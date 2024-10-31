How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

So, you’ve met the man or woman of your dreams and finally decided to make it official. Here’s a guide on how to get married in Japan.

So, you’ve met the partner of your dreams and decided to make it official. What do you need to do? Well, this depends on where you’re from. Getting married in Japan is simple as long as you have all the necessary documents. In this post, we’ll cover the basics of how to get married and what to expect.

Before getting married, foreign nationals are required to apply for a Certificate of No Impediment from their home country. This document proves that they are officially eligible for marriage. Each country has its own application process and timelines, so it’s best to look into this first, as it can be the most time-consuming document to get.

How to Get Married in Japan

First comes paperwork, then comes marriage…

All you need to do is submit your application with supporting documents to the city hall where you’re registered. Processing fees at city hall should cost about ¥350. If you have any concerns about what to submit, it’s best to consult directly with a representative at your local city hall.

Generally, here’s what you need to prepare:

Kon-in todoke (Marriage Registration Form): The document needs to be signed by two witnesses. You can get it at your local city hall or download it online.

The document needs to be signed by two witnesses. You can get it at your local city hall or download it online. Kon-in youken gubi shoumei sho (Certificate of No Impediment): The name of this form varies by country. It proves that you’re able to marry. You will need to apply for this form from your embassy or consulate (more on that later).

The name of this form varies by country. It proves that you’re able to marry. You will need to apply for this form from your embassy or consulate (more on that later). Proof of Identification: Any government-issued document with a photo and your address. Examples are a My Number Card or a Residence card.

Any government-issued document with a photo and your address. Examples are a My Number Card or a Residence card. Proof of Nationality: This can be a passport or birth certificate. Translate it into Japanese (but it doesn’t need to be done by a professional translator).

This can be a passport or birth certificate. Translate it into Japanese (but it doesn’t need to be done by a professional translator). Koseki touhon (Family Registration): Required for Japanese citizens

After submitting and having your marriage application approved at your local city hall, ask for a Certificate of Acceptance of Notification of Marriage (Kon-in todoke juri shomeisho), which will be your proof of marriage. The day you pass the documents is your date of marriage.

As of 2024, Japan still has not legally recognized same-sex marriages. However, there are programs like the Tokyo Partnership Oath System where certain city wards recognize same-sex partnerships. Unlike marriage, it isn’t legally binding.

U.S. Citizen Procedures

U.S. citizens need to complete the Affidavit of Competency to Marry form from the U.S. Embassy. This form has both English and Japanese components. Remember that in order to marry in Japan as a U.S. citizen, you also need to meet the criteria for marriage in your home state as well as Japan. For example, if your state’s legal marriage age is 18, you cannot marry at 17 in Japan. Any marriages for those under the age of 20 in Japan require parental permission.

To apply for an Affidavit of Competency, here’s what you need to do:

Make an appointment at your nearest embassy or consulate.

Download and fill out the forms If your partner is not an American citizen, use this form If your partner is American, fill out this form.

Present your U.S. passport and pay the $50 notarial fee.

Once signed, the form is valid for three months. Pass this along with the other documents required to file your marriage application.

U.K. Citizen Procedures

Citizens of the U.K. will need to make an appointment with the U.K. embassy to receive their Affirmation or Affidavit of Marital Status. Be sure to make an appointment well in advance of your intended wedding date.

To get your Affidavit of Marital Status, follow these steps:

Apply for your Affirmation online.

Make an appointment to visit your nearest embassy or consulate. If two U.K. citizens are getting married, they’ll need individual appointments.

Bring the following documents (for the complete list refer to the website) to your appointment at the embassy. You will sign the form in front of a consular officer. Pay the processing fee (£50) Original UK passport Residence card (official document showing your current address) Original birth certificate (order it here)



The affirmation document you will receive from the U.K. embassy will be in English. Translate this into Japanese before submitting it to city hall. Thankfully, you don’t need to employ a professional translator for this; you just need someone with the required level of Japanese who will put their seal on the translation for you.

Canadians can find more information here, Australians can start here and those from the Philippines should start here. For other countries, please consult your embassy or consulate in Japan for more information.

Congratulations, it’s time to seal the deal.

Congratulations, it's time to seal the deal.