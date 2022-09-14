6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

Behind-the-scenes creators are in the spotlight this month. Investing, IT, German translation and more!

By Doc Kane Sep 14, 2022 4 min read

One of the great joys in work is creation—we’re all building something. Some people construct homes and offices. Others make beautiful art and music and delicious food. Some people are in IT and create software that makes our lives easier. We’re all creating.

This month, I wanted to feature a few professions that occupy more creative space: engineers, finance pros, wordsmiths and marketers.

1. Investor relations wordsmith wanted

When it comes to job listings in Japan, I enjoy the rare post that avoids talking about salary upfront. Often, it means there is significant room for negotiation, and when it comes to salaries in Japan, that is an excellent thing. Case in point: Tokyo’s e-Associates have urgent calls for investor relations pros who translate and do native checking.

If you live in Japan, have some experience working in finance, possess JLPT certification (preferably an N1), and are looking for a freelance opportunity in an industry that’ll only continue to grow, applying would seem worthwhile.

You’ll handle the typical portfolio of investment materials and environmental, social and governance content. Remote work and flextime are available, and commutation is reimbursed if and when you travel. So sharpen that pencil and get in there quick!

Urgently recruiting! Finance/IR translation/native-checking specialists Company: e-Associates Inc.

e-Associates Inc. Salary: To be discussed separately (in accordance with the company's regulations)

To be discussed separately (in accordance with the company's regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Must have some experience working in finance/IR. Must be familiar with using Word, Excel and PowerPoint. JLPT level N1 is preferred. Permanent employee status is possible based on the company’s evaluation of work performance. Share this Job Apply Here

2. Got marketing research chops?

Here’s another finance industry job for you this month, also in Tokyo. This time the salary is posted, and the range is between ¥3.6M and ¥4.8M. Not too shabby.

You’ll be working as a marketing assistant in a Japanese financial firm, leveraging your English skills to help support overseas clients with market research. Because of your fluency in Japanese, you’ll also work cross-functionally with the sales and customer service departments.

Working hours are from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., so if you’re a night owl and like to enjoy the scene around Tokyo’s Otemachi station (served by the Tozai, Marunouchi, Hanzomon, Chiyoda and Toei Mita lines), you’ll love it. Your office is just five minutes away.

3. Localize design tools for the German market

Let’s stick with marketing for the moment, keep the salary healthy at ¥4.5M a year, but take you from finance to the design world and ask, “how’s your German?” Because if you’ve got native German skills, can communicate with business-level Japanese, and know how to whip up a global marketing campaign, you’re just the person Celsys needs to help them localize their Clip Studio Paint app for the German market.

You’ll help Celsys boost the adoption of their products in Germany by planning and creating advertising content, translating ad copy and promotional content, managing the occasional event and shepherding social media.

With a diverse team, an employee share program, remote work options, a salary review four times a year, and two annual bonuses, I’d say being a localization manager at Celsys sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

Localization & International Marketing/ (Germany) Salary: ¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

4. Your personal spin on conference building

Civics-minded and enjoy making conferences and meetings come alive? The International Academic Forum (IAFOR), a politically independent non-partisan and non-profit interdisciplinary think tank, is looking for its next conference and events coordinator. Sound like you?

You’ll need superb organizational skills and stamina for all things event related, and you’ll spearhead all online and in-person events domestically and internationally from their Nagoya headquarters, as well as recruit and train local staff and volunteers.

Japanese skills are not required, although they would be welcome. The same is true for event management skills. So, apply below if you think you’ve finally landed on the perfect mix of things for your personality and interests!

5. Calling on all engineers!

Accessing the engineering job market here in Japan can sometimes be tricky, particularly if you’re not Japanese. Thankfully, Galileo helps make things easier for a wide variety of engineers. With current openings for mechanical, electrical, software, R&D and IT engineers in Nagoya and Tokyo, now might be the best time for you to consider working with them.

Galileo is on the hunt for talented developers with experience using C/C++, C#, Python, Java, Embedded C and those with experience using Unity or Unreal engine.

They also need CATIA and NX automotive parts CAD designers with experience in product design, BIW stamping press and plastic molds, electrical and electronic engineers, harness design engineers and chemical engineers. Wowza!

Relocation support, 60% rent subsidies, insurance and vacation packages and healthy salaries await Galileo. Check ’em out!

Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Software, R&D, IT) Company: Galileo CO., Ltd.

Galileo CO., Ltd. Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

6. Hands-on field engineering skills?

Suppose your engineering skills are of the hands-on, in-the-field variety, and you have conversational Japanese that would put you above the N2 level. In that case, this role with City Computer might be something you’d really enjoy.

You’ll make regular visits to customers (typically one a day) and be responsible for repairing and maintaining the company’s humidifiers and air conditioning units installed at factory, agricultural and construction industry properties in and around Tokyo.

Commutation and an overtime allowance are part of the basic benefits package, and you’ll also have your weekends free. Pension, insurance, days off and visa sponsorship are also included. So if being independent while still part of a team is your idea of a good day at work, reach out to City Computer today.

Field Engineer Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥4.7M / Year (Negotiable)

¥3.4M ~ ¥4.7M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

And that’s a wrap! Thanks for joining us for another installment, everyone. I hope the summer heat is tapering off for you about now. But, soon, we’ll be complaining about the cold! Maybe even snow for some of you. Yikes!

Until next time! Cheers.