunities for foreign residents, especially those seeking steady work and long-term visa options. While wages can be lower than the national average, many companies offer housing support, bonuses, or overtime pay that make the positions more sustainable.

If you’re considering a job in a Japanese factory, look closely at the visa type, shift schedule, and job role to find the right fit for your needs and goals.

