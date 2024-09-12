Finding a home as a foreigner in Japan is one of the first hurdles everyone will face when they move from their home country. From buying a house to renting an apartment, it’s important to have a good idea of what to expect before moving in. In this video, GaijinPot staff discuss their experiences with housing options, how long it took them to find their current apartment and things to watch out for when apartment hunting for the first time.

Renting an Apartment in Japan

A handful of factors make finding a home as a foreigner in Japan unique. Some of these include learning new vocabulary, preparing for extra fees that add up move-in costs and how variables like owning pets can make apartment hunting more expensive. Mansions are reinforced concrete buildings with more than three floors. Apartments, which are usually built using wood or low-grade steel, are cheaper but less insulated.

Apartment layouts range from compact 1R (studio) spaces to anything above 3LDK (three rooms with a living, dining and kitchen) family-sized housing.

Aside from the standard deposit and brokerage fees, renters might have to pay for guarantor fees (hoshou kaisha hyou) and key money (reikin), which can impact the overall move-in costs.

have to pay for guarantor fees (hoshou kaisha hyou) and key money (reikin), which can impact the overall move-in costs. Pet-friendly apartments come at a premium.

Not all apartments in Japan are available to foreigners.

Housing in Japan Related Articles

To learn more about apartments in Japan, check out these related posts:

Looking for an apartment in Japan? Check out the listings on GaijinPot Apartments.