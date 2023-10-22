Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

With Shibuya out of the Halloween party sites this year, the parades, theme parks and parties listed below will be your new go-to for a night of mid-fall fun.

Halloween in Japan is great fun for all ages and is especially adult-friendly compared to the celebrations in other countries: big parties, costumes and parades. Indeed, while trick or treating is symbolic for many countries in the Western world, children in Japan may have a dress-up event at school but generally do not follow this tradition.

Instead, Halloween is most popular with young adults, and the Shibuya crossing area, until this year, was the place to go on Halloween night. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns, this year, Tokyo’s mayor has requested revelers stay out of Shibuya for Halloween this year. New regulations also include a prohibition on drinking around the station between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. and an increased police presence in the area.

With this in mind, where is a spooky-spirited Halloween lover to go to feel the holiday fun and terror? The list below rounds up some of the hottest Halloween events in the metropolitan area and a few farther afield if you’re up to travel. Happy Halloween-ing!

Clubs and Parties

Halloween in Japan is more of an adult holiday. With that in mind, here are a few of our top picks for clubs and parties this year.

Back From The Grave: Halloween Ball

If you’re looking to rock out to some live music, check out the annual Back From The Grave: Halloween Ball hosted by Shinjuku Loft. As a festival showcasing garage rock riffs since 1989, Back From The Grave has another jam-packed lineup featuring dozens of bands from Japan and abroad. Also on the bill are several DJs.

1-12-9 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo - Map Oct. 21 and 22 Hours: Begins at 2 p.m. on Sat and 1 p.m. on Sun Ticket Prices: Advance tickets: ¥4,000 At-the-door: ¥4,500 Two-day-pass: ¥7,000 Please Note: There’s a ¥600 drink charge at the door for each day.

Tokyo Decadance Deluxe Halloween

Founded in 2009, Tokyo Decadance is a flamboyant performance group that has entertained audiences throughout Japan and abroad. This year, they’ll be hosting Tokyo Decadance Deluxe Halloween at the ACQUA club’s main branch in Shinjuku. Come in costume and be rewarded ¥500 to ¥1,500 in savings depending on the decadence of your efforts!

Lee3 Building B2F, 2-11-4 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo - Map Oct. 28 Hours: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Ticket Prices: Advance tickets: ¥4,500 At-the-door: ¥5,000 www.facebook.com/DecabarS

Psychedelic Halloween 2023

Opened in 2009, Koenji Cave, also known as a “DJ’s Bar Cave,” is an underground nightclub that boasts a high-quality sound system and VJ equipment. This year, they’re hosting and organizing the Psychedelic Halloween event along with DJ P.L6.3. Other DJs, like YOTAYOTA Crew, SOMA and Takugo, will also be performing.

ACP Building B1, 4-23-5 Koenji-Minami, Suginami-ku, Tokyo - Map Oct. 28 Hours: Begins at 11 p.m. ¥3,000

Maharaja Roppongi’s Halloween Party

This luxurious and sophisticated nightclub is famous for its disco styling and will surely get you dancing this Halloween. Check out the resident DJ BOSS and invited performers such as DJ DAISUKE, Little Bay and REN. There will also be a costume contest taking place between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., and the winner will receive a trip to Okinawa.

Rokumon Bldg. 6F, 6-1-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo - Map Oct. 31 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Women: ¥3,000 (includes two drinks) Men: ¥4,000 (includes two drinks) maharaja-r.jp

V2 Tokyo’s Haunted Jailhouse

V2 Tokyo is known for its gorgeous interior, spectacular lighting, and sound system. Walk through the black and gold entryway and past the shimmering crystal chandelier to make your way to the dance floor. Halloween festivities will be taking place for most of the month with a rotating team of DJs.

Tower of Babel B1F, 7-13-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo - Map Haunted Jailhouse Dates: Oct. 6 – 31 Every night from 9 p.m. Women: Free entry Men: Minimum ¥2,000 (includes one drink) www.v2tokyo.com

Tokyo Halloween Events

Here are some great ideas if you’re looking for family-friendly events or things to do and see in Tokyo for Halloween this year!

While Akihabara may come to mind first when thinking of all things anime, manga and video games, Ikebukuro shouldn’t be missed for lovers of otaku culture. What better way to immerse yourself in the scene than by checking out Ikebukuro’s Halloween Cosplay Festival? This gathering at Sunshine City and Higashi Ikebukuro Central Park will keep your head turning in all directions with professional and amateur-grade homages to popular and obscure titles. The event is free to attend, but joining in on the fun in costume or as a photographer requires a fee.

3-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo - Map Dates: Oct. 28 – 29 Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ikebukurocosplay.jp

Tokyo Tower may be one of the city’s most famous sites, but you’ve likely never seen it like this before. In partnership with NAKED, which has been installing multimedia projection mapping displays in the tower’s observation decks since 2014, Tokyo Tower invites costumed and non-costumed visitors to the Halloween Party installation of Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia.

4-2-8 Shiba-Koen, Minato-ku, Tokyo - Map Dates: Oct.6 – Oct.31 Hours: 5:30 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. Ticket Prices: Adults: ¥1,200 High School: ¥1,000 Junior High & Elementary: ¥700

Experience a delightful Halloween celebration with Hello Kitty and her vibrant Sanrio companions at Sanrio Puro Halloween. Engage in a hunt for themed photo spots, capturing the venue’s eerie aesthetics. Make sure not to miss the Makkuro Halloween Party parade, a highlight where all your favorite Sanrio characters come alive.

1-31 Ochiai, Tama, Tokyo - Map Dates: Sept. 8 – Oct. 31 Ticket Prices: Adults: From ¥3,900 Kids: From ¥2,800 (Closed on Wed and Thurs).

Halloween Events Outside of Tokyo

Are you not in Tokyo or looking to venture out of the capital this year? No problem! Here are some fun Halloween events to check out outside of Tokyo.

Experience a spine-chilling adventure at Universal Studios Japan, diving deep into some iconic pop culture franchises. Step into the “Resident Evil” as you navigate the Biohazard maze and try to evade the undead of Raccoon City Police Station. Delve into the haunting shadows of a lab dominated by Sadako in Sadako’s Curse: Dark Horror Ride. And if you think you’re brave enough, Chucky, the infamous murderous doll, awaits to send chills down your spine in his Carnival of Chaos.

2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward, Osaka - Map Horror Nights Dates: Sept. 8 – Nov. 5 Ticket Prices: Ages 12 and up: ¥8,600 Children: ¥5,600 Seniors: ¥7,700 Please Note: Horror Nights might be too intense for guests 13 years and younger. Be sure to review the costume guidelines before attending.

At Nagasaki Prefecture’s Dutch-themed amusement park, Huis Ten Bosch, there is a Halloween Night Walk in the Art Garden and the spooky Haunted Halloween festival. Brave visitors can enter the palace and embark on “Mission in Silence,” an immersive horror experience that pits you against the ghosts roaming its halls as you search for a cursed painting.

1-1 Huis Ten Bosch Machi, Sasebo, Nagasaki - Map Haunted Halloween Dates: Oct. 8 – Nov. 5 Ticket Prices: Adults: ¥7,000 Junior and High School Students: ¥6,000 Elementary School Students: ¥4,600 Important Information: Preschoolers cannot enter Haunted Halloween. The "Motion in Silence" attraction may not be suitable for children under 12.

What are your Halloween plans and costumes this year? Let us know in the comments below!