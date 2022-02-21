5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

You never know what you miss until you don't have it anymore.

By Yumi Nakata Feb 21, 2022 3 min read

By the time I was in eighth grade, I knew that I wanted to move to America. So I ended up going to college in America and I have been here for over half of my life.

Growing up in Japan, I felt a sense of bitterness about growing up as a hafu (slang for a half-Japanese person). So I was relieved when I moved to California and didn’t have to deal with that pressure. But, on the other hand, I was homesick because my family and friends were back home. Still, I enjoy my new experiences in America at the same time.

Over the years, my perceptions of Japan have changed a lot. Living in a completely different western society made me appreciate certain things about Japan. I wouldn’t have enjoyed these things unless I moved to America. I visit my family in Japan every other year at least, and every time I go home, I embrace the qualities of Japan.

Here are five things that I miss about living in Japan.

1. Cleanliness

Photo: iStock: McComber Even the trash is clean.

Japan is very clean. You rarely see trash in the street everywhere you go. As part of school education, children have to clean their school. Foreigners are often surprised to see how clean it is in big cities. Outside of places like Shibuya, you don’t see graffiti anywhere either.

There aren’t many trashcans outside in, and you’re expected to take your trash with you. My Japanese friends would just take their trash home to throw it away at home. Even the train stations in Tokyo have recently announced they will do away with trash cans.

2. Safety

Photo: iStock: recep-bg Walking at night feels safer.

In America, I drive everywhere and even during the daytime, I wouldn’t feel safe walking in specific areas alone. There were multiple sexual assaults and robberies in my neighborhood when I was a student. Hence, I feel like I can never be too careful in America.

Of course, we still have to be cautious even in Japan, but I feel pretty safe even at night and alone in Japan. I miss just walking to the convenience store at night.

3. Shopping

Photo: iStock: ferrantraite There is so much shopping potential in Japan.

Shopping is a lot of fun in Japan.

In America, most major department stores are pretty much monopolized. So you see the same brands everywhere—GAP, Express, Victoria’s Secret, Macy’s, Nordstrom, etc.

But in Japan, there are smaller retail stores that will make your shopping experience very unique. So many local stores sell super cute miscellaneous goods or Japan-made fashion, and they are everywhere.

4. Food

Photo: iStock: Ananta Gora Pretoda Every ramen shop is the best ramen shop.

America doesn’t display realistic-looking plastic food outside restaurants as Japanese restaurants do. These are called shokuhin sampuru (food sample). I think it’s a clever idea, especially for foreign tourists visiting Japan.

Also, contrary to popular belief that Japanese people only eat rice, sushi and miso soup, there are all kinds of restaurants to explore. I miss eating authentic udon, Hakata ramen, Japanese-style pasta and Japanese cheesecake.

5. Convenience stores

Photo: iStock: winhorse You’d probably never pick up dinner at a Seven-Eleven in America.

Konbini (convenience store) in Japan literally have everything. They’re clean, the store clerks are polite, and most are open for 24 hours.

Convenience stores such as Seven-Eleven are a joke in America. They sell coffee, donuts and junk food. And they are definitely not clean. On the contrary, Japanese convenience stores sell quality products and food—bentos, healthy options, everyday goods. Plus, the coffee is actually good.

These are the things that I miss about living in Japan, and I’m sure there are more. But, unfortunately, I’d taken these things for granted until after I left Japan and started to live in America. So, while life here can be wonderful and offers unique experiences, and there is no perfect place to live, I still miss Japan.

This article was originally published on July 11, 2015.

Do you miss living in Japan? Are you glad you left and are never looking back? Let us know in the comments below!