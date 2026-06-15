GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

Join GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer on July 2 in Nihombashi for live music from SHEN, drinks, food and an evening of socializing in Tokyo.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 15, 2026 2 min read

We’re back, and this time GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer. If you have spent more than a single season commuting in Tokyo, you know exactly when the shift happens. There’s a particular kind of restlessness that sets in around early July in Tokyo.

The rainy season is still dragging its feet. The real heat has not arrived yet. It is the kind of week when leaving work on time feels like a win. Most people would welcome something to do with the evening besides grabbing convenience store dinner and heading home. That is where GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer comes in.

A Cool Summer Evening in Tokyo

Two Rooms Nihombashi

GaijinPot’s Japan Summer edition takes place at Two Rooms in Nihombashi. Located on the seventh floor of Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. Annex, Two Rooms was designed as a more relaxed sister venue to the long running Two Rooms in Aoyama. The venue has room for more than 200 guests. Expect a mix of international and Japanese professionals from technology, real estate, media and creative industries.

The evening runs until 9.30 p.m. That leaves enough time to eat something better than convenience store bento, have a drink and stay out without giving up your entire night.

We encourage summer wear. Hawaiian shirts, kariyushi and yukata are all welcome. Guests who arrive in seasonal attire can also enter a special prize drawing.

A Summer Soundtrack with SHEN

The headline performance this year comes from SHEN, who will take the stage for a live set. Many people in Japan will recognize SHEN through his work with Def Tech, whose mix of reggae, hip hop and island influences reached a wide audience in the 2000s.

Today, SHEN focuses on sharing the meaning of Aloha through music and live performance. That makes him a natural fit for an event built around summer in Japan.

Event Details

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer takes place on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at TWO ROOMS CAFÉ | GRILL | BAR Nihombashi, located on the seventh floor of the Annex Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. building and directly connected to Nihombashi Station. Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Your ticket includes free flowing drinks, a premium buffet, live DJ performances and SHEN’s live set, alongside a crowd of more than 200 international and Japanese professionals.

Dress is smart casual, but we encourage guests to lean into the summer theme. Hawaiian shirts, kariyushi and yukata are all welcome, and anyone who arrives in seasonal attire can enter a special prize drawing.

Tickets are available online only and quantities are limited. Early Bird tickets start at ¥4,000, but are almost sold out, so get your ticket soon!

Get your tickets here →