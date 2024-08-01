Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

Summer in Japan sees the skies aflame with fireworks. Ever wonder why?

Hanabi (fireworks) are a feature of summer in Japan. Whether it’s the shelves stocked with fireworks big and small to use at your next barbecue or one of the many firework festivals held during the hottest months, fireworks are a quintessential part of the Japanese summer.

The literal translation of hanabi (花火) is flower fire from the characters 花 (flower) and 火 (fire). Although its Japanese name conjures up the image of a fantastic flower burning in the sky, the word is a useful starting point to explore fireworks’ historical and cultural significance in Japan. In this post, we’ll discuss the origins of fireworks in Japan and include some of the best fireworks festivals to look forward to this summer.

Origins of Fireworks in Japan

While the history of fireworks began in China around 200 BCE, Japan did not enjoy explosive displays until at least the 16th century.

Early Stories of Fireworks

There’s no consensus on when and where fireworks first appeared in Japan. Some records suggest that the earliest fireworks display occurred on July 7, 1589, at Kurokawa Castle in the Sendai domain. Other sources suggest that Japan introduced fireworks in 1613 at a meeting between Tokugawa Ieyasu and an English diplomat. In both cases, the fireworks were reportedly Chinese in origin.

Regardless of when fireworks appeared, government officials were concerned about their use throughout the 17th century. Several decrees by the Edo (Tokyo) government declared their use illegal and threatened banishment from the city. With Japanese architecture rooted in flammable materials, the fear of fires was a serious matter. The frequency of such warnings suggests that the use of fireworks was rampant enough. Despite anti-firework regulations, the Kagiya family emerged from the period as the first private fireworks manufacturer in Japan and the official supplier to the Tokugawa shogunate.

Opening of the Ryogoku River

The most important fireworks display happened in Edo’s Ryogoku area along the banks of the Sumida River in 1733. Organized by the Tokugawa government, the display responded to a cholera outbreak the previous year that devastated the city’s population and crop production.

Believing that the fiery embers would appease the deities watching over Japan and purify the region after the epidemic, a sixth-generation Kagiya manufacturer produced 20 fireworks for the event. With official approval from the Tokugawa government, the event established Ryogoku Kawabiraki Hanabi (Fireworks Marking the Opening of the Ryogoku River). Also, the Ryogoku fireworks show became the first in a long line of competitions that continues to the present, known as the Sumida River Fireworks Festival.

Cultural Significance of Fireworks

In many countries, fireworks are used in celebrations from New Year’s Eve to important national holidays. Although this is also true in Japan, other ways of appreciating fireworks are unique to Japanese cultural sensibilities.

Admiring the Ephemeral

One aspect of Japanese culture reflected in fireworks use, viewing cherry blossoms and repairing broken pottery (kintsugi) is admiring the transience of life. Although the beauty of watching fireworks explode in the night sky captures the hearts of many onlookers, its quick disappearance resonates with Buddhist beliefs in appreciating life in the moments before it’s gone.

Arguably, the most popular fireworks in Japan are senko hanabi (sparklers), which originated in the Edo period. Used by people of all ages, these handheld fireworks sparkle for about 20 seconds before finishing. But even here, the life cycle is central to its symbolism. From start to finish, there are five stages to its display, appropriately named birth, infancy, youth, middle age and old age in Japanese.

Celebrating Nature

Like cherry blossoms in the spring and moon viewing in the autumn, fireworks have strong seasonal and floral connections. The shapes of the fireworks themselves are named after different flowers.

The most popular are called chrysanthemums. These are circular in appearance regardless of where they are seen from. Kamurogiku (attendant chrysanthemums), which feature sparks that slowly fall upon bursting open, are also called shidare yanagi (weeping willow). Senko hanabi’s life stages have alternate names that recognize the similarities between its appearance and a variety of flora: botan (peony), matsuba (pine needle) and chirigiku (scattered chrysanthemum).

Summer Fireworks Festivals in Japan

Because there are so many fireworks festivals in Japan, here is a list of the best fireworks festivals in August.

What are your favorite kinds of fireworks? Let us know in the comments below!