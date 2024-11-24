Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

Here's where you can go fruit picking in Japan this autumn and winter.

Dive into fruit picking in Japan this autumn and winter. It’s one of the best ways to savor the freshest produce straight from the source. Here’s a list of our recommended locations, as well as the different fruit varieties and all-you-can-eat options. Here’s to discovering delicious fall flavors in Japan’s beautiful countryside.

Fruits in Japan for Autumn and Winter

The cooler season in Japan brings a delightful array of fruits that not only tantalize the taste buds but also reflect autumn’s vibrant colors. Here are some fruits you’ll find during this time.

Autumn Fruits Winter Fruits Persimmons (Kaki)

Apples (Ringo)

Pears (Nashi)

Grapes (Budo)

Chestnuts (Kuri) Mandarins (Mikan)

Strawberries (Ichigo)

Kiwi (Kiwi Fruto)

Special Mention: Mushrooms (kinoko) and Sweet Potatoes (Satsumaimo). While not fruits, mushrooms and sweet potatoes are quintessential elements of the autumn season in Japan.

Persimmon Picking

A symbol of autumn.

Persimmons are famed in Japan for their rich sweetness and deep cultural roots, symbolizing autumn. Many farms across the country offer persimmon picking during this season. Select firm, vibrant persimmons that feel heavy. Avoid those with stem cracks, gaps or brown spots to ensure optimal taste and quality.

Business Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Reservation required)

Entry fee: ¥ 1,500 (All-you-can-eat without a time limit)

Harvesting season: October to February

Location: 938 Oidaira, Hamana Ward, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Reservation required)

Entry fee: ¥ 1,000 (For an hour)

Harvesting season: Mid-October to mid-November

Location: 2281-1 Iino, Minami-Alps, Yamanashi (Map)

Apple Picking

Eat it straight from the tree.

Although apples are available in supermarkets year-round, autumn is the perfect time for apple picking. Visit local orchards to enjoy the vibrant colors of fall while selecting from a variety of fresh, delicious apples. It’s a fun way to spend the day outdoors, savoring the experience of picking your own apples straight from the trees.

Business Hours: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥ 1,000 per 1 kg

Harvesting season: August to November

Location: Terasawa-125 Shimizutomita, Hirosaki, Aomori (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 and apple picking ¥660/kg (Free apple tasting)

Harvesting season: October to December

Location: 400 Asakawa, Daigo, Kuji District, Ibaraki (Map)

Pear Picking

Crisp and sweet.

Nashi are a fall treat known for their crisp texture and sweetness. Autumn is the ideal time for pear picking, as varieties like Kosui and Hosui reach their peak ripeness. Enjoy the experience of harvesting juicy, fresh pears straight from the orchard this season.

Business Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fee: ¥1000 (The all-you-can-eat option is included in the admission price.)

Harvesting season: Late August to late September

Address: 1342 Shimizu, Hashimoto, Wakayama 648-0041 (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fee: ¥1500 (The all-you-can-eat option is included)

Harvesting season: Early to late September

Address: 1457 Bessho, Minami Ward, Sakai, Osaka (Map)

Grape Picking

Have you ever tried Shine Muscat?

Grape picking in Japan is a delightful experience, especially from August to October. Visitors can enjoy various grape varieties, including the sweet Kyoho and luxurious Shine Muscat.

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (June to September) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (October to May)

Fee: ¥2200 (The all-you-can-eat for 30 minutes option is included)

Harvesting season: Late August – late September

Address: 5-10 Aramaki, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fee: ¥1400 to ¥1800 (The all-you-can-eat option is included)

Harvesting season: August to early November

Address: 573 Washinoki Shinden, Minami Ward, Niigata, (Map)

Chestnut Gathering

Chestnuts and fall.

Japanese chestnuts are best picked in autumn when they reach their peak flavor. Removing shiny chestnuts from their husks and filling a basket creates a delightful connection to the season’s harvest.

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fee: Mid-June to early November ¥2,500 (Autumn special all-you-can-eat for unlimited time)

Harvesting season: Late September to early October

Address: 1102-5 Noboricho, Yoichi, Yoichi District, Hokkaido (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fee: ¥200

Harvesting season: September to October

Address: 1144 Kawachimachitake, Nishi Ward, Kumamoto (Map)

Mandarin Orange Picking

Rich in Vitamin C.

Early-picked mandarins have a refreshing tartness, while late-season ones are sweet and succulent. Mikan is a type of Japanese mandarin. It is very juicy and sweet. Easy to peel and rich in Vitamin C, it’s a beloved winter staple in Japan.

Business Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fruit-picking requires a reservation)

Harvest Time: October to December

Entry fee: ¥1430 (All-you-can-eat)

Location: Ogurimi-1-93 Seidacho, Gamagori, Aichi (Map)

Business Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Harvest season: Mid-October to mid-November

Entry Fee: Admission fee ¥330, Takeaway (1.5kg bag) ¥600

Location: 2024-31 Shiromaru, Buzen, Fukuoka (Map)

Strawberry Picking

A winter sweet treat

Winter strawberry picking offers a unique treat, with farms open from December to May. Enjoy sweet, dark berries in cozy greenhouses, making it a fun outing for families. Remember to check farm regulations and dress comfortably for the experience.

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: ¥2,420 (All-you-can-eat “Kanjime strawberries”)

Harvesting season: January to May

Location: 1740-3 Uedamachi, Miyoshi, Hiroshima (Map)

Business Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Harvesting season: From January to the end of June

Fee: From January to April ¥2200, from May to June ¥1900

Location: Shiromae-157-1 Matsumori, Izumi Ward, Sendai, Miyagi (Map)

Kiwi Picking

Healthy, sweet and packed with vitamins.

In the fall, people harvest kiwifruit, which has a rich flavor and a bright color. Farmers carefully pick the fruits, ensuring they are ripe for optimal taste and quality.

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: ¥1,500 (All-you-can-eat kiwifruit included)

Harvest Season: October to mid-January

Address: 2040 Kamiuchida, Kakegawa, Shizuoka (Map)

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fee: Free to enter, ¥600 per kg for picking

Harvest Season: early November to early December

Address: Shimodeto-1-1 Tenno, Katagami, Akita (Map)

Mushroom Picking

Time for a little adventure.

Mushrooms thrive in the cooler weather of autumn and winter, making them a popular ingredient during these seasons. Varieties such as shiitake and matsutake are in especially high demand. Though not a fruit, mushrooms enrich dishes with depth and variety, making them essential for seasonal recipes.

Business Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: Abalone mushroom ¥324 to ¥330, Premium shiitake mushroom ¥324 to ¥330 per 100g

Harvest Season: Late November to March

Address: 2395 Ota, Sakura, Chiba (Map)

Business Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: Mushroom ¥300 per 100g

Harvest Season: All year round

Address: Matodani-2 Tano, Takatsuki, Osaka (Map)

Sweet Potato Digging

An autumn treat.

Sweet potatoes in Japan have a rich, sweet flavor and creamy texture. Autumn festivals commonly feature sweet potatoes, showcasing local varieties that carry cultural significance.

Business Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: ¥400

Harvest Season: September to November

Address: 82 Oiwa, Ibaraki City, Osaka (Map)

Business Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fee: Mushroom ¥1000 6 stocks

Harvest Season: Mid-September to early November

Address: 6-12-33 Minamiotsuka, Kawagoe City, Saitama (Map)

Have you ever gone fruit picking in Japan? Share your experience in the comments!