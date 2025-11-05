Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

From 2027, unpaid health insurance could block your Japan visa renewal. Here’s how the new rule works and how to avoid trouble.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 6, 2025 5 min read

Starting June 2027, foreign residents in Japan who haven’t been paying into the country’s National Health Insurance (NHI) may find themselves unable to renew their visa. The government says it’s simply enforcing the rules. If you live in Japan, you’re expected to pitch in like everyone else.

But the timing also raises questions. With Tokyo’s new cabinet eager to appear tough on immigration, this move doubles as a bit of political theatre.

Still, when a health-insurance system depends on everyone chipping in, letting large pockets slip through unbilled starts to feel unfair to those who do pay.

What Exactly Is Changing?

No more dodging your bills.

National Health Insurance (kokumin kenko hoken) is the city-run plan for people who don’t get coverage through a company. By law, anyone living in Japan for three months or more—including citizens and long-term foreign residents—must enroll in public health insurance.

From June 2027, if you’re a foreign resident in Japan and haven’t been paying your National Health Insurance premiums, you may not be eligible to renew or change your visa.

This isn’t like hiding from the NHK guy. Immigration will check whether you’ve kept up with your payments when you apply for a visa renewal. If you’re behind, they can refuse your application. That could lead to serious consequences, depending on what you owe and how soon your visa expires.

The government says the goal is simple fairness. It’s to close loopholes where people register for NHI, receive care and then stop paying or leave the country.

Who will this affect most?

Foreign residents on work, study or dependent visas who aren’t covered by an employer plan.



who aren’t covered by an employer plan. Part-timers or freelancers whose city hall enrollment sometimes slips through bureaucratic cracks.



whose city hall enrollment sometimes slips through bureaucratic cracks. And, potentially, anyone who moves cities and forgets to re-register—Japan’s paperwork doesn’t follow you automatically.

What if My Company Didn’t File Correctly?

Technically “self-employed.”

In Japan, your employer must enroll you in shakai hoken (employee social insurance) if you work 30 hours or more per week. At large/mid-sized companies, many part-timers working 20+ hours/week for two or more months and earning ¥88,000 or more per month also qualify.

If your employer doesn’t enroll you, you must join National Health Insurance yourself. However, if you worked for a black company—the kind that cuts corners, underpays staff or “forgets” the law—you might not realize you needed to pay into Japan’s National Health Insurance.

Some companies mislead foreigners (“you don’t need to join;” “it’s only for full-timers“). Others simply never enroll you at all, even though they are legally required to do so. In practice, many small or shady businesses skip it to save money.

Some companies also hire foreigners on gyomu itaku (independent contractor) contracts. Even when the job feels like full-time work, on paper, the company lists you as self-employed. They might explain it once at orientation, but if you’re new to Japan and juggling English and Japanese, it’s easy to miss.

Immigration Will Still Make You Pay

Regardless, if your company didn’t enroll you, the local city hall assumes you’ll enroll yourself in National Health Insurance. When neither happens, you end up uninsured—often without realizing it. Later, when you go to renew your visa, immigration might flag you for unpaid premiums that you never knew existed.

The government’s 2027 enforcement plan doesn’t distinguish between a person who deliberately dodged payment and someone whose employer never filed the paperwork. If the system sees you as “delinquent,” your visa renewal could still be at risk.

If you’re worried, visit your local city office, explain the situation and consider retroactive enrollment or negotiating a payment plan. They’ll prefer getting your money rather than deporting you.

A Policy or Performance?

Is it time to get tough?

Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has made this issue a cornerstone of her “get-serious-about-foreigners” agenda. It’s part of Japan’s new [takes a deep breath] “Roadmap for the Realization of a Society of Harmonious Coexistence with Foreign Nationals” and the “Comprehensive Measures for Acceptance and Coexistence of Foreign Nationals.”

Naturally, many wonder whether this is about genuine policy improvement or political posturing. On the one hand, the numbers might justify concern.

A survey of 150 municipalities found that foreign residents had paid only 63% of the total NHI premiums owed as of the end of 2024. Likewise, foreign residents’ combined pension contributions for the year through March 2025 were just 49.7% of what was due.

About 60% of foreign workers use company insurance, so the 2027 rule mainly affects the roughly 40% who are on NHI.

Around 970,000 foreign residents are enrolled in NHI. That’s roughly one-third of all foreigners living in Japan—just 4% of everyone covered by the system. In 2024, NHI paid out about ¥980 billion in reimbursements, but only 1.2% went to foreign enrollees. About 60% of foreign workers use company insurance, so the 2027 rule mainly affects the roughly 40% who are on NHI.

But foreigners aren’t the only ones falling behind. About one in eight Japanese households on National Health Insurance are behind on payments, and roughly a million people end up with “no real card” status—meaning they pay 100% out of pocket at clinics until they catch up.

Moreover, the country’s aging population means there are fewer young workers paying in and more seniors drawing out, pushing premiums higher every year. The number of people aged 75 and older is expected to grow to 22.58 million by 2030. Medical and long-term care costs for the elderly are projected to rise to ¥13.4 trillion.

What to Do If You’re Behind

If you realize you’ve fallen behind on National Health Insurance payments, don’t ignore it. Go to your local city office as soon as possible and explain your situation. Staff can check your enrollment history and help you work out a payment plan or even partial reductions if your income has dropped.

You can pay the missing premiums retroactively, often in installments, and that’s far better than waiting until immigration flags your visa renewal. Even if your company messed up or you moved and forgot to re-register, showing good faith—turning up, asking questions and starting to pay—goes a long way.

