Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

Spring always brings with it a cool mix of exciting work. The rush to find teachers is usually in full swing, hospitality work starts to plan for its own seasonal uptick and other things shake out as new businesses pop up.
New people arrive in the country looking for new adventures. Such is March 2023. We have a few exciting things that fit that bill. Starting off with driving around the city in a go-kart. Ready? Let’s hit the pavement.
Drive go-karts with tourists (Tokyo)
In possession of a Japanese driver’s license and a fan of dressing up in costume? Well, the luck of the Irish this March brings a cool job just for you. Street Kart, Inc. has full-time and part-time openings at each of its Tokyo locations (as well as spots in Okinawa) for drivers and reservation specialists looking to chaperone tourists through one really neat travel experience.
You’ll need decent skills in Japanese, good English speaking skills and a work visa to be considered. Your schedule will vary, and overtime is available. These experiences run 365 days a year, so if you like driving, this could be a fun experience for you!
Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus monthly performance bonus
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Valid Japanese license or valid international license to drive in Japan
Unlimited Work Visa (i.e. Spouse, Permanent, International Services visa, etc.)
Climb Mount Fuji as a guide (Shizuoka)
Less of a driver and more of a hiker? How about helping tourists scale Mount Fuji? My Tokyo Guide, an adventure tourism company in Japan, is looking for two experienced Mt. Fuji guides to lead groups of climbers on two-day ascents. You’ll obviously need to have a wealth of experience in mountaineering (and knowledge of Mount Fuji in particular) and be in excellent physical condition.
Your strong communication and leadership skills and cultural sensibilities will also aid you throughout your adventures before, during and after the climb. Certification as a mountain guide is a huge plus, as would possessing a vehicle and a Japanese driver’s license (although both are not required). Mountain hut accommodation and meals at the hut are included to keep you fueled throughout your journey. This is a summer-only gig—check the post for more information!
Mount Fuji Guide
- Company: My Tokyo Guide
- Salary: ¥15,000 ~ ¥20,000 / Day
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Serve the thirsty as a wine purchaser (Tokyo)
From cars to mountains to the lounge? How about a drink!? The drinking might come later, though. The first order of business is getting the wine to Japan in the first place! An executive assistant to handle purchasing at Japan’s top wine importer, Millesimes, is up for grabs. Perhaps you can help.
To score this opportunity, you’ll need to be a native English speaker with business-level Japanese and a knowledge of wine. Aside from handling purchasing, you’ll also attend to visiting producers and business partners, manage schedules and tastings and handle a range of admin tasks. This weekday-only position has a nice salary and is in a pretty cool industry. It gets my attention. How ‘bout yours?
Japan’s top wine importer looking for executive assistant to oversee Purchasing
- Company: Millesimes, Inc
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month (base salary + fixed overtime + various allowances)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Please introduce yourself in the cover letter and tell us about your experience with wine. The first round of interviews will be conducted in person and in Japanese.
Serve up food and drink at this swanky bar in Ginza (Tokyo)
If you’re looking to pad your wallet with a little extra income this year, the elegant Bills would like to encourage you to apply to work with their team’s casual dining staff. This is a part-time position with a global hospitality firm noted as competing with the best of the best for “Best Breakfast in the World.”
You’ll work at their Ginza location, where 50% of the clientele is non-Japanese, and as such, your bilingual skills will come very much in handy. You’ll also get to choose which shift you want to occupy. Yay! Uniform rental and commutation are covered, and Bills also provide meal allowances. Have you seen their 10-meter-long marble bar?!
Restaurant staff (Service / Kitchen) at Italian Restaurant in Ginza
- Company: HUGE
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required.
Hotel looking for Chinese, Japanese and English skills (Nagoya)
Want to work in the hotel industry and know Chinese, Japanese and English?
If so, Hilton Nagoya seeks sales and conference staff for its Aichi location. Your work will cover a breadth of sales and customer service responsibilities, and you’ll play a key role in welcoming VIPs and important customers when they visit the property.
This is a fairly entry-level position, but a big experience-builder with an obviously recognizable global brand—a good start if you’re hungry for a hospitality career.
Sales Manager/ Asst Sales Manager for International Market - Hilton Nagoya
- Company: Hilton Nagoya
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
And that is all, everyone! Have a tremendously beautiful kick-off to spring. I’ll be right there with you cheering on the cherry blossoms! See you in April!